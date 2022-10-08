ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Answering 12 big questions ahead of Eagles-Cardinals Week 5 battle

By Glenn Erby
 4 days ago
The Eagles and Cardinals are set for an intriguing Sunday matchup that’ll include two former dual-threat quarterbacks with Oklahoma Sooner ties.

Jalen Hurts and Kyler Murray have similar skill sets.

Still, they are opposites as quarterbacks, with the Eagles’ third-year quarterback trending towards a contract that could eclipse the Arizona star’s recent contract extension.

Arizona has improved on defense, and a unit led by J.J. Watt and Budda Baker has been the shining star in two recent comeback wins.

With Philadelphia en route for Glendale, Arizona, we sat down with Jess Root, the managing editor of The Cards Wire, for a 12-question sitdown about Kyler Murray, head coach Kliff Kingsbury and the chances for a Week 5 upset.

1

Eagles Wire

Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

GE: How has Kyler Murray looked after signing the new deal?

JR: Statistically, he has started the season slower than last season, but he has had to deal with a receiving corps that has missed DeAndre Hopkins all four games, Rondale Moore for three, A.J. Green for one and Antoine Wesley for four. But, with all the offseason narratives that have developed about Murray — bad leader, selfish, bad body language, sulker — he has handled himself exactly how you would expect a franchise quarterback to do so.

2

Cards Wire

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

JR: What can you tell us about the progress of Jalen Hurts in his third season? Is he better than he has been before, or is the talent around him just better?

GE: Hurts spent the entire offseason and spring retooling his throwing mechanics while working to become a more timely and accurate passer. He’s leaps and bounds better than he was in 2021 and continues to improve daily. The improved talent and personnel surrounding him have helped, but it’s mainly about playing more snaps, working tirelessly on his craft, and spending an entire offseason and training camp in the same system for the first time since high school.

3

Eagles Wire

Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

GE: Arizona’s defense has been outstanding the last two games and solid through the season’s first four weeks. What’s the most extensive explanation for such an impressive start on that side of the ball?

JR: Week 1’s debacle against the Chiefs came down to bad leverage, bad alignments and not getting plays in. After the first half against the Raiders for the last 10 quarters, it has been good. They have not been getting many sacks (only four in four games) but they are No. 3 in the league in pass-rush win rate.

J.J. Watt’s presence (the Cardinals are 9-1 in the regular season when he plays over the last two seasons) and Zach Allen’s production have been stout up front. The questions with cornerback play have been answered with great play from Byron Murphy and solid play from Marco Wilson. Davante Adams only had two catches and Cooper Kupp only had four against the them. Linebacker Zaven Collins has been active and making plays.

4

Cards Wire

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

JR: What has made the Philly offense so good to start the season? Is there a way to slow it?

GE: The run-pass balance from offensive coordinator Shane Steichen has been outstanding, and Hurts has taken what the opposing defense gives him rather than forcing the offense. Philadelphia’s RPO-based schemes have kept opposing defenses off-balanced, and Hurts has continued to gain confidence and knowledge of the offensive schemes. You can slow the Eagles down by pressuring Hurts off the edge, forcing him to roll out to his left, and stopping or neutralizing the Philadelphia run game.

5

Eagles Wire

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

GE: Is Kliff Kingsbury on the hot seat, and if so, who would be the ideal replacement to help Kyler Murray take the next steps as a passer?

JR:

Public perception would make it seem like Kingsbury is on the hot seat, but the reality is he’s not. He and general manager Steve Keim got five-year extensions this offseason.

That said, if some scenario arose in which Kingsbury left, Sean Payton is probably the name most would like to see take over. Other names could be Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich or Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy.

6

Cards Wire

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

JR: With 16 sacks and ten takeaways on defense, what has been different this season? How would you attack the Philly defense to exploit any weaknesses?

GE:

The difference is definitely an improvement in personnel. The addition of Haason Reddick, Jordan Davis, Kyzir White, and James Bradberry has allowed the Eagles to be more creative and aggressive up front. Jonathan Gannon likes a versatile defensive scheme, and this current unit allows the Eagles to run a 3-4, 4-3, 5-2, and a 5-1-5 setup with White as the lone linebacker. Teams with accurate passers, strong running games, and a physical offensive line can give Philly’s defense problems.

7

Eagles Wire

Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

GE: What does Zach Ertz bring to the passing game, and how much does he have left in the tank?

JR: He had 56 catches in 11 games last season, tying the franchise record tight end receptions in a season. He offers very good production and still has plenty in the tank, even if he doesn’t offer much as a blocker. He is a consistent mismatch and, at minimum, is a reliable security blanket for Kyler Murray.

8

Cards Wire

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

JR: Which newcomers, both in free agency and the draft, have made the most significant impact and why?

GE: It would have to be Reddick, Jordan Davis, Kyzir White, and James Bradberry in no set order of significance. Reddick gives Philadelphia a pure pass rusher from the SAM linebacker spot, while Davis gives the Birds a more athletic and powerful version of a younger Fletcher Cox. White has provided elite athleticism and versatility at the WILL linebacker spot, while the addition of Bradberry means you can’t ignore or target the cornerback opposite Darius Slay.

9

Eagles Wire

Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

GE: Four-way tie for first place in your division. Can the Cardinals win the NFC West?

JR: Can they? Certainly. They are 2-2 through arguably their most challenging part of the schedule, they have not had DeAndre Hopkins yet, and they have dealt with injuries. The offense, expected to be the team’s strength, has not rounded into form.

Will they? They still are the second-most complete team in the division.

10

Cards Wire

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

JR: Game prediction: who wins, how, and what will the score be?

GE: I’m tempted to pick Arizona at home, with Philadelphia looking forward to a showdown with Dallas. Still, the leadership qualities and offensive firepower make it hard to pick against Philadelphia.

Arizona keeps it close, but the Eagles pull away late thanks to their dynamic rushing attack. Philly wins 34-24.

11

Eagles Wire

Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

GE: Who is the under-the-radar player that Eagles fans should watch?

JR: Receiver Greg Dortch has been a productive surprise. He just makes plays from the slot. He is the team’s second-most productive receiver this season and, if Rondale Moore is limited at all (he appeared on Thursday’s injury report), Dortch will have a big role.

12

Eagles Wire

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

GE: Prediction: Who wins and why?

JR: They have a chance if the Cardinals can get their offense going early and not dig a two-score hole. However, Philly’s offense and defense have both been just too good.

The Philly offense can run, which makes play action effective. Hurts has been steady, and the defense has consistently gotten to the quarterback and taken the ball away.

If the Cardinals protect the ball as they have this season and start quickly, they will at least stay competitive. In the end, without Hopkins in the lineup, they will still come up a little short. Eagles 31, Cardinals 27

