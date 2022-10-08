ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

High Point University Athletics

Panthers Travel to Buies Creek for Big South Championship Rematch

The High Point University men's soccer squad continues its road stretch with a midweek match at Campbell. The contest marks a rematch of the 2021 Big South Tournament Championship. High Point at Campbell. Wednesday, October 12th | 7:00 PM. Eakes Athletics Complex | Buies Creek, N.C. Watch | Live Stats.
HIGH POINT, NC

