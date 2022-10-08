Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
Related
gotigersgo.com
Memphis Places Seventh at Purdue Fall Invitational
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The University of Memphis men's golf team placed seventh out of 15 teams at the Purdue Fall Invitational in West Lafayette, Ind. at the Kampen Golf Course with a team score of 888 (+24). No. 7-ranked Tennessee won with a total of 856 (-6). In the Purdue Fall Invitational Individual Tournament, junior Ryan van der Klis earned medalist honors with a score of 210 (-6) after winning a playoff with a birdie, while freshman Cian O'Connor tied for 21st with a total of 222 (+6).
gotigersgo.com
Garfoot Places Second at Lady Red Wolves Classic
JONESBORO, Ark. – The University of Memphis women's golf team earned another top-five finish, placing fourth overall at the Lady Red Wolves Classic in Jonesboro, Ark. at the Sage Meadows Golf Club with a team total of 868 (+4). Central Arkansas won the event with a score of 863 (-1). "I am so proud of these ladies," head coach Jennifer Jordan remarked following the tournament. "They have worked hard this year and their desire to compete is unmatched. They are truly a special team."
localmemphis.com
'This one stings' | Memphis looks forward after Houston meltdown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis came close to a statement win against rival Houston Friday night at home in primetime, but their win was snuffed out by a monumental collapse. The game started out as a dream. The Tigers were up two scores with 1:17 remaining in the fourth quarter. Statistically, they had a 99.9% chance to win, according to ESPN. Then, it all changed.
gotigersgo.com
Spray Named to AAC Weekly Honor Roll
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Following an insurance goal in the team's shutout victory over East Carolina, junior midfielder Haylee Spray has found herself on the American Athletic Conference's Weekly Honor Roll, the conference announced on Monday. Spray, a native of Allen, Texas, capped off a near perfect half for Memphis...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gotigersgo.com
Trio of Tigers Named to AAC Weekly Awards
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – After picking up a draw with #13 Charlotte and another conference win with a shutout victory over Temple, Colin Welsh, Alberto Cruz and Lineker Rodrigues dos Santos have found themselves on the list of the American Athletic Conference's Weekly Awards. Welsh, a sophomore from Overland Park,...
actionnews5.com
Clock is ticking for Memphis In May to ink Tom Lee Park deal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Six weeks and still no deal worked out between Memphis In May and Memphis River Parks Partnership. With the clock ticking, the future of the Bluff City’s most well-known festival is up in the air. A photo on Facebook last week gave Memphis In May...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct. 4 – 10
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Checker’s #3316 – 883935 […]
Mississippi River at Memphis expected to approach record low stage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi River has been low for several weeks now due to a lack of rain in the Mid-South and Midwest. Barge traffic has been affected with many vessels struggling to make the commute up and down the river due to the low water. Latest river...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Carson Bradley Hicks
Carson Bradley Hicks, 26, ascended to heaven on October 6, 2022, as a result of injuries sustained in an ATV accident on the family land, in Pickton, Texas, where he loved to work and hunt. Carson was born on March 7, 1996, in Dallas, Texas. He attended Sulphur Springs schools...
radionwtn.com
UT Martin Outstanding Alumni Recognized
Martin, Tenn.–The University of Tennessee at Martin presented awards to (from left) Cody Alcorn, of Atlanta, Georgia; April Armstrong, of Bartlett; and Jimmy Tosh, of Henry during the annual Chancellor’s Brunch and Alumni Awards Program held Oct. 1 in the Paul Meek Library. Alcorn received the 2022 Outstanding Young Alumni award, Armstrong received the 2022 Outstanding Alumni award and Tosh received the 2022 Chancellor’s Award for University Service. The award winners are pictured with Chancellor Keith Carver.
2 Texas restaurants serve the best burgers in America in 2022: Report touts
DALLAS (KDAF) — What makes a burger great or better than every other burger? Is it the buns, patty, sauce, toppings, cheese or maybe doing something out-of-the-box creative?. Well, a report took a look at America’s slate of burgers and found the best that people are eating around the country in 2022. Love Food put out its report of America’s best burgers to eat right now and to little surprise, two local Texas burgers made the list.
styleblueprint.com
13 Perfect Wedding Venues for Memphis Brides
Choosing the perfect wedding venue is one of the most important decisions a bride and groom face. The rehearsal dinner, wedding ceremony and reception are all some of life’s biggest events, and the stage for each occasion is pivotal to its success. Before making a final choice, talk to some of our talented local designers, wedding planners and restaurateurs. These creative professionals have excellent insight based on invaluable experience in organizing celebrations of all sizes and styles in the Memphis area. As far as the “where,” though, here are some of the venues we suggest for your upcoming wedding, dinner party or other special occasion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WREG
Town of Arlington Now Hiring
Arlington currently employs 72 full-time and 4 part-time employees. Applications for all positions are accepted at any time and are kept on file at Town Hall for six months. If you want a stable job with opportunity for growth, good benefits, and the satisfaction of service to your fellow citizens, consider employment with the Town of Arlington. The Town of Arlington will not discriminate against any individual for any reason and will provide services to all citizens in a nondiscriminatory fashion. Learn more here.
Tennessee Man Scores Huge Lottery Win: 'I Guess I Got Lucky'
"My birthday is coming up, and I decided to buy one lottery ticket," the lucky winner said.
Firefighter burned while battling flames at southeast Memphis home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis firefighter was injured while fighting an accidental fire at a home in southeast Memphis Monday afternoon. The Memphis Fire Department was called to the fire at the home in the 5100 block of Judy Lynn Avenue north of Cottonwood Road just before 3 p.m. It took firefighters about 45 minutes to bring the fire under control.
memphismagazine.com
Classic Dining: Lotus Vietnamese Restaurant
Behind her restaurant, Hanh Bach has filled her garden with exotic plants, many of them used in her cooking. Lotus blossoms in a pool of water. The lotus in her garden inspired the name of her restaurant, says Bach, the owner of Lotus Vietnamese Restaurant on Summer Avenue. “I wanted a name that was different. And I like the flowers — they’re pretty.”
New program “Heal 901 Cures” designed to put an end to gun violence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Teenage crime has been a major issue in Memphis this year, and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down. Just a few weeks ago, a 15-year-old was accused of a shooting spree in Midtown Memphis leaving several injured. Now an effort to put an end...
actionnews5.com
Mississippi River levels a concern for visitors at Shelby Forest State Park
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - From Crittenden County to Shelby County and beyond, low river levels along the Mississippi river are concerning farmers, barges, shipping companies, and more. The National Weather Service’s Mississippi River gauge measured at -6.3 feet Monday and as the weeks go by, it’s expected to get lower....
actionnews5.com
Drivers seen doing donuts, MPD does nothing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Residents are upset after a video that showed cars doing donuts at a busy intersection while a nearby Memphis police cruiser appeared to do nothing about it. The viewer who sent the video said it happened around midnight Saturday at the corner of Winchester and Riverdale.
Comments / 0