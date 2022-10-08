Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf: Dustin Johnson thanks Paulina Gretzky as he picks up $18m bonus
When Dustin Johnson joined LIV Golf in June, resigning from the PGA Tour in the process, he would have been licking his chops at the prize money on offer. He reportedly signed a multi-year deal north of $100m with Greg Norman's breakaway tour and he was set to be competing in fields of only 48 players with players we're sure he has never heard of.
GolfWRX
SPOTTED: Srixon ZX7 Mk II irons
Srixon’s ZX7 irons have been immensely popular with GolfWRXers and fitters alike. The fastest Srixon irons to be put into play by Srixon staffers following their release in January of 2021, the compact, single-piece forged ZX7 irons replaced the iconic Z745. Now, there looks to be a successor to...
GolfWRX
Coolest thing for sale in the GolfWRX Classifieds (10/11/22): Scotty Cameron inspired by David Duval putter
At GolfWRX, we are a community of like-minded individuals that all experience and express our enjoyment of the game in many ways. It’s that sense of community that drives day-to-day interactions in the forums on topics that range from best driver to what marker you use to mark your ball. It even allows us to share another thing we all love – buying and selling equipment.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf: Jon Rahm just may have ruffled a few feathers with THIS comment
Jon Rahm appeared to become the first member of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour to congratulate a player publicly for winning a LIV Golf Tour event. Rahm went absolutely bananas on Sunday at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid and strolled to victory with a 9-under par final round to capture the Open de Espana, winning by as many as six strokes.
GolfWRX
‘You’ll be mad not to consider it’ – Charlie Hull on potential LIV Golf offer
Whilst Greg Norman is fully “locked and loaded with what we’re doing because we’re launching the [men’s] league in 2023,” it wasn’t long ago that LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said she was open to engaging in conversation with the LIV league. Norman has...
Tiger Woods Becomes Latest Sports Billionaire: The Only Two Other Athletes To Ever Join The 10-Digit Club
This article was originally published on Aug. 10, 2022. Tiger Woods, one of the best golfers the game has ever seen and arguably one of the greatest athletes of all time, has joined an exclusive list of sports billionaires. What To Know: Forbes has estimated that Woods' net worth has...
Golf World Reacts To The Big Augusta National News
Offering the first sneak peek of its upcoming PGA Tour title, EA Sports shared a teaser trailer on Tuesday revealing a first look at its exclusive Masters gameplay at Augusta National. The upcoming game is expected to drop Spring 2023 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X and PC. Giving gamers,...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick Workout Photos
Danica Patrick might be retired from racing, but that's not stopping the former IndyCar and NASCAR driver from staying in elite shape. This weekend, the former racing star showed off her elite fitness, posting workout photos from a 5K she completed with her loved ones. "Happy birthday Erin!!!!!!!!! Remember a...
Golf.com
Phil Mickelson makes cautious return to Twitter, but it’s not the same old Phil
Phil Mickelson made a return to the public eye this summer with LIV Golf, ending a monthslong self-imposed absence in the process. He did not, however, return his formerly beloved Twitter account. But it appears that might be about to change. First, some background. For decades, Mickelson was one of...
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods showed up to his own par-3 course at Pebble Beach over the weekend and obviously put on a show
Ever since he crossed the Swilcan Bridge for what may have been the final time at the Open, Tiger Woods hasn't made many public appearances. That is, unless you count him cheering on Serena Williams at the U.S. Open as a highlight. Because of this, Woods has sunk to a...
How Much Does It Cost to Play TPC Summerlin, Home of the PGA Tour Shriners Children’s Open?
A look at membership costs for TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada. The post How Much Does It Cost to Play TPC Summerlin, Home of the PGA Tour Shriners Children’s Open? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Golf Digest
2022 Zozo Championship tee times, TV coverage, viewer's guide
The PGA Tour and a strong contingent of tour pros will make their way to Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Japan this week for the fourth edition of the Zozo Championship. The lone PGA Tour event played in Japan features a 78-man field, four rounds and no cut. One...
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods BOMBS DRIVERS during clinic at famous golf venue
It has been a busy few days for Tiger Woods at Pebble Beach Resorts and his work with junior golfers on the Monterey Peninsula isn't quite done yet. On Monday afternoon, Woods was filmed striping some drivers on the driving range at Spyglass Hill which is regarded as one of the great golf courses in America.
golfmagic.com
Tiger Woods holds junior event at Pebble Beach: "Looks ready for Augusta"
It's another 'Tiger Woods playing golf' alert coming your way, and this time, the 15-time major champion has been hitting shots at one of the most famous venues in the game. At the weekend, Woods hosted the TGR Junior Invitational which allowed 30 boys and 30 girls to play The Hay and Spanish Bay, two golf courses part of Pebble Beach Resorts.
Golf.com
Greg Norman tells golf stakeholders to ‘grow up’ and give LIV world ranking points
LIV Golf marched on last week in Thailand for its first Asia-based event and Greg Norman took the opportunity to evangelize for his tour to anyone who would listen. In an exclusive interview with India’s WIO News, Norman chatted for 15 minutes with journalist Digvijay Singh Deo about anything and everything LIV. Norman hit all the normal talking points (growing the game, innovations in golf, etc.) during their sit down, but he also used the opportunity to yet again lobby for LIV to secure World Ranking points — and he wasn’t subtle about it.
Golf.com
Next year’s Open Championship host isn’t afraid to make drastic changes
The first day I laid eyes on Royal Liverpool, I couldn’t shake the feeling that I was doing something wrong. It was a Sunday afternoon and I was there just to see the property, no swings attached. A bit disoriented (and at the behest of a flustered Uber driver) I entered the abnormal way, between the 7th and 8th holes, actually about three-quarters of a mile from the clubhouse. I worked my way in that direction, past a public path that leads to the beach. “STOP,” a sign read. “Beware of golf balls from right & left.”
Golf.com
‘Never seen that’: Pro hits 56-yard drive but next shot is even weirder
It’s not every day you see a Tour pro hit a 56-yard tee shot, but in Ashun Wu’s case the shot that followed his bunt of a drive was even more bizarre still. The setting: the second round of the DP World Tour’s Open de España, at Club de Campo Villa, in Madrid, earlier this week. The hole: the par-4, 448-yard 16th. When Wu — a 37-year-old pro from China — arrived on the tee, he was already having an adventurous round, carding five birdies on the front side for a three-under 33 before giving four of those strokes back with consecutive double-bogeys on 12 and 13.
Golf Channel
Tiger Woods drops to new low in the Official World Golf Ranking
Tiger Woods has reached a new low. The 82-time PGA Tour winner dropped to No. 1,206 in the Official World Golf Ranking, seven spots lower than his previous lowest ranking. In February 2021, Woods sustained severe lower-body injuries in a single-car crash. Then, earlier this year, Woods, 46, returned to competition at the Masters, ranked No. 973 in the world. After making the cut, he rose to No. 745.
Column: LIV Golf shouldn’t wait much longer on world ranking
In this contentious year of disruption and hyperbole, the raw numbers would suggest the global golf space is big enough to share. The PGA Tour had 12 of the top 50 players in the world ranking competing last week in Las Vegas. LIV Golf also had 12 of the top 50 in the world playing in Bangkok.
