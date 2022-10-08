ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Los Angeles County’s COVID hospitalizations fall to under 500

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jsecp_0iRgmUJ000
| Photo courtesy of the National Institutes of Health

The number of people hospitalized with a COVID infection in Los Angeles County has dropped below 500 once again, declining by 20 people to 480, according to the latest state figures released Saturday.

Of those patients, 59 were being treated in intensive care, down from 63 the previous day.

The latest numbers come one day after county health officials reported 1,336 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional fatalities linked to the virus, bringing the county’s totals to 3,464,157 cases and 33,740 deaths since the pandemic began.

Daily case numbers reported by the county have been steadily falling for weeks, although health officials have conceded that the official figures could be misleading due to residents primarily using at-home tests that aren’t reported to the county.

As of Friday, the average seven-day rate of people testing positive for the virus in the county was 4.6%.

COVID hospitalization numbers have been generally declining over the past few months, reflecting overall decreases in virus transmission in the county. In mid-July, there were more than 1,300 virus-positive patients in county hospitals.

County officials have said that roughly 40% of those patients were admitted specifically for COVID, while the others were hospitalized for other reasons but tested positive upon admission.

County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer again Friday urged residents to take advantage of new COVID-19 booster shots, noting that they are specifically engineered to combat Omicron variants of the virus, which are the most common in circulation. She also noted that protection residents got with the original series of shots is likely waning, raising their risk of infection and more severe illness.

“While the original vaccines do continue to provide significant protection against severe illness and death, it is important to know that these early vaccines may provide less protection against the transmission of the virus,” Ferrer said in a statement Friday. “For the county’s vulnerable residents who are 65 and older, it is especially important to get the new, updated fall booster. Keeping older and more vulnerable residents safe also means testing before gathering indoors and staying away if we are sick. With the cooler weather and fall holidays, many more of us will be staying indoors, gathering with others, or traveling, so it is still practical to follow all health safety measures.”

Ferrer told reporters Thursday that recent testing of COVID-19 samples has shown a small but discernable increase in a number of new variants of the virus, most notably a variant known as BA.4.6, which represented 5% of tested samples, up from 3% a week ago. The county has also now detected three samples of BA.2.75.2, which has been spreading in parts of Asia and Europe and appears to be able to avoid current vaccinations. Samples of a variant known as BF.7 have also been detected.

Health officials have long warned that as long as COVID continues spreading, the more likely it is that mutations, or variants, will develop that could spread more quickly or cause more severe illness.

Ferrer said the county will be closely watching trends in variants locally, noting that while the increases thus far are small, they could potentially spread as people spend more time indoors during the winter. With more people mingling inside, “a variant that has an advantage in transmission and evades protections more easily will flourish,” she said.

“We need to be prepared for increases that are likely going to be associated with colder weather,” Ferrer said.

Comments / 2

Related
KTLA.com

3-year guaranteed income pilot program launches for 300 youth in L.A. County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services launched a three-year guaranteed income pilot program for youth between the ages of 18 and 24, according to a news release from L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis. Each of the 300 randomly selected young people must be currently enrolled in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
HeySoCal

Flood watch issued for parts of LA County

A flood watch has been issued for parts of Los Angeles County starting at noon Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Los Angeles County mountain areas and deserts are under the flood watch until Tuesday evening. Flooding caused by heavy rain is possible in Lancaster, Palmdale, Mount Wilson, Lockwood Valley, San Rafael Mountain, Big Pine Mountain, Mount Pinos, Figeurora Mountain, and Acton.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
nypressnews.com

Scattered storms, lightning hit Southern California, with more expected

Scattered thunderstorms and lightning rumbled through parts of Southern California early Wednesday, with wet weather expected to continue through most of the day. A cluster of storms developed over southern Los Angeles County at around 2:30 a.m. and have been quickly moving over the area, traveling into Inglewood, downtown Los Angeles, Malibu and Pacific Palisades, said Todd Hall a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach closes beaches as rainstorm passes through city

The rain hit parts of Long Beach at about 4:30 p.m., moving west from Orange County toward Los Angeles, according to the National Weather Service. Lighting and thunder could also be heard over the city in the afternoon as the rain passed over.  The post Long Beach closes beaches as rainstorm passes through city appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colder Weather#Hospitalization#Linus Covid#General Health#County Public Health
kion546.com

Homeowner sued by Los Angeles County for hoarding

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month’s time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA modular housing project severely behind schedule

Developers began work on a new modular housing project at the intersection of Imperial and Broadway in August 2020. The $22 million project was slated to take 30 days to assemble the units, and a year to complete the entire project in order to house homeless persons earning at or below 30 and 40 percent of the area median income upon completion. Two years later the project isn’t close to being completed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Woman dies in traffic collision in San Bernardino

An 82-year-old woman died in a traffic collision on Oct. 8 in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. At 2:42 a.m., officers with the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of Waterman Avenue and 16th Street. A passenger, Clara Santiago, a resident...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Capra Fire Breaks Out In Canyon Country, Closes Down Train Tracks

The Capra Fire broke out in Canyon Country Tuesday afternoon, causing train tracks to be closed . The brush fire, dubbed the Capra Fire, was first reported around 12:15 p.m. on Capra Road near Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country, said Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
HeySoCal

Woman missing from Rosemead

A search was underway Monday for a 39-year-old woman who went missing in Rosemead. Jessica Millan was last seen at 5:29 p.m. Sunday on the 3300 block of Angelus Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Millan is Hispanic, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 170 pounds, with...
ROSEMEAD, CA
Red Tricycle Los Angeles

The Best Places to See Fall Foliage Near Los Angeles

From nearby parks and botanical gardens to mountain towns a short drive away, here’s where to find fall foliage near LA. Calling all LA leaf peepers! Outside temps might still be somewhat toasty, but there are plenty of places to find fall in southern California near Los Angeles. This week and next are predicted to be near peak and peak fall foliage for southern California (including the Los Angeles Forest, San Bernardino Mountains, and Mt. San Jacinto) so if you want to get your fall fix of reds, oranges and yellows, use our list of where to go to find fall foliage. Of course a couple of these spots go hand-in-hand with that autumn in California vibe—check out nearby pumpkin picking, apple orchards that are fun for the whole family and the best Halloween events around LA. So grab a pumpkin spice latte, a seasonal scarf, your camera and get ready to hit the road for a family-friendly adventure that proves that leaves do change color in southern California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

You Might See More Green Benches Around Orange County, Here's Why

Mental health and well being of all is a global priority that's the theme of Mental Health Awareness Day. Some people might even find a place to care for their own mental health at some local parks. The statistics might be alarming but according to the World Health Organization, 700,000...
CBS LA

Councilmembers planned to divide Koreatown, according to leaked discussion

Activists in the diverse and densely populated Koreatown are outraged after hearing the racist remarks from former Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez."I see a lot of little short dark people," said Martinez said in the leaked audio obtained by Knock L.A. In the leaked audio, Councilmember Gil Cedillo specified "Oaxacan Koreans" as the "little ones" Martinez was referring to. "The fact that she would target and disparage a particular set of any group is disgusting," said Jamie Penn, president of the Wilshire-Center Koreatown Neighborhood Council. "But such a large group that makes up such a representative of the population of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy