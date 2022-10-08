ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fontana Herald News

Urciel leads Fohi football team to exciting 32-30 victory

Led by quarterback Andrew Urciel, the Fontana High School football team scored a touchdown in the game’s final minute for a thrilling 32-30 win over Bloomington on Oct. 7. After Bloomington had taken a 30-24 lead in the wild, back-and-forth battle, the Steelers roared back to push across a TD and an ensuing two-point conversion for the dramatic victory.
FONTANA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sultana, CA
Fontana, CA
Education
City
Los Altos, CA
Fontana, CA
Sports
City
Ramona, CA
City
Huntington Beach, CA
Local
California Education
City
Rialto, CA
Local
California Football
Fontana, CA
Football
City
Bloomington, CA
City
Downey, CA
City
Colton, CA
City
Silverado, CA
Local
California Sports
City
Jurupa Valley, CA
City
Fontana, CA
MaxPreps

High school football rankings: Mater Dei new No. 1 in MaxPreps Top 25 after 17-7 win over St. John Bosco

Last year's national champion — Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) — owns the No. 1 spot in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings once again after beating St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) 17-7 Friday night. Junior quarterback Elijah Brown completed 10 of 18 passes for 117 yards to go with a rushing score, helping the Monarchs earn their 24th consecutive victory.
SANTA ANA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Mountain storms likely again this afternoon

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson is tracking a more active day in Riverside County compared to Monday. Development of unsettled weather will continue through the afternoon before all the activity moves west of the mountains this evening. A more active day in Riverside County compared to Monday. Development will continue through the afternoon before The post Mountain storms likely again this afternoon appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Woman dies in traffic collision in San Bernardino

An 82-year-old woman died in a traffic collision on Oct. 8 in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 2:42 a.m., officers with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of Waterman Avenue and 16th Street. A passenger, Clara Santiago, a resident...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Sunkist League#Spartans#Fontana High School#Notre Dame#Rebels
2urbangirls.com

Body of Orange County man recovered from Lake Havasu

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. – The body of a Garden Grove man was recovered from Lake Havasu, Arizona Sunday after he had jumped from a boat to go swimming. The Mojave County sheriff’s office released a statement on its Facebook page saying that the body of 47-year-old Michael Phan was found in approximately 32 feet of water.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Riverside County May Get Some Showers and Thunderstorms This Week

(CNS) – This week will be mostly sunny throughout Riverside County with temperatures ranging from the low 80s to the mid 90s, according to the National Weather Service. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms for the county through Tuesday for most areas and through Wednesday for Hemet and downtown Riverside.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Fontana Herald News

Vehicle hits fire hydrant in Fontana

A vehicle hit a fire hydrant in Fontana on Oct. 8, sending water high into the air. At about 7:22 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Home Depot on Sierra Lakes Parkway in northern Fontana after receiving a report of a possible hit-and-run incident, said Fontana Police Department Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
FONTANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Killed on Temecula Street

A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday on a Temecula residential street, but the circumstances weren’t immediately clear. The fatality occurred shortly after 11 a.m. near the intersection of Howell Mountain and Serdonis streets, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP, an Acura sedan hit the...
TEMECULA, CA
IE Voice

Inland Empire Officials Meet with Former LA Mayor and State Infrastructure Advisor Antonio Villaraigosa

As California moves to spend big dollars on infrastructure, Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa to serve as the state infrastructure advisor. “With this influx of federal dollars, we have an incredible opportunity to rebuild California while creating quality jobs, modernizing crucial infrastructure, and accelerating our...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Is Fontana a 'safe' city? New report analyzes largest cities in U.S.

A new report, which compared 182 large United States cities based on a wide range of criteria, determined that Fontana was No. 80, according to the personal-finance website WalletHub. The “Safest Cities in America” report for 2022 said that among large Inland Empire cities, Rancho Cucamonga ranked the highest at...
FONTANA, CA
KTLA.com

Body of Garden Grove man recovered from Lake Havasu

The body of a Southern California man who jumped from a boat in Lake Havasu and didn’t resurface has been recovered, authorities said Sunday. Mohave County Sheriff’s officials said the man was positively identified as 47-year-old Michael Dean Phan of Garden Grove. They said deputies received a report...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police investigating a shooting in Desert Hot Springs

Detectives are investigating a shooting in Desert Hot Springs Tuesday evening. The shooting happened in the area of Agua Dulce and Cactus Drive, south of Two Bunch Trails. Details on the shooting remain limited. We've reached out to police for additional details. We also have a crew on the way to gather more information Police The post Police investigating a shooting in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy