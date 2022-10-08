Read full article on original website
Dodgers leave closer Kimbrel off NLDS roster vs. Padres
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Veteran closer Craig Kimbrel was left off the Los Angeles Dodgers’ roster for their National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres. Kimbrel was demoted from his closer’s role two weeks ago after struggling all season as the replacement for veteran Kenley Jansen, who signed with Atlanta in the offseason.
'He’s underappreciated:' Trea Turner, constantly overshadowed, delivers for Dodgers in Game 1
Trea Turner, the Dodgers leadoff hitter, carried LA's offense against the Padres in Game 1 of the NLDS.
Panthers fire Matt Rhule after 1-4 start; Wilks takes over
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said he ran out of patience with Matt Rhule's inability to get the franchise “over the hump.”. Tepper fired his second coach in four years on Monday, dismissing Rhule five games into his third losing season. Rhule, the first...
