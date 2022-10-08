Read full article on original website
3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 5
These three quarterbacks showed in Week 5 that their teams need to consider making a change on the depth chart. NFL fans know that an offense goes as far as the quarterback can take them. Without a quality quarterback, the teams’ drives on offense stall out, and that means defenses spend significantly more time on the field.
247Sports
Alabama vs. Tennessee: Paul Finebaum says Vols, fans confident as Crimson Tide prepare to come to town
Tennessee enters its game against Alabama with a No. 6 ranking in the AP Top 25 and fresh off a win at then-No. 25 LSU, and Paul Finebaum knows how anxious Vols fans are to welcome the No. 3 Crimson Tide. Both at 6-0, the stakes are higher than they have been in a long time in this one, but can Tennessee actually pull it off? Finebaum says there is no shortage of confidence.
Look: Big Ten Quarterback Announces He's Transferring
In-season quarterback transfer announcements are rare, but not when you have a coaching change. Last week, Wisconsin surprised the college football world, firing head coach Paul Chryst. This week, one of the Badgers quarterbacks announced his decision to transfer. Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill is transferring. “First, I want to thank...
ESPN Model's Score Prediction For Tennessee vs. Alabama
It has been years since Alabama and Tennessee have played with as much at stake as there will be on Saturday in Knoxville. For the first time since 2016, both teams are ranked in the top 10. Both teams also enter the game undefeated for the first time in more than three decades.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to wild Penn State head coach news
Head coach James Franklin is entering his eighth season leading the Penn State Nittany Lions football program after he joined the program in 2014. But some recent NFL news has one college football insider speculating that his days in Happy Valley could be numbered. With the Carolina Panthers firing head...
Imminent Matt Rhule firing has Nebraska and every college football team looking for new head coach on notice
Matt Rhule is going to be fired sooner or later, per a new report, so Nebraska, ASU and other college football programs should prepare their pitch. Matt Rhule is the latest in a line of successful college football head coach to fail in the NFL. The Panthers coach is 1-4...
247Sports
Paul Finebaum shreds Jimbo Fisher, warns Alabama before Tennessee
Paul Finebaum said Texas A&M's loss to Alabama was an indictment on Jimbo Fisher and his offensive play-calling, shredding the Aggies coach for his decision on the final play of the game inside the Crimson Tide's 5-yard line. The win for Alabama kept Nick Saban's team unbeaten heading into Saturday's showdown at sixth-ranked Tennessee.
Top RB Recruit Roderick Robinson II Flips His Commitment
Class of 2023 recruit Brian Robinson II changed his commitment on Monday. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, the four-star running back committed to Georgia. Robinson originally announced his intent to play for UCLA in May. "The tradition and family feel I got at Georgia is what made me...
NFL・
College Football World Praying For Legendary Coach Tonight
The college football world is praying for a legendary head coach on Sunday night. Legendary Georgia Bulldogs coach Vince Dooley, who led the Athens program for 25 years, has reportedly been hospitalized. The 90-year-old college football legend is reportedly dealing with a mild case of COVID-19. Dooley, who coached at...
Legendary NFL Coach Tony Dungy Calls Out The Chiefs' Coaching Staff
Tony Dungy, a legendary NFL coach, is not happy with the Kansas City Chiefs' coaching staff this Monday night. The Raiders have a 17-0 lead over the AFC West-leading Chiefs early in the second quarter. Derek Carr is carving up the Kansas City secondary. Dungy thinks it's "not smart" ...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt names his clear Heisman frontrunner through Week 6
Joel Klatt has one name at the top of his Heisman contenders list, and that name is CJ Stroud. On social media Monday Klatt said that there are several good contenders, but Stroud was in a class by himself. Those good contenders included the likes of Alabama’s Bryce Young, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, and USC’s Caleb Williams.
thecomeback.com
Former Ohio State star quarterback faces serious drug charges
It looks like one former Ohio State Buckeyes star quarterback is in trouble with the law once again as Art Schlichter has reportedly been charged with possessing cocaine after an apparent overdose. According to the Columbus Dispatch, Schlichter was found unresponsive inside a central Ohio hotel room at about 3:45...
Joel Klatt Names The 'Clear' Heisman Favorite This Season
In a tweet sent out Monday, Joel Klatt announced that C.J. Stroud is his 'clear favorite' to win the Heisman Trophy. Klatt also mentioned a bevy of other names which he thought deserved recognition. The list included quarterbacks Caleb Williams (USC), Bryce Young (Alabama), Hendon ...
iheart.com
Tennessee Safety Jaylen McCollough Arrested
No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers safety Jaylen McCollough was arrested early Sunday (October 9) morning, hours after the team's victory at LSU on Saturday (October 8). McCollough, 21, a defensive captain and four-year starter, was charged with aggravated assault following an incident at a Knoxville apartment complex, according to a Knox County Sheriff's Office arrest warrant obtained by ESPN.
Ex-Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter charged with possession of cocaine, per report
Ex-Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter was charged with possession of cocaine in June by authorities in the Columbus, Ohio, suburb of Hilliard, according to a report from WSYX News. Schlichter starred for the Buckeyes from 1978 through 1981 and was selected No. 4 overall in the 1981 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Colts and spent most of his career as a backup. At Ohio State, Schlichter was a three-time All-Big Ten selection and won the Chicago Tribune's Silver Football award, which goes to the conference Player of the Year, in 1981.
Everything Nick Saban said on Monday of Tennessee game week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters on Monday, the first day of Tennessee week. Below is everything he said to open the seventh game week of the year. "I think it's fairly obvious that there's a lot of things that we need to work on....
Quinnen Williams Slams Tyreek Hill With Stiff Arm; Payback For 'Disrespectful' Comments
The Jets enjoyed this hit from Williams on Hill after recovering a fumble, getting the last laugh after the receiver's controversial comments this offseason
NFL・
Yardbarker
CBS Sports’ Barrett Sallee boldly predicts Tennessee will defeat Alabama
Tennessee has one national media pundit believing it will defeat Alabama. The Volunteers are 5-0 under Josh Heupel in his second season as head coach. Tennessee has a complete team that can score points and shut opponents down. Vols fans are pushing for an “orange-out” at Neyland Stadium for Saturday. Tennessee has not beaten the Crimson Tide since 2006, and it has lost 15 straight games to Nick Saban. Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports says the streak will end now for the Tide. He boldly predicted on CBS Sports HQ that the Volunteers will defeat Alabama in Knoxville, Tenn.
Jim Harbaugh reveals pressure level on Michigan coaches against Penn State
The 6-0 No. 5 Michigan Wolverines host No. 10 Penn State on Saturday in a game that could dramatically shake up the end result of the season for both programs. On Monday, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh discussed what it’s like for his staff to face the pressure heading into a game as consequential as the Week 7 matchup versus the Nittany Lions.
USA Basketball: Five-star guard AJ Johnson updates his recruitment
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – AJ Johnson is arguably the best long-term prospect in the senior class. A 6-foot-5 combo guard out of Woodland Hills (Calif.) Johnson had to cancel his North Carolina State official visit last month but says he fully intends to take that visit moving forward. “They...
247Sports
