Michael Pappas '83, executive director of the San Francisco Interfaith Council, will explore the importance of faith-based institutions in community organizing and addressing community needs in a lecture at Dickinson. “Public Engagement, Organizing and the Role of Faith-Based Institutions” is the keynote address for Dickinson’s Multifaith Week and will take place on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m. at the Anita Tuvin Schlechter Auditorium. The lecture will also be livestreamed.

CARLISLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO