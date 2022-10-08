ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas Sports

No. 19 Men’s Golf places fourth in stroke play at Jackson T. Stephens Cup

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — The No. 19 Texas Men's Golf team tallied a final-round score of 2-under-par 286 on Tuesday to finish in fourth place in the team standings of the stroke-play portion of the Jackson T. Stephens Cup at Seminole Golf Club. Senior Travis Vick registered a 3-under-par 69 in Tuesday's final round of stroke play to place ninth in the individual standings with a 54-hole score of 6-under-par 210.
Texas Sports

No. 19 Men’s Golf concludes day one at Jackson T. Stephens Cup

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — The No. 19 Texas Men's Golf team carded a cumulative score of 13-under-par on Monday to stand in a tie for fourth place in the team standings before second-round play was suspended due to darkness in the Jackson T. Stephens Cup at Seminole Golf Club. Freshman Christiaan Maas is tied for fourth in the individual standings at 6-under-par with three holes remaining in his second round.
Texas Sports

No. 22/24 Football preview: Iowa State

TV: ABC (Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich) Radio: Longhorn Radio Network/LEARFIELD (Craig Way, Roger Wallace, Will Matthews) Spanish Radio: Longhorn Radio Network/LEARFIELD (Dr. Rubén Pizarro-Silva, Arturo Mata) THE OPENING KICKOFF. • The University of Texas continues its 130th season of football on Saturday when the Longhorns meet...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you are currently looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are praised for their impeccable service and absolutely tasty food.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas to Open First State Park in 25 Years

The first state park in North Texas in 25 years is set to open in late 2023, just in time for the Texas Park and Wildlife Department's centennial, the department announced Tuesday. The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, 75 miles west of Fort Worth and 75 miles east of Abilene,...
luxury-houses.net

Stunning New Construction Home in Highly Desirable Old Preston Hollow in Dallas hit The Market for $4.25 Million

The Home in Dallas, a stunning new construction from Robert Elliott Homes in highly desirable Old Preston Hollow close proximity to Central Market, good eats, shopping and more is now available for sale. This home located at 4304 Manning Ln, Dallas, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Ty Vaughn (Phone: 972-954-9206) at Robert Elliott and Associates for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Dallas.
Dallas Observer

Take a Road Trip to Waxahachie for Chicken Fried Steak at Ugly Heifer Grill

With the weather cooling off, we had an itch to take a drive for a meal and a change of scenery this weekend. We landed on the bustling town of Waxahachie, about 30 minutes south of downtown Dallas, in large part because of the name of a restaurant: Ugly Heifer Grill. A photo of a chicken-fried steak on a review sealed the deal.
CW33 NewsFix

Cats available for adoption in Dallas￼

Of the 7.6 companion animals who end up in U.S. shelters each year, 3.4 million are cats. Also annually, 2.7 million animals are euthanized in shelters; 1.4 million of them are cats. With an estimated 3,500 physical shelter locations around the country, odds are good you’re within close proximity to a shelter with cats looking for a home.
travelawaits.com

10 Fabulous Free Things To Do In Dallas, Texas

The Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex is one of the fastest growing areas in the U.S., and with good reason! There’s an inspiring art scene, endless opportunities for outdoor adventures, and delicious food that is second to none. The best thing about DFW is that it offers a ton to do that won’t cost you a penny.
dallasexpress.com

California Taquito Chain ‘Rolls Up’ to Dallas

Roll-Em-Up Taquitos, a new restaurant concept originating in California, has expanded to Texas. The chain markets itself as the first street casual restaurant brand and the only taquito-centric franchise opportunity in the world. Roll-Em-Up Taquitos recently opened its first Texas location in Garland, at 5949 Broadway Blvd., with another coming...
dmagazine.com

Bernie Uechtritz: The Ranch King

Gazing out at an expansive new listing in southern Dallas, ranch broker to the stars Bernard “Bernie” Uechtritz narrates how the land becomes rolling hills at roughly this very point in Texas, unlike the flatlands in the highly developed region north of the city. “I see a polo...
Cassius

Dallas Woman Killed By Man She Beat In A Basketball Game

A friendly game of basketball turned deadly in Texas on Oct. 3. Asia Womack was playing ball with a male friend, but he shot and killed her when she won the bout. The 21-year-old’s death occurred Monday evening in South Dallas on Hamilton Avenue at T.G. Terry Park, which isn’t too far from her home. […]
