Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea, Champions League: Post-match reaction, ratings
After an even start to the match, the balance of power was shifted strongly in Chelsea’s favor barely past the quarter hour mark, when the referee deemed Fikayo Tomori’s pullback (twice) on Mason Mount to be worthy of a foul — which it probably was. And because it was in the penalty area, and because Tomori was the last man, and because he made no attempt to actually play the ball, the referee had no choice but to give a straight red as well as award a penalty. Them’s the rules! (Ironically, if Mount doesn’t stay up and play through the pullbacks, there’s probably far less “controversy” about all this, but that’s perhaps a discussion for another day.)
SB Nation
Tottenham 3-2 Frankfurt: Spurs survive late scare in strong attacking performance
After an emotional win against Brighton on the weekend the next assignment was a midweek Champions League tie against Eintracht Frankfurt. The previous matchup was a frustrating nil-all draw that was anything but boring, and both teams would have felt they could have gone away with perhaps more than a solitary point.
SB Nation
On This Day (12 Oct 1907): Stars assemble at Sunderland for Inter-League showcase!
A couple of months ago, when Chelsea’s American owner suggested a Premier League “All-Star” game to showcase the strength of this country’s domestic club game, he was dismissed as not really understanding England and our football culture. These kinds of gimmicks, it was said, would overload the players and the clubs would never agree to release them in any case.
SB Nation
UEFA Champions League: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Eintracht Frankfurt - Match Thread and How to Watch
We’re halfway through the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, and nothing has been settled in Group D. Tottenham Hotspur sit in second place with four points, two points behind group leader Sporting and level on points with today’s opponent Eintracht Frankfurt. The two clubs played to a scoreless draw just a week ago in Germany, meaning today’s return leg is crucial in determining qualification.
UEFA・
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Pep Presser, Ake Content, Akanji Comp, and More...
Manchester City are in Denmark to face FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League. Catch up on all the headlines from Sky Blue News to get you ready for the match. Pep Talk: “We will speak with the physios and then decide...” - Saul Garcia - Bitter and Blue.
SB Nation
AC Milan vs. Chelsea, Champions League: You choose the starting lineup
After beating them 3-0 at Stamford Bridge last week, Chelsea take on AC Milan at the San Siro tomorrow, hoping to make it four wins in a row altogether since we’ve come back from the international break. Milan will surely be looking to make up for their lopsided defeat, and will likely pose a much sterner challenge than just a few days ago.
UEFA・
SB Nation
5 Telling Stats from Everton’s Disappointing Loss to Manchester United
Although the Toffees’ second-half performance was undoubtedly an improvement on that of the first, the fact remains that they dug themselves a hole too big to climb out of. Although the squad has shown in recent months that comebacks aren’t outside of their realm of capabilities, those came against teams such as Crystal Palace and Southampton, not the likes of Manchester United. In fact, United have won every game that they have had a lead in so far this season.
SB Nation
Manuel Akanji Earns Comparison to Manchester City Legend
The spotlight has been clearly on Erling Haaland as he continues a brilliant start to his career at Manchester City, scoring goals for fun and breaking records while at it. And while his fellow new signings at the club Stefan Ortega and Kalvin Phillips are yet to make any imprint on the team, Akanji is already making a name for himself at the Etihad Stadium.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SB Nation
Manchester City v FC Copenhagen: How to Watch, Preview, Team News and Prediction
The Champions League is back and the tough group stage matches begin!. Manchester City are facing a FC Copenhagen desperate for results in the return fixture of the group. Time and Date: Tuesday 11 October 2022 Kickoff at 17:45 BST (UK), 12.45 PM EST (USA) Referee Artur Dias POR. Assistant...
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: “Can Sunderland ride this poor spell of form and emerge stronger from it?”
I’m always confident, because I’ve seen enough from this group over the last calendar year to suggest that they can beat any team on their day. This is really the first bit of adversity that we’ve faced since Lee Johnson was sacked, so it’s a test for the players - and of course, with younger players it’s even harder to learn quickly, but I’m sure they will.
SB Nation
SB Nation
Ornstein: Tottenham in talks with Google over stadium naming rights deal
Tottenham Hotsur’s new stadium has been open for three and a half years without a sponsor name. This is unusual. When it opened in April of 2019, Daniel Levy formally announced that Spurs’ new ground would be known as “The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium” until such time as a naming rights deal could be established. But enough time has passed, which has included a global pandemic which has sapped the global economy in a rather significant way, that I’m sure a lot of fans have started to wonder if it might just stay this way.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Liverpool Loanee Tyler Morton Turns in Man of the Match Performance
It’s been something of a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad season for Liverpool FC’s men’s football team so far in 2022-23, leaving us with few positive stories to track far too often two months into the season. After gifting Arsenal three goals through defensive breakdowns in...
SB Nation
Klopp Defends New System In Wake of Arsenal Defeat
It’s not the system. That’s the conclusion from manager Jürgen Klopp as his team lost against Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday while playing in a 4-4-2 formation. The team has been known for their 4-3-3 set up for years now, focusing their attack on the trio of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, and the departed Sadio Mané.
SB Nation
Could Brendan Rodgers’ Job Come Down to the Next Three Matches?
Leicester City are in sole possession of last place in the Premier League. Through nine matches, the Foxes have managed a measly four points. After an improved performance against 19th placed Nottingham Forest, Rodgers’ squad regressed by blowing a one goal advantage in three minutes to lose 2-1 against Bournemouth.
SB Nation
Staff Takeaways: Everton 1-2 Manchester United
This was supposed to be the return of Anthony Martial, but once again Manchester United’s no. 9 has been sidelined due to injury. After suffering a knock in warm-ups it was rumored that Martial would not start, but while he did come out to begin the match it became clear that he wouldn’t be able to continue, and he was subbed off for Cristiano Ronaldo. Martial’s goal off the bench to help United win their Europa League tie away at Omonia Nicosia last Thursday was such a positive, and many were looking forward to his return to the XI. He’s already suffered two separate injuries ahead of Premier League matches this season that has kept him off the pitch, and now it looks as though he’ll miss even more time.
SB Nation
Chelsea start ‘formal’ negotiations with Mason Mount over new contract — report
Having already secured the futures of Reece James and Armando Broja with new contracts this season — as well as that of Harvey Vale and Lewis Hall — the next big item on Chelsea’s contract-agenda is Mason Mount. And now, according to the London Evening Standard, the club have started official talks with the 23-year-old Academy star, who has less than two years left on his current deal.
SB Nation
Everton linked again with Argentina defensive midfielder
According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Everton have again been linked with 28-year-old midfielder Guido Rodriguez. The Sáenz Peña born Argentine is currently playing for Real Betis after his move from Club America of Mexico in January, 2020. Rodriguez started his career with River Plate in 2014 and has...
SB Nation
Rangers vs. Liverpool: Preview, Team News, and Ways to Watch
Still annoyed about the result at the weekend? Not to worry, there’s no time to dwell on anything, good or bad, because Liverpool are playing 10 games in the next 32 days. Next up is a trip to Ibrox in an attempt to secure a grip on qualification to the knockout stages of the Champions League.
SB Nation
Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s 7-1 Demolition of Rangers
It looked like it was going to be another one of those nights and then very suddenly turned into one of Those Nights™, as Liverpool floundered for half and hour, adjusted for another, and then ran rampant to close out the game, firming their grip on knockout stage qualification and eliminating Rangers from European competition in one fell swoop.
Comments / 0