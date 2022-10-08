POINT PLEASANT – It’s hard to get much respect as a B South team. Point Boro is the latest example. The Panthers won their first nine games of the season and boasted a strong resume heading into the Shore Conference Tournament seeding meeting last week. While the Panthers earned the respectable seventh seed, they fell outside the coveted top six that earned byes into the second round as the bigger schools in the tougher divisions received the better seeds.

