IRVING, Texas – Baylor men's basketball's Keyonte George was named the Preseason Big 12 Freshman of the Year and Adam Flagler was selected to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team, announced Wednesday by the conference office. Additionally, George and junior guard LJ Cryer were All-Big 12 honorable mention selections. Preseason...

WACO, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO