LIV Golf marched on last week in Thailand for its first Asia-based event and Greg Norman took the opportunity to evangelize for his tour to anyone who would listen. In an exclusive interview with India’s WIO News, Norman chatted for 15 minutes with journalist Digvijay Singh Deo about anything and everything LIV. Norman hit all the normal talking points (growing the game, innovations in golf, etc.) during their sit down, but he also used the opportunity to yet again lobby for LIV to secure World Ranking points — and he wasn’t subtle about it.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO