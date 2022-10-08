Read full article on original website
McCaughey: The left’s lies about the Supreme Court
As the Supreme Court opened a new term Monday, The New York Times, The Washington Post, CNN and other left-leaning media blasted it in unison, repeating the same big lie: The highest court is “in crisis” and rapidly losing the public’s confidence. The cause is “no secret,” claims the Times. The Court has turned into “a judicial arm of the Republican Party.” That’s blatantly false.
Zito: Republicans make their case to Middle America
MONONGAHELA, Pennsylvania — Whether by design or necessity, the decision by House Republican leaders to kick off their Commitment to America in this river town on the edge of Allegheny County was quite apt. There is no easy way to get here from Pittsburgh, or from the airport, or...
Barone: Are polls understanding Republicans’ support?
Over the last three months, political journalists have been reporting a trend toward Democrats. The Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, they have reported, has provided increased motivation for Democrats to turn out and vote. The easing of gas prices from their springtime peak has reduced concern about out-of-control inflation. Biden administration legislative victories have raised Democrats’ morale.
Stiehm: Truman walks in, Hamilton moves out
The gorgeous Capitol Rotunda statues are so heavy that if one arrives, one must go. Presidents take precedent in our history’s most sacred space. Now under the dome, a new statue of the 33rd president just moved in. It’s a handsome bronze portrait of the plain man from Missouri, greeted with speeches and military fanfare.
Conservative PACs inject millions into local school races
As Republicans and Democrats fight for control of Congress this fall, a growing collection of conservative political action groups is targeting its efforts closer to home: at local school boards. Their aim is to gain control of more school systems and push back against what they see as a liberal...
ABOUT
The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/
