Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
First serial killer in America - The "Murder Castle"Rooted ExpeditionsChicago, IL
She Lost Her Life For Just Being A Baby — The Tragic Case Of Oncwanique TribbletMary HolmanChicago, IL
Can you guess which Halloween candy Chicagoans hate?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Lightfoot is Working on Solutions For Migrants and Asking For $5 MillionTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Ex-Blackhawks Winger Alex DeBrincat Writes Letter About Chicago
Alex DeBrincat writes emotional letter to Chicago originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In a letter titled "Chicago," written by ex-Blackhawk Alex DeBrincat for the Players Tribune, the beloved winger poured his heart out explaining his time in Chicago, his appreciation for the team/city and his feelings after being traded to the Ottawa Senators in the offseason.
The Chicago Blackhawks make another “tanking” waiver claim
The Chicago Blackhawks are going to be one of the worst teams in the National Hockey League this season. They have Patrick Kane and Seth Jones at the top of the roster with the potential of Jonathan Toews to have a good year. Outside of that, the players are either...
Blackhawks' Jason Dickinson to Miss Start of Season Due to Visa Issues
COLORADO — The Blackhawks acquired forward Jason Dickinson from the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, but he won't be with the team for the start of the regular season due to visa issues. Head coach Luke Richardson said after Monday's practice in Denver that Dickinson is expected to miss the...
Yardbarker
Patrick Kane Should Wait for Bedard Before Accepting Trade
It feels almost like a foregone conclusion that Patrick Kane will be playing somewhere other than in Chicago next season. Whether he’ll be traded by the organization, or released through free agency, no one really knows. But, it’s not completely out of the question that Kane would want to stay with Chicago if they’re able to draft Connor Bedard—the projected first-overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleed Cubbie Blue
2022 season wrap: Former Cubs Javier Báez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber
The 2022 regular season is over, so let’s look at these former Cubs and what they did since the most recent update in this series. Two of these players, of course, are in the postseason. Javier Báez. Javy went just 5-for-24 (.208) over the season’s final week, but...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears make roster move at WR
The Chicago Bears activate wide receiver off of injured reserve. The Chicago Bears have been waiting since July to see wide receiver, N’Keal Harry, play during the season. Harry sustained an injury in training camp. He returned to practice last week after the Bears activated his 21-day practice window.
markerzone.com
ELLIOTTE FRIEDMAN BELIEVES ONE TEAM STANDS OUT AS THE FAVORITE FOR PATRICK KANE
The Chicago Blackhawks released their final roster for the 2022-23 season, and -- surprise, surprise -- they assembled one of the worst rosters in my lifetime. With the 2023 NHL Draft featuring the prize of a lifetime in Connor Bedard, any GMs whose teams aren't vying for the Stanley Cup are racing to the bottom, and Kyle Davidson must have lead shoes or something.
Yardbarker
The Chicago Cubs may have revealed their plans for Willson Contreras
The Chicago Cubs express interest in tendering a qualifying offer to pending free agent Willson Contreras. As speculated, the Chicago Cubs front office will tender catcher and soon-to-be free agent Willson Contreras a qualifying offer, according to team president of Baseball operations, Jed Hoyer. Hoyer held his traditional end-of-season news...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears place starting LB on injured reserve
Bad news for Chicago Bears regarding a starting linebacker. The Chicago Bears have been without starting weakside linebacker Matt Adams for much of their first five games. Adams missed Weeks 3 and 4 with a hamstring injury. In Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings, Adams sustained a calf injury. He only played four snaps in Week 5.
NBC Sports Chicago Announces Blackhawks Coverage for 2022-23 Season
CHICAGO, IL – (October 10, 2022) – NBC Sports Chicago – the exclusive, local home of the Chicago Blackhawks – announced today its comprehensive multiplatform coverage for the 2022-23 NHL regular season, which is highlighted by 69 live Blackhawks games (35 home, 34 road), the return of live gameday shows Blackhawks Pregame Live and Blackhawks Postgame Live, extensive written, video and audio content across its digital platforms, and a special season preview show debuting tonight.
NHL・
Why Taylor Raddysh Will Be Blackhawks' Breakout Player of Season
DENVER — Typically at this time of year, I’ll lay out some reasons on why to be optimistic about the Blackhawks going into the season. I might even offer some bold predictions. This season, I can’t do that. We all know the situation. The Blackhawks are going to...
Yardbarker
Oilers Linked to Both Toews & Klingberg
As the Edmonton Oilers prepare to enter the 2022-23 season, general manager Ken Holland has done everything in his power to bolster his lineup for head coach Jay Woodcroft. Given their now tricky salary cap situation, most would expect the long-time general manager to be finished when it comes to making moves, though according to one highly credible insider, that may not be the case.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Avalanche host the Blackhawks in season opener
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -421, Blackhawks +324; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche start the season at home against the Chicago Blackhawks. Colorado had a 56-19-7 record overall and went 23-8-5 in Central Division games last season. Goalies for the Avalanche averaged 29.2 saves per game last season while allowing 2.8 goals per game.
NHL
Amerks Update | Rochester opens season on Friday
Looking to follow up on a deep playoff run, the Rochester Americans will open the 2022-23 season on Friday at home against the Toronto Marlies. Last season, the Amerks were eliminated in triple overtime in Game 3 of the North Division Finals after earning points in 15 of their final 21 regular-season games to clinch a playoff spot.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to play outdoors in Cleveland
The Pittsburgh Penguins won’t be the only members of the organization heading outdoors during the 2022-23 season. Their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, will face the Cleveland Monsters at First Energy Stadium in Northeast Ohio at 1 p.m. March 4. The contest, which has been dubbed...
Yardbarker
Johnathan Kovacevic: Get to Know the Canadiens’ Defenceman
Considering the state of the Montreal Canadiens’ group of defencemen and Joel Edmundson’s offseason injury only making matters worse, it was widely anticipated that general manager Kent Hughes would seek to improve his team’s defensive depth during training camp. He accomplished exactly that by utilizing his high priority on the NHL waiver wire to claim Johnathan Kovacevic over the weekend from the Winnipeg Jets.
NHL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Odds: Blackhawks vs. Avalanche prediction, odds and pick – 10/12/2022
On Wednesday, the Chicago Blackhawks will head to the Rocky Mountains to take on the Colorado Avalanche, the defending Stanley Cup Champions. It’s time to check out our NHL odds series and make a Blackhawks-Avalanche prediction and pick. The Avalanche went 4-0 against the Blackhawks and will now begin...
NHL
RELEASE: Blackhawks Announce 2022-23 Roster
Chicago announces the opening night roster for the 2022-23 season. The Chicago Blackhawks announced today the opening night roster which includes 22 players: 13 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders. Forwards: Andreas Athanasiou, Colin Blackwell, Max Domi, MacKenzie Entwistle, Reese Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Patrick Kane, Jujhar Khaira, Philipp Kurashev, Sam...
How to Fake It: The 2022/23 Blackhawks
The Blackhawks begin their season tonight against the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in Denver. State of play: Blackhawks brass should get some credit for being the only local sports franchise to have the guts to tell the fans what's actually happening. It's a full rebuild at the United Center. No bones about it.
NHL
2022-23 Minnesota Wild Season Preview
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin made a blanket statement to the 2021-22 team in the days leading up to the season opener: "It's about winning." His team stepped up to the challenge, amassing 113 points in 53 wins en route to the best regular season in the Wild's 20-year history. Ten Wild players scored 10 or more goals. Kirill Kaprizov followed up an already impressive rookie season as the Calder Trophy winner by becoming the first player in Wild history to have more than 100 points, finishing with 108 (47 goals, 61 assists) through 81 games.
Comments / 0