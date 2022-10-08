Read full article on original website
Paramore embraces recalls 2010s roots in nostalgic ACL performance
While performing the chorus of 2007 song “That’s What You Get,” Paramore’s lead singer Hayley Williams looked out at the bustling Zilker Park, put down her microphone and began conducting the audience, completely aware most of the crowd could sing the hit word for word 15 years later.
Liveshot: Goth Babe, Sarah and the Sundays bring vibrant energy to ACL Fest Nights show at Historic Scoot Inn
Soft hues of pink, purple and blue washed over the Historic Scoot Inn crowd, which buzzed with excitement as white flashing lights flooded the venue. Sarah and the Sundays took to the stage, kicking off the ACL Fest Nights show with their high-energy song, “Take Your Time.” The band experimented with synth elements and extended guitar riffs that seamlessly transitioned into fan-favorite track, “I’m So Bored.” Although part of the audience didn’t seem to recognize some songs, the Austin-based band kept the atmosphere lively, notably playing “Coward,” “Miss Mary,” “Vices” and a cover of Electric Light Orchestra’s “Mr. Blue Sky.”
Dayglow’s newest album gives into repetition, excels at relatability
Indie sensation Sloan Struble, known on stage as Dayglow, charms with his third album, People In Motion. Struble, a former UT student, returns with an album similar to his two first two projects, incorporating the same lively pop sound the 23-year-old formed his brand around. The album’s opening track, “Second...
PinkPantheress’ angelic live vocals fail to make up for low-energy ACL performance
Coming off the success of her 2021 debut mixtape to hell with it, pop novice PinkPantheress took to the ACL stage for the first time on Sunday. Known for her Y2K-aesthetics and glitchy lullabies, the singer’s lofi pop sound translated into an ultimately sleepy set void of on-stage energy.
Japanese Breakfast performed musically mystic, dreamy ACL set
A warm glow descended on the audience as Japanese Breakfast emitted a mosaic of sound, beautifully pushing and pulling vocal and instrumental melodies to create an almost cosmic experience. In their ACL performance on the T-Mobile stage, Japanese Breakfast curated a mellow, dreamy concert experience. Toward the beginning of the...
The best acts of Austin City Limits Festival weekend one
With the previously bustling Zilker Park clearing out for the start of a new week, Austinites come together to recover from weekend one of Austin City Limits, which kicked off the festival on a grand note. Artists curated cinematic production with narrative-driven sets, made political statements and played out great music into the fields of Zilker Park. From soul music to alternative pop, the Daily Texan compiled a list of the best acts from the first weekend of ACL.
Warm up to The Daily Texan’s fall time feelings playlist
Scattered with fallen leaves, carved pumpkins and scented candles, the fall season settles in as chillier mornings and cooler afternoons arrive during the month of October. Welcoming in the sweater weather, The Daily Texan curated a playlist to perfectly accompany the fall-time feeling. “Autumn in New York” by Ella Fitzgerald...
Rita Wilson creates conversations with '70s-era duets
NASHVILLE — When actor and singer Rita Wilson was a young girl, she and her Greek mother would bond over listening to songs on the radio, especially '70s singer-songwriters. Wilson's mother would engage her in conversation about the meanings of the songs and what the artist was trying to say, sometimes giving her daughter a new way to think about lyrics. “I think hearing songs from someone else’s perspective and them hearing it differently is always a great way to hear a song and also says how powerful it is with music because we’re all interpreting them in our own ways," Wilson said. Now Wilson is doing just that with her favorite '70s songs and turning them into duets for her new record Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets. Her musical collaborators include Willie Nelson, Smokey Robinson, Keith Urban, Leslie Odom Jr., Jackson Browne, Tim McGraw, Elvis Costello, and many more.
Spoon seems comfortable as ever taking an Austin stage
A slanted white stripe flashed across Zilker’s Honda Stage, a monochromatic nod to the cover of Lucifer on the Sofa, the most recent album from hometown indie rock legends Spoon. The renowned Austin products drew a sizable crowd to their ACL set, making their return to the festival since...
“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” struggles to balance conflicts, flesh out characters
Sony Pictures’ 2022 live-action comedy “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” follows the story of the titular anthropomorphic singing crocodile (Shawn Mendes) abandoned by his owner in the attic of a New York City brownstone and rediscovered by the Primm family. Together, Lyle helps the Primm family navigate and adjust to their new life in the city, all while working to keep his existence a secret from their downstairs neighbor, Mr. Grumps (Brett Gelman).
TV episodes to watch to get into the Halloween spirit
While Halloween provides the opportunity to step out in stellar costumes with friends and divulge in a spooky state of mind, it also makes for a great seasonal TV episode. For students who don’t have time to see a full-length scary film or simply prefer to binge a TV series, The Daily Texan compiled a list of episodes to watch leading up to Halloween.
