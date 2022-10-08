Read full article on original website
Dan’s Daily: Penguins vs. NHL, Carl Hagelin’s Career Possibly Over
The North American leg of the 2022-23 NHL season began Tuesday with the 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. How does the new Pittsburgh Penguins roster stack up against the rest of the NHL? Hockey Canada finally cleaned house as the entire board resigned. And the Marcus Pettersson-to-Vancouver NHL trade rumors are ice-cold.
Five BOLD Bruins predictions for 2022-23 NHL season
The Boston Bruins begin their 2022-23 NHL season Wednesday night against a familiar foe in the Washington Capitals. A lot has happened with the Bruins since they were eliminated in Game 7 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Carolina Hurricanes. The Bruins fired head coach Bruce Cassidy and hired Jim Montgomery to replace him. Don Sweeney was given a contract extension as general manager.
Avalanche Looking to Repeat in NHL
-The Colorado Avalanche are following a pattern of previous Stanley Cup champions. They are making some changes to the roster but keeping their title-winning core group intact. The delicate balance helped Chicago, Los Angeles, Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay all win multiple championships. The Kings still have Jonathan Quick, Drew Doughty and Anze Kopitar after going through a rebuild. The Penguins made sure Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang are still together. The Avalanche are betting on Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Co. winning without Nazem Kadri and new goaltender Alexandar Georgiev.
What Penguins Lineup Will Likely Look Like for Opener
The Pittsburgh Penguins final 23-man roster was submitted, now we look at how each player will be lined up.
PREVIEW | Canucks at Oilers
Tonight marks the first of three meetings between the Canucks and Oilers this season: Oct. 12 (away), Dec. 23 (away), Jan. 21 (home). The Canucks are 3-4-3 in their last 10 games vs Edmonton (1-1-3 in their last five). The Canucks have a 108-120-19-15 all-time record in 262 games against...
Penguins Announce Plans for Opening Night Against the Arizona Coyotes
The Pittsburgh Penguins will begin their 2022-23 regular season presented by UPMC on Thursday, October 13 when they host the Arizona Coyotes in their home opener. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM at PPG Paints Arena. Doors open at 5:30 PM on Thursday, and fans are encouraged to be...
Hischier Practices | NOTEBOOK
Devils captain Nico Hischier rejoined his teammates for practice Tuesday afternoon for the first time since suffering a hamstring injury Sept. 26 at Montreal. Although Hischier was back on the ice - he skated for a preplanned 30 minutes as directed by the training staff - his status for New Jersey's Thursday season opener at Philadelphia is still to be determined.
Lineup Analysis: What to Know Heading into 2022.23
When describing the team identity of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Sidney Crosby would start with the word speed. "And you can say the word experience," the captain added with a knowing grin. "That's another word that's been used a little bit more." As head coach Mike Sullivan likes to say, they...
All the Kings Men Podcast | 10 Biggest Questions for the 2022-23 Season
The LA Kings 2022-23 season is about to begin! Jim Fox and Nick Nickson join host Jesse Cohen to ask the 10 biggest questions facing the Kings in the upcoming year. The pair of veteran broadcasters look at the changes made to the organization and the changes still to come if the LA Kings want to return to the playoffs at the end of the season.
THE 'A'-LISTERS
Sutter says no rush to name captain; team will have three or four alternates to start season. This isn't some rag-tag policy, where league rules require someone - anyone - to wear the 'C.'. When the time is right, the Flames will announce their new skipper. That time just isn't...
Upping Our Game
While the Kraken hockey operations group drafted, signed and traded for several new players to significantly upgrade the opening night roster, the franchise's game presentation crew has been equally hard at work adding new elements and fan delights to in-arena entertainment at home games in Climate Pledge Arena. "We spent...
Penguins Finalize 23-Man Roster
As it stands for right now, the Penguins roster features 13 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goalies. The forwards will see Josh Archibald, Teddy Blueger, Jeff Carter, Sidney Crosby, Jake Guentzel, Danton Heinen, Kasperi Kapanen, Evgeni Malkin, Brock McGinn, Ryan Poehling, Rickard Rakell, Bryan Rust, and Jason Zucker. On the...
Ducks, Honda Center Name Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling as Official Partner
The Anaheim Ducks and Honda Center announced today a new multi-year partnership with Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling. For the first time since 2005, Coca-Cola products return to the Anaheim arena, effective immediately. With this new partnership, Coca-Cola's diverse beverage portfolio will be served at all of Honda Center's concession stands and...
Rising Star: Mason Marchment determined to break out
The 27-year-old forward feels comfortable and confident entering the regular season after an impressive preseason performance. It took a little while for Mason Marchment to get to this place, but man is he enjoying it now that he's here. The 27-year-old forward has played just 91 NHL games after spending...
NHL On Tap: Gaudreau makes Blue Jackets debut
Campbell leads Oilers against Canucks; Montgomery to coach first game for Bruins. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from six games Wednesday. Gaudreau set for Blue Jackets debut. Johnny Gaudreau...
Recalling Greene's Great Impact on Islanders as Defenseman Retires
Andy Greene left his mark on the Islanders during his two and a half years with the team. When Andy Greene was acquired by the Islanders in February 2020, he was anything but green. At that point, Greene had played 923 games over 14 years with the New Jersey Devils,...
Maple Leafs’ Matt Murray to Start Season Opener Against Canadiens, Ilya Samsonov to Start Against Capitals on Thursday
Matt Murray will get the first chance to stake his claim for the Toronto Maple Leafs’ net when the club opens their regular season against the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. “We really wanted Murray to get the first game and just get rolling,” Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe...
CH Weekly: Oct. 11 to 16
MONTREAL - Final cuts have been made and Habs hockey is back for real. Here are all the ways for fans to connect with the team this week. The best way to watch the Canadiens is in person, and fans can finally do so again beginning Wednesday. For the first...
Puck Drop Preview: 2023 Stanley Cup Final Predictions
Last Word on Hockey’s Puck Drop Previews are back for the 2022-23 season! As the regular season approaches, Last Word will preview each team’s current outlook and stories to watch for the upcoming year. We’ll also do our best to project how things will go for each team over the course of the campaign. Today, we’re wrapping up the series with our site-wide predictions for the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.
UBS Arena Renames Main Entrance 'The Acrisure Great Hall'
Acrisure named as partner of UBS Arena and New York Islanders. Today, UBS Arena announced that the main entrance to the venue will be renamed "The Acrisure Great Hall." Acrisure was also named a partner of both the arena and the New York Islanders. Acrisure operates a top ten global...
