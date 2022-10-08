Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Australian mining company Bubalus Resources proposes ASX IPO
In this episode of IPO Corner, we will be looking at the proposed IPO listing scheduled for the week - Bubalus Resources (ASX:BUS). It is focused on exploring and developing the Amadeus Project, the Coomarie Project, the Nolans East Project and the Pargee Project, which are located in premier geological provinces in the Northern Territory and Western Australia. Watch this show for latest updates.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : The growing scope of lithium in Australia
Lithium is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after metals in the world- thanks to the growing demand for electric vehicles. Australia is the world's largest producer of this metal and is taking advantage of its skyrocketing demand. According to the chief economist's office's resource and energy quarterly repor Australia's resource and energy export earnings are forecast to reach $450 billion in 2022–23, surpassing last year's record of $422 billion.
kalkinemedia.com
A look at recent updates shared by ASX-listed hydrogen companies
A study by ARENA (Australian Renewable Energy Agency) indicates the potential demand of hydrogen by 2040. Hydrogen, in Australia, is mainly used as a raw material for industrial processes. This piece discusses the updates shared by AGL, FHE, HZR, PH2 and SPN. Hydrogen is a chemical that can be produced...
PV Tech
Greece runs entirely on renewables for the first time in its history
Greece was entirely powered by renewables for the first time in its history last week, according to the country’s independent power transmission operator (IPTO). On Friday (7 October), for a period of around five hours, the country was running off entirely renewable power, reaching a record high of 3,106MWh at eight o’clock (GMT).
tipranks.com
BAE Systems (OTC:BAESF) May Soon Restart M777 Production
BAE Systems (OTC:BAESF)(GB:BA) is evaluating restarting the production of its M777 howitzers due to the increased interest arising from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Wall Street Journal reported. The WSJ report highlighted that BAE is holding talks with the U.S. army over restarting M777 production. It may take 30 to 36...
Saudi Arabia announces massive cut to oil production
Saudi Arabia announced a drastic cut to oil production, dealing a major blow to American consumers and to President Biden. NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell has more details on the impact of the decision on gas prices and the midterms.Oct. 10, 2022.
kalkinemedia.com
Allup Silica (ASX:APS) reports progress across sand projects in FY22
Allup started FY22 with a successful listing on the ASX in May. The company has a diversified portfolio of exploration assets. The Sparkler Silica Sand Project delivered excellent metallurgical results with high-purity SiO2. For the Sparkler Silica Sand Project, the company completed updated JORC Inferred MRE with 37 million tonnes...
navalnews.com
DSIT to exhibit a Comprehensive Torpedo Defence System for Surface Vessels
DSIT Solutions Ltd. ‒ one of the world’s leaders in underwater defence and security solutions, offering advanced, state-of-the-art sonar and acoustics technologies for naval, homeland security, and energy applications ‒ will present, together with parent company RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems, a comprehensive, integrated Torpedo Defence System (TDS) for surface vessels.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Australian Performance of Services Index falls in September
The Ai Group’s Australian Performance of Services Index is a leading indicator of services activity in the Australian economy. It is a seasonally adjusted national composite index based on the movement of indices for sales, new business, deliveries, inventories and employment with varying weights. A reading above 50 points indicates that the services activity is expanding and growing but on the contrary, below 50, it means that its declining.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine :How are ASX mining penny stocks defying the market gloom today?
Today Australian market was in a gloomy zone and noted a fall of 2.30 points. Over the last five days, the index has lost 0.5% and approximately 8.6% in the previous 52 weeks. The small ordinaries index was moving in the same direction, with a registered fall of 0.56% today. Amidst the gloom in the market today, the shares from the basic materials sector were defying the odds. The stocks in focus today- Shree Minerals (ASX: SHH), BBX Minerals (ASX:BBX), Brightstar Resources (ASX:BTR).
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Which Industry is thriving amidst the fears of recession?
The fears of recession have gripped various industries over the world. With global tumbling on multiple instances and industries shaking up, diverse industries and businesses are grappling with dire possibilities. But the sky looks pretty clear for the superyacht industry. Well, how is it faring? In this segment we explore the same.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : How are nickel mining stocks performing amid the green transition?
The discourse around climate change has given a way for the world to reassess some of the major practices that take place and nickel mining is certainly one of them. The current discourse unfolding has very well highlighted the perils of extracting nickel. Australia is one of the producers of this metal. But the country is currently taking a step towards a green transition and implementing reforms. But in light of this significant discourse taking centre stage, how are some of the nickel mining stocks in the country performing? We explore the same in this segment.
energynow.ca
Oil Production Cut Could Be 10% Real, 90% Illusion
Ministers from the OPEC+ group of oil-producing countries agreed to cut their collective output target by 2 million barrels a day from November when they met on Wednesday. How much their actual production falls could be as little as one-tenth of the headline figure. Although the group comprises 23 countries,...
kalkinemedia.com
Tourism Holdings (NZX: THL) upgrades FY23 profit guidance
It said its profit is expected to be above NZ$30 million. The company said the improved outlook was on the back of its Q1 performance. Tourism operator and provider of recreational vehicles (RV), Tourism Holdings Corporation (NZX: THL), announced its upgraded profit guidance for FY23 ending 30 June today (12 October 2022).
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine :Why Australian consumer sentiment falls near historic lows in September? l Trending News
Consumer Sentiment falls 0.9% to 83.7, near historic lows. RBA’s smaller-than-expected 25bp rate rise averted a much bigger fall. Sentiment amongst those surveyed post-RBA was up 14.7% vs pre-RBA. Confidence in jobs tumbled 11.7% but is still relatively upbeat. ‘Time to buy a dwelling’ index is down 6.5% but remains in a six-month range. House Price Expectations were also very sensitive to the RBA decision but appear range bound at around 100 for now.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : ASX to rise | Telstra confirms guidance
The Australian share market is set to rise. Telstra confirms FY2023 guidance with free cash flow of $1.1 billion. The Cettire group sales revenue growth exceeds 70%. The Mirvac Group today announced the retirement plans for CEO & Managing Director, Susan Lloyd-Hurwitz.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : UN Agency Warns of Global Recession
A United Nations agency has warned worldwide central banks that increasing interest rates could lead to a global recession. Central banks across the globe have continuously hiked interest rates this year in an effort to combat rising inflation.
kalkinemedia.com
New data claims 50 pubs closing every month: Which stocks to watch?
Amid rising inflationary pressures, 50 pubs are downing their shutters in England and Wales, a new analysis has revealed. Between June-end and September, 150 pubs were either demolished or turned into offices and homes. The hospitality sector is one of the worst sectors to take a hit during the UK's...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: ASX to open on a dip I Tabcorp to invest in Dabble
The Australian share market is set to start the week on a lower note. Tabcorp is to make a strategic investment in Dabble Sports. Core Lithium announced Primero has been awarded a new contract at the Finniss Lithium Project. Beach Energy reports that two of its directors will retire from the board.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : Understanding the bear market: How and why prices decline?
A Bear market is a scenario when the prices of securities only move in a downtrend for a prolonged period. When pessimism and fear grip the market, the scenario leads to continuous selling pressure from market participants and results in a downtrend. But what factors exactly contribute to the trend? In this segment, we explore the same.
