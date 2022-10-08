Read full article on original website
Palo Alto Council candidate profile: Brian Hamachek
Palo Alto City Council candidate Brian Hamachek is taking many positions that aren’t the same as the rest of the field or sitting council members. For example, he said in an interview yesterday that he doesn’t want to get rid of natural gas in homes or allow homeless people to sleep in their cars in church parking lots.
Palo Alto Council candidate profile: Vicki Veenker
Vicki Veenker wants to play a big role in updating Palo Alto’s downtown area, where the parking lots, transit center and common areas are ripe for renovation. She believes her experience as a lawyer, a mediator and a person who starts things will help her come up with an innovative plan.
Bay Area city blasted for celebrating Columbus Day
Campbell city leaders apologized on Tuesday for the city celebrating Columbus Day by illuminating a water tower with red, white, and blue lights.
Cities consider forming new government agency for lobbying and grant-seeking
Cities in Santa Clara County will decide whether to form a new government organization called a Joint Powers Authority, or JPA, in order to lobby on behalf of the cities and seek regional grants. However, not all 15 members of the Cities Association of Santa Clara County are sold on...
Palo Alto Council candidate profile: Julie Lythcott-Haims
Palo Alto City Council candidate Julie Lythcott-Haims wouldn’t support a ballot initiative on whether to get rid of natural gas in the city. “I don’t think voters should get to decide on whether we’re going to listen to scientists about saving the planet,” she said in an interview.
Palo Alto Council candidate profile: Lisa Forssell
City Utilities Commissioner Lisa Forssell wants Palo Alto City Council to stop negotiating with developers. Instead, the city should come up with plans for areas like El Camino Real and downtown so that it’s clear up front what is and isn’t allowed. These plans should favor housing, public...
Palo Alto Council candidate profile: Doria Summa
Palo Alto City Council candidate Doria Summa doesn’t want to see a tall apartment building at the downtown train station. Council should use its zoning restrictions to get Stanford to build an 100% affordable housing project there, and it doesn’t need to go above the city’s 50-foot height limit, she said.
Palo Alto school board candidate profile: Shounak Dharap
Palo Alto school board member Shounak Dharap says the role of public schools is to serve all students, and some students won’t be challenged and could be bored. The goal is to have every student at the Palo Alto Unified School District ready for a career or college when they graduate, he said.
Palo Alto school board candidate profile: Ingrid Campos
Palo Alto school board candidate Ingrid Campos says she wants to represent Chinese parents who don’t like to confront authority and Muslim parents who don’t want their children in sex education. “It’s really important that parents know that they can say no,” she said in an interview with...
Palo Alto school board candidate profile: Shana Segal
Palo Alto school board candidate Shana Segal says she would try to hire more specialists and aides who would help teachers meet individual students where they’re at. It’s a practice called “differentiation,” which is meant to both challenge advanced students and give struggling students the support they need, she said.
SF supervisors to hold emergency hearing on mayor's resignation letter 'scandal'
SAN FRANCISCO - The Government Audit and Oversight Committee of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors is holding an emergency hearing on Tuesday to discuss what Supervisor Dean Preston has dubbed Mayor London Breed's "Resignation Letter Scandal," Preston's office announced on Monday. Preston alleges that Mayor Breed requires "many" of...
Palo Alto school board candidate profile: Nicole Chiu-Wang
Palo Alto school board candidate Nicole Chiu-Wang says the district should look at why students want to load up on Advanced Placement classes, take algebra as early as possible and get accepted to a top 10 school in the nation. Pressure from friends, family members and a culture at the...
South San Francisco Welcomes New Downtown Business D&C Cajun Seafood on Grand Avenue
South San Francisco, CA October 11, 2022 Press Release. Last Friday, District 5 City Council Candidate Tom Carney was invited to perform the ribbon-cutting ceremony for D&C Cajun Seafood. Restaurant entrepreneur, Liu Wei, and his staff served a number of delicious dishes including its famous House Special Pan Fried Pork Bao.
Flooded S.F. luxury apartment residents sue 'negligent' developer
Dozens of displaced residents of a flooded San Francisco high rise are suing the luxury apartment owners after the same water main burst twice earlier this year, alleging that the Texas developer was negligent in maintaining the building before the leaks and in securing it afterward. More than 50 tenants at 33 Tehama St. sued Houston-based Hines in San Francisco Superior Court on Friday. The residents paid between $1,450 and $5,901 per month to live in the building. ...
UC Berkeley refuses to fire music instructor over 2012 concert review post branding female violinist 'a beast... who ought to be euthanized' after woke students organized petition to oust him
The University of California Berkeley will take no action against a music instructor for a 2012 Facebook post that seemingly insulted a fellow, female musician - despite a petition by students to have him ousted. Published more than ten years ago, the long-deleted post by decorated violinist Dan Flanagan, a...
Hundreds of tech and biotech layoffs rattle Bay Area job market
REDWOOD CITY — A Silicon Valley tech titan and a Marin County biotech company revealed plans to chop nearly 300 jobs in the Bay Area, hinting at unsettling prospects for the region’s employment sector. Oracle America has decided to impose job cuts in San Mateo County, while BioMarin...
Another SF luxury high-rise flooded. This time police say it was intentional
It happened again. Another residential high-rise in San Francisco flooded with water gushing down the stairway when most were probably still asleep. "I opened the stairway and there was a running stream of high pressured water."
Day Around the Bay: Yet Another Rape Rocks Stanford Campus
The new operator of the Castro Theatre, Another Planet Entertainment, received yet another un-welcome mat as the Castro Merchants Association voted to not support their plans for the theater. Another Planet Entertainment (APE) handed the merchants association a pre-written letter of support to sign, but the association voted 5-0 to not sign it, which may create headaches for APE when they pursue Planning Commission approval. [Hoodline]
BREAKING: Santa Clara Police Chief Calls for District Attorney to Investigate Grand Jury Findings About 49er Five
Santa Clara Police Chief Pat Nikolai made an official request for Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen to Investigate the findings of the Civil Grand Jury Report, “Unsportsmanlike Conduct.” Wow. The report was officially released yesterday. It was leaked and appeared in media reports on Friday. The...
