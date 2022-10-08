ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

California governor launches out-of-state abortion billboards in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A billboard on South Congress Avenue is advertising for Texans to get abortions in California. According to a report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, California Gov. Gavin Newsom reportedly funded a billboard advertising out-of-state abortion services for Texas women in need. The billboard is on South Congress Avenue and Stassney Lane, and it states, "Need an abortion? California is ready to help."
New Texas election law brings changes for voters and elections officials

DALLAS — Tuesday is the deadline for Texans to register to vote in the 2022 midterm election with Election Day just weeks away. “We believe the turnout for this election is going to be robust, so we are planning accordingly,” said Dallas County Election Administrator Michael Scarpello. Since...
