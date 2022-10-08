Read full article on original website
Related
Romney praises bipartisanship during Summit County stop, but says November will decide future cooperation
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney on Monday praised bipartisan efforts to improve the nation’s infrastructure, particularly in Utah, during a stop in Summit County, but said future cooperation will be decided on Election Day. Romney was visiting Summit County for the groundbreaking of the new High Valley Transit District headquarters....
Harrop: There is no polio emergency. Stop saying there is.
No, polio is not a threat to the vast majority of Americans. That’s because the vast majority has received a very effective polio vaccine. And that’s also why public officials should stop turning a concern centered on a few under-vaxxed communities into everyone’s problem. But Gov. Kathy...
Zito: Republicans make their case to Middle America
MONONGAHELA, Pennsylvania — Whether by design or necessity, the decision by House Republican leaders to kick off their Commitment to America in this river town on the edge of Allegheny County was quite apt. There is no easy way to get here from Pittsburgh, or from the airport, or...
Trump Supporter Busted For Blowing Up Own Camper Van, Claiming It Was Politically Motivated
A man in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, claimed a blaze outside his own home was started because of his support for former President Donald Trump. But, it’s now emerged, he set the fire himself. In September 2020, Denis Molla alleged his camper van was torched and graffiti saying “Biden 2020”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
McCaughey: The left’s lies about the Supreme Court
As the Supreme Court opened a new term Monday, The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN and other left-leaning media blasted it in unison, repeating the same big lie: The highest court is “in crisis” and rapidly losing the public’s confidence. The cause is “no secret,” claims the Times. The Court has turned into “a judicial arm of the Republican Party.” That’s blatantly false.
Candidates highlight differences, similarities in 3rd Congressional District debate
For the only time before Election Day in November, the two major party nominees for Utah’s 3rd Congressional District shared the stage. Incumbent Rep. John Curtis, the GOP nominee, was joined by challenger Glenn Wright on Thursday in Studio C of the BYU Broadcasting Building in Provo. Wright, the...
As suicides rise, US military seeks to address mental health
WASHINGTON (AP) — After finishing a tour in Afghanistan in 2013, Dionne Williamson felt emotionally numb. More warning signs appeared during several years of subsequent overseas postings. “It’s like I lost me somewhere,” said Williamson, a Navy lieutenant commander who experienced disorientation, depression, memory loss and chronic exhaustion. “I...
Coal Miners Peabody, Coronado Explore Merger To Boost Production
Coronado Global Resources Inc CODQL confirmed merger discussions with Peabody Energy Corp BTU. The merger could lead to a new global giant worth some $6 billion, the WSJ reports, depicting how the coal-price surge that followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is transforming the sector’s fortunes. The report noted...
RELATED PEOPLE
7 Renovations To Avoid in Today’s Economy
Updating your home is a big deal. Whether you're sprucing up your place to sell or just want to improve your quality of life, it's important to make sure you'll get your money's worth. More than half...
Walker gets boost from GOP leaders after abortion reports
CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Republican Senate heavyweights campaigned alongside Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker on Tuesday, brushing aside allegations that the football icon once paid for an abortion and arguing that a Republican Senate majority should be voters’ foremost priority. Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who chairs Republicans’ Senate campaign arm, and Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, a potential 2024 presidential candidate, used a stop on the edge of metro Atlanta to concentrate on defeating Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and rebuking President Joe Biden’s leadership in the upcoming midterm elections. The senators did not directly address questions about whether they talked privately with Walker about reports that he paid for and encouraged an abortion in 2009 for a woman with whom he later fathered a child. “I think it ought to be about the issues. ... Everybody should vote for what’s good for them,” Scott said, though he still managed several swipes at Warnock’s personal life.
The real story behind America's population bomb: Adults want their independence
Americans may have multiple reasons for opting out of parenting, but their desire for personal independence is the most powerful one.
Pyramid
Mount Pleasant, UT
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT
The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/
Comments / 0