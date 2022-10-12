Can you use Pixel Watch with iPhone?

Best answer: No. The Pixel Watch is designed only to be used with Android phones, and that’s in contrast to Fitbit smartwatches and even some other Wear OS-based watches that will work with devices from both brands. It’s effectively Google’s answer to the Apple Watch, which similarly only works with Apple iOS devices.

What is the Google Pixel Watch?

(Image credit: Chris Wedel / Android Central)

The Pixel Watch is Google's first branded smartwatch, which comes with Wear OS 3 and Fitbit integration, so you can use it alongside the Fitbit app and even with a Fitbit Premium subscription: it comes with a six-month trial.

However, unlike Fitbit smartwatches and fitness trackers that work with both Android and iOS, the Pixel Watch will be exclusive to Android devices. It’s the same concept Apple uses with its Apple Watch, which only works with iOS devices like the iPhone.

Announced at Google I/O 2022 earlier this year, the Pixel Watch has a round face with a rotating crown on the right and comes in a variety of color options.

In terms of specs, it uses the Exynos 9110 chipset that was in the first Galaxy Watch and has 32GB storage for music and apps. Battery life is about a day per charge, which is also similar to the Apple Watch.

It tracks fitness and other health metrics like sleep leveraging Fitbit’s prowess in this department. It also delivers notifications from a connected phone, Android 8 or newer, along with app access, with support for popular Google apps like Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Wallet. You can also control compatible smart home devices with it.

It remains to be seen whether or not the Pixel Watch will rank among the best Android smartwatches . But indeed, it will only be for Android.

Google Pixel Watch

Only for Android

The Google Pixel Watch might come with Fitbit integration, including Fitbit features, app compatibility, and even a Fitbit Premium trial. But unlike Fitbit-branded smartwatches, the Pixel Watch will only work with Android phones: iPhone users will have to look elsewhere or consider a switch if they want to use it.