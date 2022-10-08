Read full article on original website
Ray J. Kollmar
Ray J. Kollmar age 84, died Monday, October 10, 2022 in the Lower Cape Fear Hospice and Life Care Center, Whiteville, NC. Services are incomplete and will be announced later by Inman Ward Funeral Home & Crematory of Tabor City.
Janice (Duncan) McPherson
October 16, 1945 ~ October 10, 2022 (age 76) Janice McPherson, age 76, of Clarendon, died Monday, October 10, 2022 in Grand Strand Regional Medical Center. Born in Columbus County, NC on October 16, 1945, she was the daughter of the late G. Edgar and Maude K. Duncan and step father, Kelly Duncan.
Sonya Graham Gillespie
Sonya Graham Gillespie passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Cape Fear Valley Bladen County Hospital in Elizabethtown, NC. The viewing will be held on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 4-6 p.m. Funeral services will take place on Friday, Oct.14, at 1 p.m. at Pleasant Union Missionary Baptist Church in Riegelwood. Burial will follow at the church’s cemetery.
James “Polly” Milton Parker
James “Polly” Milton Parker, 87, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022. He was born November 1, 1934 in Columbus County, the son of the late Vander P. and Maude Batchelor Parker. Mr. Parker retired from Riegel/Federal Paper after 37 1/2 years of service. He helped organized the Bolton Fire Department and served as a member for twenty years, and was a member of Bolton Baptist Church.
Willa Dean (Cartrette) Edwards
Willa Dean Cartrette Edwards, age 80 of the Beaverdam Community in Chadbourn, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at her home. Willa Dean was born on November 7, 1941, to the late Jesse James Cartrette and Bessie Pinyan Cartrette. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Vernon Cartrette.
Robert Clyde (“Bobby”) Singletary
Robert “Bobby” Clyde Singletary, age 77, of Bladenboro passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at his home. He reunited with his beloved wife, Wanda Skipper Singletary, his parents James C. Singletary Sr. and Gertrude Singletary, and his two brothers, Bennett Singletary, and James Singletary Jr. He is...
Grady Duncan
November 24, 1932 ~ October 9, 2022 (age 89) Grady Duncan, age 89 of the Ward Station Community in Chadbourn, entered into the presence of the Lord on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Columbus Regional Healthcare System in Whiteville. Grady was born on November 24, 1932, son of the late...
Verda Richardson Melvin
Verda Richardson Melvin passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at her residence in Elizabethtown, NC. The viewing will be held on Friday, October 14, from 4-6 p.m. in the main chapel of Majestic Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. On Saturday, Oct. 15, at 11 a.m. the funeral will take place Majestic Life Celebration Chapel in Elizabethtown, NC. Burial will follow at Turnbull Community Cemetery Elizabethtown.
Jerry Dale Hodges
September 4, 1939 ~ October 9, 2022 (age 83) Jerry Dale Hodges, age 83, of Tabor City, NC, died Sunday, October 9, 2022 in the McLeod Loris Hospital. Born September 4, 1939 in Horry County, SC, he was the son of the late Robert Wade Hodges and Cordelia Fowler Hodges.
Marvin Dale Guyton
Marvin Dale Guyton, age 64 of Clarkton, passed away suddenly on Saturday evening, October 8, 2022. Dale was born on June 3, 1958. He was preceded in death by his Mother, Virginia McKee Guyton; sister, Delane G. Garrell and his son, David Stubbs. Service times will be announced soon. Dale...
Trunk or Treat Guide 2022
As spooky season approaches, many churches, businesses, and organizations are holding harvest celebrations and trunk or treats. Columbus, Brunswick, Bladen, and surrounding counties are invited to send your events to Columbus County News for publication. Send your emails to crystalfaircloth@columbuscounty.news. There is no charge for this service, and the news can be read daily for absolutely free at www.columbuscountynews.com.
Ladinceo “Rell” Durelle Holland
Ladinceo Durelle “Rell” Holland, age 44 of Cerro Gordo, slipped into eternal rest on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill. Rell, as he was lovingly known, was born on July 9, 1978. He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Leon Holland. Arrangements...
Yergeau Reinstated by City
Fire Chief David Yergeau was back on duty at 8 a.m. Wednesday (today) after being reinstated by the city. Yergeau was put on suspension last month due to an unspecified complaint. The city conducted an internal investigation, and city council ended the suspension Tuesday night. The chief has been with...
THE COLUMBUS CONNECTION with Jefferson Weaver (Weekly Podcast)
This week Jefferson has no guest in the studio. This week Jefferson has commentary on various local topics including the Columbus County Sheriff’s Race. THE COLUMBUS CONNECTION with Jefferson Weaver is a weekly public affairs program produced in, for, and about Columbus County. Each week Jefferson and his in-studio guests discuss topics of interest pertaining to Columbus and surrounding counties in North Carolina. The program is produced by Columbus County News in association with Jones Media Partners and can be heard every Saturday morning at 10 a.m. on WTXY AM1540, KOOL 103.9FM, and online at www.Kool1039Radio.com. It is also available as a podcast on Spotify, and on other podcast platforms as well.
Kindergarten Fair Day Moved
Due to the threat of inclement weather on Thursday, Whiteville City Schools and Columbus County Schools have moved Kindergarten Day to Friday (Oct. 14.) The same activities will be available for the special guests. The fair committee made the announcement on its Facebook page this afternoon. An unsettled weather system...
State Donates Fairgrounds
The Columbus County Fair now owns the fairgrounds it has called home for years. Rep. Brenden Jones (R-Tabor City) brokered the deal between the Department of Corrections, which has owned the property since at least the 1930s, when it was a prison work camp. It has variously been used by the prison system and Department of Transportation through years.
Elwell Ferry Back in Service
After two years of hurricanes, COVID-19, floods and the need for a new contractor, the Elwell Ferry began running again today (Monday) just past 7 a.m. The ferry crosses the Cape Fear River between Carvers and Kelly. Andrew Barksdale of the N.C. Department of Transportation said the return of service was delayed slightly due to high waters, but the square boat began its five-minute journey back and forth for the first time since 2020.
Lake Approves Dupree, Campground Requests
Dupree Landing took one step closer to its former glory Tuesday, as Lake Waccamaw commissioners approved Lynn Hinnant’s request to add boat storage away from the waterfront. The board also approved Hinnant’s request to rezone two residential lots beside the One Stop store from residential to commercial. Dupree...
Columbus County Agriculture Fair Parade Gallery
Couldn’t make it to the parade? We hope you enjoy these images from what is thought to be the largest fair parade ever in Columbus County.
Corrothers Gets Life Without Parole
After more than two weeks of testimony it took four hours for a Columbus County Jury to find Daquon Rollo Carrothers guilty of first degree murder today (Oct. 10). Corrothers was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in the shooting death of Alex Moore in 2020. Moore’s father...
