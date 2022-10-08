NASHVILLE — When actor and singer Rita Wilson was a young girl, she and her Greek mother would bond over listening to songs on the radio, especially '70s singer-songwriters. Wilson's mother would engage her in conversation about the meanings of the songs and what the artist was trying to say, sometimes giving her daughter a new way to think about lyrics. “I think hearing songs from someone else’s perspective and them hearing it differently is always a great way to hear a song and also says how powerful it is with music because we’re all interpreting them in our own ways," Wilson said. Now Wilson is doing just that with her favorite '70s songs and turning them into duets for her new record Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets. Her musical collaborators include Willie Nelson, Smokey Robinson, Keith Urban, Leslie Odom Jr., Jackson Browne, Tim McGraw, Elvis Costello, and many more.

