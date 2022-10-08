Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trade rumors: What will the Chiefs do before the trade deadline?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders despite a soft roughing the passer flagChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MissouriTravel MavenGrain Valley, MO
Places linked to President Harry S. Truman include birthplace, farm home, Independence home, state park, and reservoirCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The Las Vegas Raiders invade Kansas City to play a rivalry game with the Chiefs. Keys for both teamsJames PatrickKansas City, MO
Related
omavs.com
Mavericks Finish Penultimate Event Of Fall
Jonesboro, Ark.- The Omaha women's golf team finishes the Lady Red Wolves Classic in 15th place after the final round on Tuesday,. The Mavericks posted a team score of 311 in the third round to end with a total of 911. Omaha finished nine strokes ahead of Stephen F. Austin, who takes 16th place with a three-round total of 920.
omavs.com
Halvorson Leads Mavericks Through Two Rounds In Wichita
Wichita, Kan.- The Omaha men's golf team is in ninth place after two rounds at the Grier Jones Shocker Invitational on Monday. The Mavericks posted the fourth-best team score of the first round, recording a 288. They posted a 299 in the second round to end with a day-one total of 587. Omaha sits just two strokes behind South Dakota, who holds eighth place with 585.
College Football Star Quarterback 'Expected' To Miss Rest Of Season With Injury
Three days after its first loss of the year, the Kansas football team suffered another blow. Star quarterback Jalon Daniels is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a separated shoulder, according to Zac Boyer of the Lawrence Journal-World. Jason Bean will take over as the starter ...
College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Sellout News
Despite Nebraska's football program falling on hard times, Huskers athletic department CFO Doug Ewald is keeping the faith that fans will continue to show up at the games. Per the AP's Eric Olson, "... Ewald expects sellout streak to be intact rest of year. 500-800 tickets left for each remaining home game. Ewald said one person stepped up to buy $21,000 worth of tickets -- which is 2,100 tickets at bulk rate of $10 each."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
When Will a Permanent Nebraska Head Football Coach Be Announced?
In a little over a month, Nebraska A.D. Trev Alberts will have to decide who he thinks can best lead the program into the future.
Wichita Eagle
KU men’s basketball transfer Cam Martin describes practice, Late Night update and more
Kansas super-senior power forward Cam Martin says the Jayhawks have made steady progress on a daily basis two full weeks into the 2022-23 season. “Practice is going really well. We’re all starting to kind of figure out how to play together. It’s been a lot smoother than the first couple days,” Martin, a 6-foot-9, 230-pound transfer from Missouri Southern State University, told The Star at the Coaches Vs. Cancer Tipoff event Thursday night at the Crown Automotive ballroom in Lawrence.
Group’s ‘Bench Bad Behavior’ campaign underway amid referee resignations
National Federation of State High School Associations launches "Bench Bad Behavior" campaign as referees resign over bad sportsmanship.
WIBW
Big 12: New York City mayor ‘now knows Kansas is a brand’
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It looks like New York City Mayor Eric Adams is finally learning about Kansas’ brand. The Big 12 Conference tweeted out a photo Tuesday afternoon showing Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark delivering a KU Football jersey to Adams. The caption: “New York City Mayor Eric Adams now knows Kansas is a brand.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
kshb.com
Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. replaces KU's Bill Self as Chiefs' Drum Honoree for Monday Night Football
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Due to a scheduling conflict, Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball coach Bill Self has been replaced as the GEHA Deck Drum Honoree for Monday night’s Kansas City Chiefs game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs found his replacement across the parking lot.
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: It can rain in a drought (MON-10/10)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — I’m back from vacation starting today so that’s a change I guess. The weather though hasn’t changed since I’ve left, at least from a moisture standpoint. There were some drought showers last week (rain that mostly evaporates), and there are a few chances this week, but there is still no strong system likely to impact our area for awhile.
fox4kc.com
Showers and storms coming to Kansas City metro this week
KANSAS CITY, Mo.– The growing weather story has been about the ongoing drought. Starting in June of this year, our monthly rainfall totals have come in below average every month. October is looking dry overall as well. The drought monitor has only grown more colorful with time this summer and fall.
fox4kc.com
Lane striping plans begin Monday in Olathe
OLATHE, Kan. — The city of Olathe announced that will have intermittent lane closures starting Monday. The closure will start at 119th Street from Renner to Strang Line and will be closed between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow lane striping. Intermittent ramp closures will also occur in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox4kc.com
FOX4 announces new Morning Show team member
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WDAF-TV FOX4 is pleased to announce an addition to our number one rated morning team. Kristen Holloway is joining the FOX4 Morning News beginning Monday, October 17th. Holloway recently worked in Atlanta, Georgia, as reporter/anchor at WSB. She has also been reporter/anchor in Memphis and...
republic-online.com
Rogers, third-generation pipefitter, wins national welding competition
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cole Rogers, a Paola graduate, was born to be a pipefitter. Rogers, a third-generation pipefitter with the Pipefitters Local #533 in Kansas City, Mo., won the 2022 United Association Welding Championship in August.
kcur.org
Soak up Kansas City's fall colors with these scenic drives and day trips
Now that we’ve had our first official taste of fall in Kansas City, we're ready to indulge in all our favorite aspects of autumn. As the trees begin to change from green to vibrant reds, browns, yellows and oranges, it’s the perfect time to find a scenic byway and take a drive. Whether you’re Sunday cruisin’ or taking a drive on a random Tuesday, getting out in nature and watching something other than a screen will do you some good.
KMBC.com
Much-needed storms coming early Wednesday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Tuesday morning storms are over but will be replaced by another chance for rain and storms early Wednesday. Some of these could have some heavy downpours producing up to three-quarters of an inch of some much-needed rain. The low Wednesday will be in the...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Kansas City
There are many exciting, engaging and creative things to do in Kansas City, Missouri. A city of fountains, barbecues and roots in jazz music, it went through a renaissance in the 1920s that set these traditions up to be a permanent part of the culture. The city’s jazz history began in the 1920s and 30s and created the iconic 18th and Vine districts packed with more than 40 jazz bars and clubs and the American Jazz Museum. After getting your fill of music, head to a barbecue joint.
KCTV 5
Shawnee is first JoCo city to take position on transgender sports
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - On Monday night, Shawnee became the first city in Johnson County to formally take a position on the issue of transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. It was a decision that came with much debate. “When trans girls are already struggling to feel OK in...
kcur.org
Kansas City election guide: What voters need to know about the 2022 ballot
Missouri’s General Election ballot is chock-full of important issues and candidates to consider. For Kansas City voters, three KC-specific ballot questions also merit attention. Questions 1 and 2 are bond measures to upgrade pools and parks, to renovate the Kansas City Convention Center and to help fund more affordable housing. They don’t require a tax increase but do require a super majority to pass.
Comments / 0