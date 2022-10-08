ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 8

Related
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5

These three quarterbacks showed in Week 5 that their teams need to consider making a change on the depth chart. NFL fans know that an offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. Without a quality quarterback, the teams’ drives on offense stall out, and that means defenses spend significantly more time on the field.
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

Alabama vs. Tennessee: Paul Finebaum says Vols, fans confident as Crimson Tide prepare to come to town

Tennessee enters its game against Alabama with a No. 6 ranking in the AP Top 25 and fresh off a win at then-No. 25 LSU, and Paul Finebaum knows how anxious Vols fans are to welcome the No. 3 Crimson Tide. Both at 6-0, the stakes are higher than they have been in a long time in this one, but can Tennessee actually pull it off? Finebaum says there is no shortage of confidence.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Big Ten Quarterback Announces He's Transferring

In-season quarterback transfer announcements are rare, but not when you have a coaching change. Last week, Wisconsin surprised the college football world, firing head coach Paul Chryst. This week, one of the Badgers quarterbacks announced his decision to transfer. Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill is transferring. “First, I want to thank...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Louisiana State
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Knoxville, TN
Basketball
Knoxville, TN
Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Louisiana Basketball
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Basketball
City
Baton Rouge, LA
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to wild Penn State head coach news

Head coach James Franklin is entering his eighth season leading the Penn State Nittany Lions football program after he joined the program in 2014. But some recent NFL news has one college football insider speculating that his days in Happy Valley could be numbered. With the Carolina Panthers firing head...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Paul Finebaum shreds Jimbo Fisher, warns Alabama before Tennessee

Paul Finebaum said Texas A&M's loss to Alabama was an indictment on Jimbo Fisher and his offensive play-calling, shredding the Aggies coach for his decision on the final play of the game inside the Crimson Tide's 5-yard line. The win for Alabama kept Nick Saban's team unbeaten heading into Saturday's showdown at sixth-ranked Tennessee.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Top RB Recruit Roderick Robinson II Flips His Commitment

Class of 2023 recruit Brian Robinson II changed his commitment on Monday. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, the four-star running back committed to Georgia. Robinson originally announced his intent to play for UCLA in May. "The tradition and family feel I got at Georgia is what made me...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Orlovsky
Person
Jayden Daniels
Person
Josh Heupel
The Spun

College Football World Praying For Legendary Coach Tonight

The college football world is praying for a legendary head coach on Sunday night. Legendary Georgia Bulldogs coach Vince Dooley, who led the Athens program for 25 years, has reportedly been hospitalized. The 90-year-old college football legend is reportedly dealing with a mild case of COVID-19. Dooley, who coached at...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt names his clear Heisman frontrunner through Week 6

Joel Klatt has one name at the top of his Heisman contenders list, and that name is CJ Stroud. On social media Monday Klatt said that there are several good contenders, but Stroud was in a class by himself. Those good contenders included the likes of Alabama’s Bryce Young, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, and USC’s Caleb Williams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Former Ohio State star quarterback faces serious drug charges

It looks like one former Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterback is in trouble with the law once again as Art Schlichter has reportedly been charged with possessing cocaine after an apparent overdose. According to the Columbus Dispatch, Schlichter was found unresponsive inside a central Ohio hotel room at about 3:45...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#College Football#American Football#Lsu#Tigers#Espn#Vols
iheart.com

Tennessee Safety Jaylen McCollough Arrested

No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers safety Jaylen McCollough was arrested early Sunday (October 9) morning, hours after the team's victory at LSU on Saturday (October 8). McCollough, 21, a defensive captain and four-year starter, was charged with aggravated assault following an incident at a Knoxville apartment complex, according to a Knox County Sheriff's Office arrest warrant obtained by ESPN.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Ex-Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter charged with possession of cocaine, per report

Ex-Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter was charged with possession of cocaine in June by authorities in the Columbus, Ohio, suburb of Hilliard, according to a report from WSYX News. Schlichter starred for the Buckeyes from 1978 through 1981 and was selected No. 4 overall in the 1981 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Colts and spent most of his career as a backup. At Ohio State, Schlichter was a three-time All-Big Ten selection and won the Chicago Tribune's Silver Football award, which goes to the conference Player of the Year, in 1981.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee boldly predicts Tennessee will defeat Alabama

Tennessee has one national media pundit believing it will defeat Alabama. The Volunteers are 5-0 under Josh Heupel in his second season as head coach. Tennessee has a complete team that can score points and shut opponents down. Vols fans are pushing for an “orange-out” at Neyland Stadium for Saturday. Tennessee has not beaten the Crimson Tide since 2006, and it has lost 15 straight games to Nick Saban. Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports says the streak will end now for the Tide. He boldly predicted on CBS Sports HQ that the Volunteers will defeat Alabama in Knoxville, Tenn.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

247Sports

54K+
Followers
382K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy