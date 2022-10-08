Read full article on original website
goairforcefalcons.com
GAME 7: Air Force at UNLV
Saturday, Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m. PT, Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, NV) Carter Blackburn (play-by-play), Tom Herman (analyst) • Radio: KVOR AM 740 in Colorado Springs, 104.3 the Fan in Denver, SIRIUS 384, SXM App 974. Jim Arthur (play-by-play), Jesse Kurtz (analyst) THE SERIES. • Air Force and UNLV meet for...
abc10.com
Del Oro Golden Eagles: High School football team stands undefeated
The Del Oro Golden Eagles has been dominant. They stand undefeated as the high school football season is underway.
These California cities aren’t considered safe, new study says
According to a new study from WalletHub, some California cities aren’t regarded as safe. The personal finance company compiled a list of the “Safest Cities in America” based on 42 safety metrics and cities from the Golden State performed poorly. The study evaluated the factors and compiled them into three categories, home and community safety, […]
This is California’s safest city, and it’s in the Bay Area
Safety is a key factor for many people when it comes to choosing a place to live, and according to a new study from Wallet Hub, a city in the Bay Area is one of the safest in the nation.
SFGate
In California, where trees are king, one hardy pine has survived for 4,800 years
BISHOP, Calif. — Before the Egyptians built the pyramids, before Jesus Christ was born, before the Roman Empire formed or collapsed, the trees were here. Ten thousand feet up in the White Mountains of central California, in a harsh alpine desert where little else survives, groves of gnarled, majestic Great Basin bristlecone pines endure, some for nearly 5,000 years. Their multicolor trunks bend at gravity-defying angles, and their bare branches jut toward the sky, as if plucked from the imaginations of Tim Burton or J.K. Rowling.
Shark attack leaves surfer seriously injured in Northern California
A 31-year-old surfer in Northern California is recovering after a shark attack that left gruesome bites on his right thigh and leg.Jared Trainor was knocked him off his board during a Sunday outing to Centerville Beach, he told the Times-Standard newspaper in Humboldt County. The animal had his right leg and board clamped in its jaws, he said.Underwater, the experienced surfer grabbed the shark's body with one hand and kicked at its head with his free leg until it let him go and swam away, he said. Trainor returned to the beach where another surfer had a cell phone they...
Why are flags flying at half-staff in California on Sunday?
Flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 9, in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
Sacramento city councilmember Katie Valenzuela calls for public censure of councilmember Jeff Harris
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento city council member called for the censure of fellow councilmember Jeff Harris prior to Tuesday night’s council meeting. At a 4:30 p.m. press conference, Valenzuela – who is an Indigenous woman – said it was because of Harris’ actions and comments related to a 2022 Indigenous Peoples’ Day resolution.
Paradise Lost: The Flame Out of Napa Valley’s Iconic Wine Country
Beset by climate change and billionaire carpetbaggers, Napa Valley, California’s legendary wine-making eden, braces for an uncertain future The post Paradise Lost: The Flame Out of Napa Valley’s Iconic Wine Country appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Racial slurs found on whiteboard in Vista Del Lago visiting locker room
FOLSOM, Calif. — Racial slurs were found on a whiteboard in the Vista Del Lago visiting locker room after a football game Friday. After a high school football game between Del Campo and Vista Del Lago, Del Campo returned to the locker room to find racial slurs written on a whiteboard along with their items thrown around, according to Raj Rai, the San Juan Unified School District spokesperson.
franchising.com
Kona Ice Brings a One-of-a-Kind Experience to Residents in Stockton
Mobile Franchise Expands in California, Giving Back to Community Schools and Organizations. October 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // Stockton, Calif. - Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is expanding in Stockton. Introducing its distinctive blend of entertainment, gourmet frozen treats and FUN-draising, the Kona Ice experience is unlike any other in the area. Serving up good vibes in a cool ride, Kona Ice is now cruisin’ through Stockton.
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Lodi (CA)
In search of the best and most fun things to do in Lodi, CA?. Lodi is a city situated in San Joaquin county, California. The population of people in Lodi in 2019 was estimated to be 67,568. Lodi is popular for wine production in the state. In 2015, it was...
SFist
Tsunami Hazard Maps Updated by CA Geological Survey for Four Bay Area Counties
The California Geological Survey (CGS), which is a branch of the California Department of Conservation, recently updated its Tsunami Hazards Maps that affect Marin, Sonoma, Napa, and Solano counties — showing an increased risk of inland flooding for each of them. Since 1850, there have been around 50 or...
SFGate
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and...
New simulation predicts devastating floodwaters far inland in major tsunami
Computer models show a major tsunami pushing ocean water nearly to Guerneville photo credit: Courtesy: California Geological Survey A wall of water walloping Doran Spit. Estero Americano changing course, channeling the pacific upstream, nearly to Valley Ford, water lapping at the edges of the Rocky Memorial Dog Park in Petaluma. The disaster scenario comes courtesy of the California Geological Survey, which Friday released updated tsunami evacuation maps for many counties, including Sonoma. Nick Graehl is an engineering geologist with the survey. "The maximum tsunami flood elevation is about 19 to 26 feet." On much of San Francisco Bay, the same...
CBS News
Boulders placed outside Sacramento business to deter homeless camping
Before taking the drastic measure, a business owner says other deterrence efforts were in place. This includes stadium-style lighting surrounding the building, fencing, 24/7 on-site security, cameras, and noise-deterrence speakers.
The Daily 10-10-22 Endangered species appears in Calif. creek for the first time
It's been just over a year since a century-old dam was removed from Mill Creek, a tributary that runs through the Santa Cruz Mountains in Central California. Now, scientists say the creek is already beginning to show signs of revitalization — including an unexpected discovery.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Napa (Napa, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a multi-vehicle collision on Friday. The officials stated that three vehicles were involved in the crash that happened on [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
'Racism is alive and well' | NAACP speaks out after N-word found at Vista del Lago High in Folsom
FOLSOM, Calif. — The Greater Sacramento Chapter of NAACP is taking action after someone wrote the N-word with profanity on a whiteboard at Vista del Lago High School in Folsom. It happened Friday evening, in the visiting locker room, during a football game between Vista del Lago and Del...
