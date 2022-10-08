ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WBAL Radio

Dodgers leave closer Kimbrel off NLDS roster vs. Padres

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Veteran closer Craig Kimbrel was left off the Los Angeles Dodgers’ roster for their National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres. Kimbrel was demoted from his closer’s role two weeks ago after struggling all season as the replacement for veteran Kenley Jansen, who signed with Atlanta in the offseason.
WBAL Radio

Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said he ran out of patience with Matt Rhule's inability to get the franchise “over the hump.”. Tepper fired his second coach in four years on Monday, dismissing Rhule five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first...
