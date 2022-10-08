Read full article on original website
Young Men And Women Of San Bernardino High Prove They Are Role Models During Mr. And Miss Cardinal City Pageant
On Saturday, September 24, Michael Torres was crowned Mr. Cardinal City and Anne Martinez was crowned Miss Cardinal City during the combined pageant held at Sturges Center for the Fine Arts. The Mr. and Miss Cardinal City pageant is the brainchild of Bilingual School Outreach Worker Jaime Rios, who wanted...
MaxPreps
High school football: Twenty-five teams who scored more than 74 points and lost
Norco's Kalani Kaleiwahea scored a two-point conversion in overtime to end the highest-scoring game in Southern Section history, giving the Cougars a 77-76 win over Murrieta Valley on Friday. Murrieta Valley joins a growing list of teams that have scored over 70 points in a game but were unable to...
Lightning strikes lead to closure of pier, beach in Huntington Beach, Seal Beach
Huntington Beach and Seal Beaches closed their beaches Tuesday afternoon after lightning was spotted in the area.
Fontana Herald News
Urciel leads Fohi football team to exciting 32-30 victory
Led by quarterback Andrew Urciel, the Fontana High School football team scored a touchdown in the game’s final minute for a thrilling 32-30 win over Bloomington on Oct. 7. After Bloomington had taken a 30-24 lead in the wild, back-and-forth battle, the Steelers roared back to push across a TD and an ensuing two-point conversion for the dramatic victory.
MaxPreps
High school football rankings: Mater Dei new No. 1 in MaxPreps Top 25 after 17-7 win over St. John Bosco
Last year's national champion — Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) — owns the No. 1 spot in the MaxPreps Top 25 high school football rankings once again after beating St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) 17-7 Friday night. Junior quarterback Elijah Brown completed 10 of 18 passes for 117 yards to go with a rushing score, helping the Monarchs earn their 24th consecutive victory.
Mountain storms likely again this afternoon
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Haley Clawson is tracking a more active day in Riverside County compared to Monday. Development of unsettled weather will continue through the afternoon before all the activity moves west of the mountains this evening. A more active day in Riverside County compared to Monday. Development will continue through the afternoon before The post Mountain storms likely again this afternoon appeared first on KESQ.
Motorcycle Pursuit from Los Angeles County to Fontana Ends in Crash
Fontana, San Bernardino County, CA: A motorcyclist crashed in the city of Fontana ending a high-speed pursuit that began in Los Angeles County early Monday morning, Oct. 10, around 2:45 a.m. California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park Station officers attempted to pull over a motorcycle for high speeds eastbound on the...
Fontana Herald News
Woman dies in traffic collision in San Bernardino
An 82-year-old woman died in a traffic collision on Oct. 8 in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 2:42 a.m., officers with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of Waterman Avenue and 16th Street. A passenger, Clara Santiago, a resident...
KESQ
Scattered showers and storms around Riverside County mountains and deserts
All the action from this afternoon has moved west and offshore. Skies will continue to clear overnight. An area of low pressures off the coast of Southern California is feeding moisture into the region generating thunderstorms. A similar setup will be present on Wednesday though storm development will be more isolated compared to Tuesday.
7 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Rialto (Rialto, CA)
The Rialto Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Monday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened on the 1600 block of [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
2urbangirls.com
Body of Orange County man recovered from Lake Havasu
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. – The body of a Garden Grove man was recovered from Lake Havasu, Arizona Sunday after he had jumped from a boat to go swimming. The Mojave County sheriff’s office released a statement on its Facebook page saying that the body of 47-year-old Michael Phan was found in approximately 32 feet of water.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Riverside County May Get Some Showers and Thunderstorms This Week
(CNS) – This week will be mostly sunny throughout Riverside County with temperatures ranging from the low 80s to the mid 90s, according to the National Weather Service. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms for the county through Tuesday for most areas and through Wednesday for Hemet and downtown Riverside.
5 Southern California pizza shops ranked best in the country, according to Yelp
Whether you prefer them thick and saucy, thin and crispy, loaded with toppings or simply covered in cheese, the definition of the perfect slice of pizza comes in all shapes and sizes. To celebrate International Pizza Month, pie aficionados have spoken on Yelp to crown the Top 100 Places for Pizza in the U.S. The […]
Fontana Herald News
Vehicle hits fire hydrant in Fontana
A vehicle hit a fire hydrant in Fontana on Oct. 8, sending water high into the air. At about 7:22 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Home Depot on Sierra Lakes Parkway in northern Fontana after receiving a report of a possible hit-and-run incident, said Fontana Police Department Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed on Temecula Street
A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday on a Temecula residential street, but the circumstances weren’t immediately clear. The fatality occurred shortly after 11 a.m. near the intersection of Howell Mountain and Serdonis streets, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP, an Acura sedan hit the...
Inland Empire Officials Meet with Former LA Mayor and State Infrastructure Advisor Antonio Villaraigosa
As California moves to spend big dollars on infrastructure, Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa to serve as the state infrastructure advisor. “With this influx of federal dollars, we have an incredible opportunity to rebuild California while creating quality jobs, modernizing crucial infrastructure, and accelerating our...
Some areas of SoCal wake up to rain, thunderstorms with cooler temps on tap Wednesday
Some parts of Southern California began to see light rain and thunderstorms Wednesday as cool temperatures settled over the region thanks to a low-pressure system.
Fontana Herald News
Is Fontana a 'safe' city? New report analyzes largest cities in U.S.
A new report, which compared 182 large United States cities based on a wide range of criteria, determined that Fontana was No. 80, according to the personal-finance website WalletHub. The “Safest Cities in America” report for 2022 said that among large Inland Empire cities, Rancho Cucamonga ranked the highest at...
KTLA.com
Police investigating a shooting in Desert Hot Springs
Detectives are investigating a shooting in Desert Hot Springs Tuesday evening. The shooting happened in the area of Agua Dulce and Cactus Drive, south of Two Bunch Trails. Details on the shooting remain limited. We've reached out to police for additional details. We also have a crew on the way to gather more information Police The post Police investigating a shooting in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
