Harrop: There is no polio emergency. Stop saying there is.

No, polio is not a threat to the vast majority of Americans. That’s because the vast majority has received a very effective polio vaccine. And that’s also why public officials should stop turning a concern centered on a few under-vaxxed communities into everyone’s problem. But Gov. Kathy...
HEALTH
Zito: Republicans make their case to Middle America

MONONGAHELA, Pennsylvania — Whether by design or necessity, the decision by House Republican leaders to kick off their Commitment to America in this river town on the edge of Allegheny County was quite apt. There is no easy way to get here from Pittsburgh, or from the airport, or...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
McCaughey: The left’s lies about the Supreme Court

As the Supreme Court opened a new term Monday, The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN and other left-leaning media blasted it in unison, repeating the same big lie: The highest court is “in crisis” and rapidly losing the public’s confidence. The cause is “no secret,” claims the Times. The Court has turned into “a judicial arm of the Republican Party.” That’s blatantly false.
CONGRESS & COURTS
As suicides rise, US military seeks to address mental health

WASHINGTON (AP) — After finishing a tour in Afghanistan in 2013, Dionne Williamson felt emotionally numb. More warning signs appeared during several years of subsequent overseas postings. “It’s like I lost me somewhere,” said Williamson, a Navy lieutenant commander who experienced disorientation, depression, memory loss and chronic exhaustion. “I...
MENTAL HEALTH
Benzinga

Coal Miners Peabody, Coronado Explore Merger To Boost Production

Coronado Global Resources Inc CODQL confirmed merger discussions with Peabody Energy Corp BTU. The merger could lead to a new global giant worth some $6 billion, the WSJ reports, depicting how the coal-price surge that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is transforming the sector’s fortunes. The report noted...
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Walker gets boost from GOP leaders after abortion reports

CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Republican Senate heavyweights campaigned alongside Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker on Tuesday, brushing aside allegations that the football icon once paid for an abortion and arguing that a Republican Senate majority should be voters’ foremost priority. Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who chairs Republicans’ Senate campaign arm, and Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, a potential 2024 presidential candidate, used a stop on the edge of metro Atlanta to concentrate on defeating Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and rebuking President Joe Biden’s leadership in the upcoming midterm elections. The senators did not directly address questions about whether they talked privately with Walker about reports that he paid for and encouraged an abortion in 2009 for a woman with whom he later fathered a child. “I think it ought to be about the issues. ... Everybody should vote for what’s good for them,” Scott said, though he still managed several swipes at Warnock’s personal life.
GEORGIA STATE
The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.

 https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/

