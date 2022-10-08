Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
Houston man convicted 4 years later for 2018 murder of Spring couple
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - One of the three men arrested for killing a Spring couple in 2018 was sentenced to life in prison without parole. According to reports, Erick Peralta, 25, was convicted on Tuesday of capital murder after he killed Bao and Jenny Lam, both 61, on Jan. 13, 2018. Their son, Rich Lam, found them tied up and fatally shot in their home in the 16500 block of Glorietta Turn in Northgate Forest gated community near north Houston.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Houston (Houston, TX)
According to the Houston Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Houston on Tuesday morning. The crash happened on the westbound lanes of the [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Mystery solved: Owner of purse from 1950s unearthed in Texas finally identified
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — The original owner of a purse that had been missing for more than 60 years has been identified. Recently dug up under the floorboards of a former stage at the old League City School building, not too far from Houston, Texas, was a small purse belonging to someone with the name “Beverly Williams.”
Husband of missing Alvin woman asking Southeast Texans with any information to come forward
ALVIN, Texas — The husband of a missing Alvin woman is asking Southeast Texans for help in bringing her back home. 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds was last seen on September 22 by her family, but a photo taken on September 23 shows her walking south on Constance Street towards Pontchartrain Expressway in New Orleans.
thekatynews.com
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals
DONALD LEE HALL – White Male, 64 years: Mr. Hall died in the 8000 block of Dunlap Street in Houston, TX on 08/28/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-3628. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/95275) PHILLIP GONZALEZ, JR. – White Male, 71 years: Mr....
Click2Houston.com
2 men punch employee in face during dine-and-dash attempt at Baybrook Mall restaurant
HOUSTON – ·Houston police are searching for two men who allegedly dined and dashed at a restaurant located inside Baybrook Mall and assaulted an employee. On Oct. 6 around noon, officers said the two men entered the restaurant located in the 700 block of Baybrook Mall and sat down at a table and ordered two meals and drinks.
KOCO
A Texas teacher disappeared, and her car was found in New Orleans. New photos of her have emerged
NEW ORLEANS — New photos have emerged of the Texas school teacher who went missing in New Orleans on Sept. 22. Recent photographs show Michelle Reynolds, 48, walking south on Constance Street towards Pontchartrain Expressway on Sept. 23 around 4 p.m. The photo shows the exact clothing, hairstyle and...
cw39.com
Shooting at west Houston store injures 3, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A suspect is on the loose Wednesday morning after shooting several people outside a convenience store in west Houston. It happened at the 12500 block of Hillcroft, as police said the unknown suspect drove by and opened fire on people standing outside the store, hitting three people.
fox26houston.com
Man killed in shooting outside convenience store on Fuqua in southeast Houston
HOUSTON - Houston police say an exchange of gunfire outside of a convenience store ended with one man dead. The shooting was reported around 9 p.m. Tuesday near Fuqua and Sabo. According to police, witnesses reported that a vehicle drove by on Sabo Road, slowed down, and a passenger started...
Texas officials find purse from 1959 in floorboards of school building
LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Workers ripping up the floorboards of an old school building in a Houston suburb found a slice of history from more than six decades ago. A missing purse, found under the stage of the League City School in Galveston County, dates to 1959, the Houston Chronicle reported. Now, officials with the Clear Creek Independent School District are hoping to find the owner of the purse -- or her family.
Report: 2 Texas cities ranked among the best for southern food in America
When it comes to eating southern food, it may be a good idea to stick to southern states and the cities within them to get not only legitimate, but the best southern food America has to offer.
Daily Cougar Online
Researchers Find ‘Significant Rates’ of Sinking Ground in Houston Suburbs
An analysis of thousands of water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has uncovered significant rates of subsidence, or gradual sinking of the ground, in some of the region’s fast-growing suburbs that have not been previously reported. Shuhab Khan, professor of geology at the University of Houston,...
Don't be alarmed | Here's why you could hear bombs being detonated today
PASADENA, Texas — Don’t be alarmed if you hear several loud booms in the Pasadena area Tuesday afternoon. The Pasadena Police Department said it will be conducting a bomb exercise at its police range on Genoa-Red Bluff. The exercise will start at 2 p.m. and consist of six...
cw39.com
Mayor Turner and CW39 Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin attended Onion Creek’s ‘War of the Wangs’
HOUSTON (KIAH) — The afternoon was hot but the wings were HOTTER!. This past Saturday Onion Creek held their first ever ‘War of the Wangs’ competition to settle the debate on who can whip up the best chicken wings in Houston. Local leaders and fellow business owners...
Houston mayor says 1,208 guns collected in 2nd 'no questions asked' gun buyback
According to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, 368 revolvers, 279 semi-automatic handguns, 243 shotguns, 227 rifles, and 91 rifle semi-automatics were collected on Saturday.
A 1930s River Oaks home paved the way for this iconic Houston restaurant group
Houston's Backstreet Cafe has hosted thousands of diners, but was once occupied by single family.
WATCH: Texas Road Rage Lunatic Stops on Freeway to Assault Truck Driver
If you've ever been the recipient of road rage on any level, you know how terrifying it can be. Or alternatively how infuriating... I guess that depends on your own state of mind at the time of the incident. Driving, especially on freeways and in busy areas, can be extremely...
Click2Houston.com
Small child found wandering streets alone in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a small child was found walking the streets alone in southwest Houston Tuesday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. The child was reportedly found in the 11700 block of Beechnut Street around 2:45 a.m. According to HPD, the child was transported...
Click2Houston.com
‘Own up to what you did’: Police searching for driver who hit pedicab in downtown Houston, injuring 3 people
HOUSTON – Houston police are still searching for a driver who was involved in a hit-and-run crash in downtown Houston on Sunday, Sept. 27. “Own up to what you did,” Gloria Fuentes said. “You know you hit a whole bike with three people on it.”. A fun...
Drunk driver kills elderly woman crossing the street on Bellaire in west Houston
An elderly Asian woman believed to be in her seventies was crossing the intersection of Bellaire and Boone in west Houston when a pickup truck that was turning from Boone Rd struck her. The driver of the pickup truck has now been arrested and is facing DWI charges.
