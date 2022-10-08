Still reeling from last week's beatdown from the Buffalo Bills, the Pittsburgh Steelers' schedule doesn't get any easier. The Steelers (1-4) return to play at home this weekend, but they will host Tom Brady's Tampa Buccaneers. While the Steelers defense will have plenty to worry about with Brady and the Tampa Bay offense, the Buccaneers (3-2) are also armed with a stout defense that could pose some problems for Pittsburgh rookie Kenny Pickett. In his first career start last week, Pickett -- the 20th overall pick in this year's draft -- completed 34 of 52 passes for 327 yards and...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO