ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

More Pain For Chinese Techs Like Huawei, Alibaba As UK Warns Against Rising Threat From Beijing

During a rare speech in London, the head of the U.K. equivalent of the National Security Agency focused on the rising threat from Beijing. Jeremy Fleming, the director of Britain's Government Communications Headquarters, said Beijing used an array of existing and emerging technological means, including digital currency and satellites, to control markets and people, extend surveillance and censorship, and export its authoritarian system worldwide.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norm Macdonald
Person
Peiter Zatko
Person
Elon Musk
Benzinga

Taiwan Reasons Why It Is Futile For US And China To Harm TSMC

Chen Ming-tong, director-general of Taiwan's National Security Bureau, deemed it useless to take over facilities from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd TSM if Beijing took control of the island. TSMC is highly integrated with the global supply chain, including suppliers like ASML Holding N.V. ASML, enabling the U.S. and other...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Leadership#Free Speech#Npr

Comments / 0

Community Policy