AUSTIN, Texas — A billboard on South Congress Avenue is advertising for Texans to get abortions in California. According to a report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, California Gov. Gavin Newsom reportedly funded a billboard advertising out-of-state abortion services for Texas women in need. The billboard is on South Congress Avenue and Stassney Lane, and it states, "Need an abortion? California is ready to help."

