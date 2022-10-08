This week Jefferson has no guest in the studio. This week Jefferson has commentary on various local topics including the Columbus County Sheriff’s Race. THE COLUMBUS CONNECTION with Jefferson Weaver is a weekly public affairs program produced in, for, and about Columbus County. Each week Jefferson and his in-studio guests discuss topics of interest pertaining to Columbus and surrounding counties in North Carolina. The program is produced by Columbus County News in association with Jones Media Partners and can be heard every Saturday morning at 10 a.m. on WTXY AM1540, KOOL 103.9FM, and online at www.Kool1039Radio.com. It is also available as a podcast on Spotify, and on other podcast platforms as well.

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO