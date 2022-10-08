ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Comments / 0

Related
goairforcefalcons.com

GAME 7: Air Force at UNLV

Saturday, Oct. 15, 7:30 p.m. PT, Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, NV) Carter Blackburn (play-by-play), Tom Herman (analyst) • Radio: KVOR AM 740 in Colorado Springs, 104.3 the Fan in Denver, SIRIUS 384, SXM App 974. Jim Arthur (play-by-play), Jesse Kurtz (analyst) THE SERIES. • Air Force and UNLV meet for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTLA

These California cities aren’t considered safe, new study says

According to a new study from WalletHub, some California cities aren’t regarded as safe. The personal finance company compiled a list of the “Safest Cities in America” based on 42 safety metrics and cities from the Golden State performed poorly. The study evaluated the factors and compiled them into three categories, home and community safety, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
City
Davis, CA
Local
Colorado Sports
Davis, CA
Sports
City
U.s. Air Force Academy, CO
U.s. Air Force Academy, CO
Sports
Local
California Sports
SFGate

In California, where trees are king, one hardy pine has survived for 4,800 years

BISHOP, Calif. — Before the Egyptians built the pyramids, before Jesus Christ was born, before the Roman Empire formed or collapsed, the trees were here. Ten thousand feet up in the White Mountains of central California, in a harsh alpine desert where little else survives, groves of gnarled, majestic Great Basin bristlecone pines endure, some for nearly 5,000 years. Their multicolor trunks bend at gravity-defying angles, and their bare branches jut toward the sky, as if plucked from the imaginations of Tim Burton or J.K. Rowling.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Shark attack leaves surfer seriously injured in Northern California

A 31-year-old surfer in Northern California is recovering after a shark attack that left gruesome bites on his right thigh and leg.Jared Trainor was knocked him off his board during a Sunday outing to Centerville Beach, he told the Times-Standard newspaper in Humboldt County. The animal had his right leg and board clamped in its jaws, he said.Underwater, the experienced surfer grabbed the shark's body with one hand and kicked at its head with his free leg until it let him go and swam away, he said. Trainor returned to the beach where another surfer had a cell phone they...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Dixon
ABC10

Racial slurs found on whiteboard in Vista Del Lago visiting locker room

FOLSOM, Calif. — Racial slurs were found on a whiteboard in the Vista Del Lago visiting locker room after a football game Friday. After a high school football game between Del Campo and Vista Del Lago, Del Campo returned to the locker room to find racial slurs written on a whiteboard along with their items thrown around, according to Raj Rai, the San Juan Unified School District spokesperson.
FAIR OAKS, CA
franchising.com

Kona Ice Brings a One-of-a-Kind Experience to Residents in Stockton

Mobile Franchise Expands in California, Giving Back to Community Schools and Organizations. October 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // Stockton, Calif. - Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is expanding in Stockton. Introducing its distinctive blend of entertainment, gourmet frozen treats and FUN-draising, the Kona Ice experience is unlike any other in the area. Serving up good vibes in a cool ride, Kona Ice is now cruisin’ through Stockton.
STOCKTON, CA
thetouristchecklist.com

23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Lodi (CA)

In search of the best and most fun things to do in Lodi, CA?. Lodi is a city situated in San Joaquin county, California. The population of people in Lodi in 2019 was estimated to be 67,568. Lodi is popular for wine production in the state. In 2015, it was...
LODI, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uc#Wwpa#Snyder#Christie Had The Falcons#Aggies
SFGate

California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRCB 104.9

New simulation predicts devastating floodwaters far inland in major tsunami

Computer models show a major tsunami pushing ocean water nearly to Guerneville photo credit: Courtesy: California Geological Survey A wall of water walloping Doran Spit. Estero Americano changing course, channeling the pacific upstream, nearly to Valley Ford, water lapping at the edges of the Rocky Memorial Dog Park in Petaluma. The disaster scenario comes courtesy of the California Geological Survey, which Friday released updated tsunami evacuation maps for many counties, including Sonoma.    Nick Graehl is an engineering geologist with the survey. "The maximum tsunami flood elevation is about 19 to 26 feet." On much of San Francisco Bay, the same...
PETALUMA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy