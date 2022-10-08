Read full article on original website
Related
sfstandard.com
San Francisco High School Football Roundup: Week 7
The second week of Academic Athletic Association (AAA) football and the third week of West Catholic Athletic League (WCAL) football played out over the weekend. Balboa, Lincoln and Washington all posted lopsided wins to improve to 2-0 in league play, while St. Ignatius made history with a shutout win over Valley Christian.
Point Boro girls soccer, playing with chip on shoulder, advances to SCT quarterfinals
POINT PLEASANT – It’s hard to get much respect as a B South team. Point Boro is the latest example. The Panthers won their first nine games of the season and boasted a strong resume heading into the Shore Conference Tournament seeding meeting last week. While the Panthers earned the respectable seventh seed, they fell outside the coveted top six that earned byes into the second round as the bigger schools in the tougher divisions received the better seeds.
Comments / 0