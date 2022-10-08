“I loved the focus on Jesus Christ and remembering that when we are trying to be like him, it makes us the best version of ourselves. I loved talks that were talking about helping everyone to feel included even when we are talking about people who are not the same as us, don’t have the same ideas, with exactly the same beliefs either. There was a talk by Sister Dennis who talked about people who might be different from us, and we need to help them feel included. She was talking about people who may or may not be members of our church, or who may or may not be attending — I remember that stood out to me specifically, because I think all of us have friends and families that fall under those categories.” — Lindsay Roper, Orem.

OREM, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO