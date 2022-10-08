What we know about Mizzou receiver Luther Burden III injury vs. Florida Gators football

Read full article on original website
thecutoffnews.com
Bye week gives Mizzou football time to look closer at QB Sam Horn, other freshmen
COLUMBIA, Mo. – Without a game to play Saturday, Missouri is holding quarterback Brady Cook out of contact drills this week and taking a closer look at freshman backup Sam Horn. But that doesn’t mean Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz is considering a quarterback change when the season resumes against Vanderbilt.
thecutoffnews.com
MU's homecoming game scheduled for 3 p.m. Oct. 22
Missouri’s homecoming game is scheduled for 3 p.m. Oct. 22 on SEC Network, the SEC announced Tuesday. The Tigers will enter that game at 2-4 (0-3 SEC), coming off their bye week. Vanderbilt is 3-3 (0-2), and will face Georgia on Saturday before visiting Columbia. Vanderbilt began its season...
ppchsnews.com
Emily Arcia: The Girl Who Dances On Water
It’s a warm day in Gainesville, Florida. Hairspray, hair ties, and costume accessories fill any and every open space, it’s a performance–a competition–and the win will be difficult. The challengers: the water and a panel of judges. Accepting the challenge: a 14 year old girl in a bedazzled leotard and hair pulled back in a tight hairdo. At the start of the music she gives one big breath, a quick smile, and a graceful jump, plunging to the bottom of the pool but never touching the ground. The competitor, Emily Arcia, knows the choreography. Darting left, right, up, and down, her legs treading water, her hands mimicking dances of their own. This is what those countless hours of practice were for and she was ready.
Several deaths confirmed along the First Coast during Ian. Here's what we know
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The number of deaths continues to rise across the state as recovery efforts continue in Florida and beyond. The Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission following examinations and confirming the death is storm-related. There are now a total of 103...
WCJB
Suwannee County hurricane Ian relief
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - More resources from North Central Florida are helping people in the aftermath of hurricane Ian. The Suwannee County sheriff’s office today posted pictures from a trip to Southwest Florida,. They provided supplies to victims of the storm. Employees of the sheriff’s office, Suwannee County...
Columbia County and Lake City Launch the “North Florida Rural” Hurricane Ian Relief Project
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Columbia County Board of County Commissioners and City of Lake City launched the North Florida Rural Hurricane Ian Relief project this week. The project is in partnership with CDT, Inc. to collect emergency relief items for those in need due to Hurricane Ian devastation. A...
WCJB
NCFL schools locked down due to active shooter hoax
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple North Central Florida school districts received what they call “hoax calls” reporting an active shooter on various school campuses on Tuesday. It’s part of an apparent state-wide trend. In Columbia County, sheriff’s deputies were sent out to Columbia High School on Tuesday...
Citrus County Chronicle
New owners of Dan's Clam Stand will keep local flavor
Dan’s Clam Stand, a popular Crystal River eatery for the past 27 years, has been sold. Owners Dan and Patti Cyr are retiring and have passed the reins to an Arkansas couple who plan to keep the restaurant’s name and menu items.
Blue Beast Brutality: Black Florida Man Has Eye Ripped Out By Police K-9 Dog During Traffic Stop
Florida Black man Terrell Bradley man has eye eaten by K-9 dog after fleeing traffic stop and bumping into police officer
WCJB
Gainesville Country Club shows no signs of reopening
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Country Club has yet to give any indication that it plans on reopening, despite the club’s target reopening date being this month. The golf course was closed back in July to “perform maintenance on the course and surrounding facility.”. The target date...
WCJB
Falling tree hit car and blocks Newberry Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Eastbound lanes were closed on a busy road after a tree fell on a car in Alachua County on Tuesday afternoon. The accident occurred along the 1500 block of Newberry Road, near Parker Road according to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. No one was injured...
WCJB
“I’ve got to get out of here”: Gainesville residents react to six shootings in six days
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the Gainesville Police Department are investigating six shootings within the past six days. “It’s one thing for them to be out here killing each other, but it’s another thing when one of these stray bullets hits one of these babies,” said Barbara Flanders.
WCJB
Fire at Holly Heights Apartment Complex
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A fire was called in tonight around 10 p.m. at the Holly Heights Apartment Complex on 604 SW 70th Terrace in Gainesville. GFR and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded and put out the fire, along with the state fire marshal. They are currently investigating the cause...
arbus.com
Celebrate the Arts at the Gainesville Downtown Festival & Art Show
The streets of historic downtown Gainesville will transform into a masterful blend of art, music, and entertainment during the 41st Annual Downtown Festival & Art Show on Nov. 19 and 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Described as one of Florida’s premier fine arts festivals, the art show draws 70,000 people to peruse the original artwork of over 200 of the nation’s most talented artists, enjoy continuous entertainment on three stages, and delight in a variety of international cuisine and classic festival fare. The festival also features children’s art activities and a free blues concert Friday evening at 7 p.m. www.gainesvilledowntownartfest.net or call 352-334-5084.
News4Jax.com
3rd person arrested in ‘Operation Lucky 777s’
A third person has been arrested in connection with “Operation Lucky 777s.”. On Friday morning, Clay County deputies, under the Cops Without Borders initiative, arrested Raymond Brewer, 44, at his Jacksonville home on Bellrose Avenue. There was a warrant for Brewer’s arrest in connection to “Operation Lucky 777s,” which...
WCJB
Two people shot in Lake City; police investigating
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City police are investigating a shooting that took place on Saturday evening. LCPD officers were dispatched to Southeast Dade Street after reports of gunshots. The two male victims were transported to the hospital by private vehicle before police arrived. Both victims were treated for their...
News4Jax.com
Mast melts after sailboat catches fire at Green Cove Springs Marina
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – No one was hurt after a boat caught fire Sunday morning in Clay County. Authorities said no one was onboard the 40-foot sailboat when it burst into flames around 4:30 a.m. at the Green Cove Springs Marina. Firefighters managed to keep the fire from...
News4Jax.com
Brianna Williams, sentenced to life in death of 5-year-old daughter, transferred to Department of Corrections
Brianna Williams, who in September was sentenced to life in prison in the 2019 death of her 5-year-old daughter, Taylor, was transferred to the Department of Corrections on Monday, records show. The former petty officer is now at the women’s assessment center in Ocala, where inmates typically stay for weeks...
WCJB
Lake City Police are looking out for late-night robber
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who robbed a Circle K on West Duval Avenue. Officers responded to the store a little before 2 a.m. They say a man wearing a camouflage jacket and pants, and a red mask approached the...
mycbs4.com
False reports of armed subjects in multiple places
According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), they received a report of someone being armed at Eastside High School. ACSO says that numerous deputies responded to the report and determined that it was false. There were several agencies that reported similar incidents in a variety of places says ACSO...
