ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Dozens arrested for alleged mail fraud totaling $5 million in losses

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u2IlZ_0iRgo16q00

Authorities Friday announced the arrests of 56 people across Southern California allegedly involved in a long-running mail- and check-fraud scheme that officials say bilked more than 700 victims out of nearly $5 million.

Beginning in 2018, perpetrators “allegedly deposited altered checks stolen from the U.S. mail into numerous bank accounts,” Carroll Harris, inspector in charge of the Los Angeles Division of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said during a news conference announcing the arrests.

“The suspects would swiftly withdraw the money before the financial institutions discovered the checks were forged,” he said. “The masterminds behind this scheme would recruit individuals on social media to open bank accounts or utilize their own checking accounts to deposit the fraudulent checks and hide their identification.”

State Attorney General Rob Bonta said 769 people were victimized in a fraud scheme that affected people in California, Nevada and Arizona. He said a total of 88 defendants were being charged in the case, for a total of 330 felony counts.

“These crimes leave a trail of victims,” he said. “In this case it was 769 victims. Hundreds of families whose hard-earned money was brazenly stolen. We’re talking about birthday checks from grandma, paychecks — hard-earned paychecks — from employers, stolen, never received. There needs to be accountability for these crimes, and there will be.”

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said deputies and other law enforcement fanned out across the region Thursday, serving 75 warrants.

“The ringleaders and suspects involved in this scheme are reported members of two notorious LA County criminal street gangs,” he said.

Villanueva said perpetrators would steal checks from the mail, then “wash” them, replacing the name of the recipient with a forged name, then deposit the checks and withdraw the cash.

Operation “Checks in the Mail” included 16 teams from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and eight teams from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, in addition to teams from the Los Angeles Police Department, Bakersfield Police Department, Hermosa Beach Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Marshals, California State Parole Agents, Los Angeles County Probation, Long Beach Police Department and the Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services.

The fraud suspects are facing charges including “aggravated white collar crime in excess of $500,000,” “aggravated white collar crime in excess of $100,000,” conspiracy to commit grand theft by false pretenses, forgery relating to an item exceeding $950, money laundering and grand theft by false pretense.

The DOJ’s Crime Unit has filed charges in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, according to Bonta’s office.

The unit investigates and prosecutes large-scale, multijurisdictional criminal organizations, networks and groups that perpetrate identity theft crimes, use an electronic device or network to facilitate a crime, or commit a crime targeting an electronic device, network or intellectual property.

Comments / 66

Trina Utley Cox
3d ago

Wonder if they notify the victims that their check was part of it. My checks to the state and federal tax system were both lost, sent out the same day.

Reply(2)
5
fed up AMERICAN
3d ago

More proof of FRAUD ACROSS COUNTRY SAYS TRUMP BALLOTS WERE IN FACT DESTROYED, DISAPPEARED OR STOLEN.

Reply(5)
16
ISNT2L8
3d ago

The government HATES competition, therefore multiple departments were involved in making these arrests.

Reply(2)
6
Related
HeySoCal

Bonta details fentanyl seizures & arrests since April 2021

California Attorney General Rob Bonta Wednesday announced the seizure of over 4 million fentanyl pills and almost 900 pounds of fentanyl powder, along with over 200 related arrests throughout the state since April 2021. “Throughout the nation, we continue to address the impacts of the opioid crisis, and have in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
riviera-maya-news.com

Two men wanted in Arizona courts extradited to U.S.

Mexico City, Mexico — The Government of Mexico has extradited two national citizens to the U.S. to face criminal charges. On Tuesday, Adriel “G” was handed over to U.S. authorities to face justice in an Arizona court. According to the FGR, the Superior Court of the State...
ARIZONA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

California man sentenced eleven years for transporting drugs

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A California man was sentenced to 11 years in prison for transporting drugs. The Acting United States Attorney announced that 42-year-old Esteban Dejesus Huerta Rocha was sentenced on Oct. 7, 2022, by the United States District Court Judge to a term of 135 months in prison.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Long Beach man sentenced for ‘executing’ Guatemalan immigrant

A Long Beach man convicted of murdering a Guatemalan immigrant after following him home and attempting to rob him has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison. Brandon Deandre Norwood was convicted of second-degree murder back in May, but has additional previous felony convictions recognized by California’s Three Strikes law. On March 3, […]
LONG BEACH, CA
HeySoCal

San Gabriel man acquitted of murdering Pomona SWAT officer

A man was acquitted of second-degree murder Tuesday for the shooting of a Pomona SWAT officer who was helping to serve a search warrant at the San Gabriel house where the defendant and his family lived nearly eight years ago, but jurors deadlocked on two other charges against him. It...
POMONA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Bonta
Fontana Herald News

Police seize 259 pounds of methamphetamine in San Bernardino

The San Bernardino Police Department’s Narcotics Unit seized 259 pounds of methamphetamine during a recent incident, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Oct. 10. The Narcotics Unit conducted a traffic stop on a subject believed to be transporting large quantities of illegal narcotics into San...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pelican Bay prison inmate gets additional 11-year sentence for drug smuggling

CRESCENT CITY, Del Norte County -- A Richmond man incarcerated at Pelican Bay State Prison was sentenced on Thursday to 11 more years and 3 months for participating in a conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.Patrick Botello, 36, worked with another inmate at Pelican Bay and arranged with four other people outside the prison to obtain meth and heroin, conceal the drugs in balloons, and then smuggle them into the supermax prison.Botello was originally arrested in 2018 as part of Operation Silent Night, which apprehended 27 people on narcotics and weapons charges out of Woodland, California. The activity in Woodland involved organized crime that had connections to criminal gangs in jails and prisons, the DOJ said, and had far-reaching impacts on counties such as Solano, Santa Clara, and Sacramento.  
RICHMOND, CA
HeySoCal

2 arrested for allegedly illegally distributing medicine after search of Huntington Park home

Sheriff’s officials Monday announced the arrests of two people for allegedly distributing medicine without a license or certification. Yolanda Bahena and Angel Jiminez were taken into custody after authorities served a search warrant about 4 a.m. Sept. 30 at a residence in Huntington Park, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mail Fraud#White Collar Crime#Money Laundering#The Los Angeles Division
foxla.com

More than 250 pounds of meth seized in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - More than 250 pounds of methamphetamine were seized in San Bernardino after what started as a traffic stop, authorities announced Monday. According to the San Bernardino Police department, officers recently pulled over person they believed was transporting "large quantities of illegal narcotics into the City of San Bernardino." When police searched his car, they found 15 pounds of meth in a large black trash bag.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Police detain suspect responsible for ATM skimming

A man who was taking part in an ATM skimming scheme in San Bernardino has been arrested by police. The San Bernardino Police Department announced on Friday it had arrested a suspect it identified as one of two men who used skimming devices at several ATM machines in the San Bernardino County. San Bernardino Police Department officers were called to a Bank of America ATM located on the 2011 block of E. Highland Avenue on Thursday. Surveillance video showed two suspects placing "a skimming device underneath the sticker affixed to the side of an ATM machine," according to SBPD.One of the suspects was still at the scene when authorities arrived and he was taken into custody without any altercation. It's unclear how much money the suspects managed to steal or if they obtained personal identification numbers. 
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Elko Daily Free Press

Marijuana crop worth $7.8 million confiscated in rural Nevada

CARSON CITY – Thousands of pounds of marijuana being grown at a remote rural Nevada site have been confiscated, and authorities say the crop was worth more than $7.8 million. The operation in September “resulted in the eradication of approximately 8,784 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $7,808,000,” reported...
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

California governor's wife among accusers at Weinstein trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and actor who is married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, is among the accusers of Harvey Weinstein who will testify at his rape and sexual assault trial that began Monday, her attorney said. “Like many other women, my client was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein at a purported business meeting that turned out to be a trap,” Newsom’s attorney Elizabeth Fegan said in a statement. “She intends to testify at his trial in order to seek some measure of justice for survivors, and as part of her life’s work to improve the lives of women.” Weinstein, the 70-year-old former movie mogul who is serving a 23-year prison sentence after a conviction in New York, has pleaded not guilty to 11 counts of rape and sexual assault involving Newsom and four other women. All of them will testify as Jane Doe during the eight-week trial in a Los Angeles court, where jury selection began Monday. The Associated Press does not normally name people who say they’ve been sexually abused, but Newsom agreed to be named through her attorney.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

56 arrested in multi-million-dollar California mail theft and check fraud operation

Authorities arrested 56 people during a massive crackdown on a postal theft fraud operation in Southern California. The suspects were involved in a scheme that resulted in the theft of almost $5 million, victimizing hundreds of residents, according to the California Department of Justice. Authorities say the suspects allegedly altered stolen checks, deposited them into […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

These California cities aren’t considered safe, new study says

According to a new study from WalletHub, some California cities aren’t regarded as safe. The personal finance company compiled a list of the “Safest Cities in America” based on 42 safety metrics and cities from the Golden State performed poorly. The study evaluated the factors and compiled them into three categories, home and community safety, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy