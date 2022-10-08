Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
On This Day (12 Oct 1907): Stars assemble at Sunderland for Inter-League showcase!
A couple of months ago, when Chelsea’s American owner suggested a Premier League “All-Star” game to showcase the strength of this country’s domestic club game, he was dismissed as not really understanding England and our football culture. These kinds of gimmicks, it was said, would overload the players and the clubs would never agree to release them in any case.
SB Nation
AC Milan vs. Chelsea, Champions League: Preview, team news, how to watch
The teams are the same, but everything else is different. Or at least heightened. Feelings certainly will be, especially with the home team’s anger after last week’s 3-0 smackdown. For others, like for Thiago Silva, emotions will be a bit more complex, as he returns to the place where he made his name in Europe well over a decade ago — and where a young Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was just trying to get his career started at that time.
SB Nation
AC Milan vs. Chelsea, Champions League: You choose the starting lineup
After beating them 3-0 at Stamford Bridge last week, Chelsea take on AC Milan at the San Siro tomorrow, hoping to make it four wins in a row altogether since we’ve come back from the international break. Milan will surely be looking to make up for their lopsided defeat, and will likely pose a much sterner challenge than just a few days ago.
BBC
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard needs 'headline writers' as pressure grows after Forest draw
Steven Gerrard says he needs his Aston Villa players to become "headline writers" if they are to improve on their disappointing early-season form. Villa missed the opportunity to move up to ninth in the Premier League with Monday's 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest. While Villa are unbeaten in four, they...
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
UEFA Champions League: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Eintracht Frankfurt - Match Thread and How to Watch
We’re halfway through the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, and nothing has been settled in Group D. Tottenham Hotspur sit in second place with four points, two points behind group leader Sporting and level on points with today’s opponent Eintracht Frankfurt. The two clubs played to a scoreless draw just a week ago in Germany, meaning today’s return leg is crucial in determining qualification.
SB Nation
AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea, Champions League: Post-match reaction, ratings
After an even start to the match, the balance of power was shifted strongly in Chelsea’s favor barely past the quarter hour mark, when the referee deemed Fikayo Tomori’s pullback (twice) on Mason Mount to be worthy of a foul — which it probably was. And because it was in the penalty area, and because Tomori was the last man, and because he made no attempt to actually play the ball, the referee had no choice but to give a straight red as well as award a penalty. Them’s the rules! (Ironically, if Mount doesn’t stay up and play through the pullbacks, there’s probably far less “controversy” about all this, but that’s perhaps a discussion for another day.)
SB Nation
Arsenal vs. Bodø/Glimt: Round 3 Predicted Lineup, Bench & Score
Coming off to massive Premier League victories and still top of the league, it wouldn’t be completely a surprise for Arsenal to overlook a ‘smaller’ club. However, despite the great form the team is currently on, most of the players starting Thursday did not start those wins over Spurs and Liverpool. This match, this competition is where they get their chance to shine. They don’t want the performance level to drop and knowing excelling in these matches is the best way to increase their minutes with the ‘A’ team.
SB Nation
Coming Home Index of Power - Premier League Match Day 10
Welcome to our weekly CHIP update after Match Day 10! If you are not up to date with the Comin Home Index of Power or need an introduction to it before going ahead with this week’s update, you can always check our introduction by following this link. Other than that, here’s our most-recent update after last weekend’s games and with the last international break before the World Cup already in the books.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Alphonso Davies to miss Bayern's Champions League match
MUNICH, Germany (AP) — Canada star Alphonso Davies will not dress for Bayern Munich’s Champions League Group match on Wednesday night at the Czech Republic's Viktoria Plzen after sustaining a cranial bruise at Borussia Dortmund last weekend. Davies was hurt in the 45th minute during a challenge with...
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa - Different day, same old excuses!
It’s clear that Aston Villa are struggling to create scoring opportunities, but how much of the blame falls on Steven Gerrard versus the players themselves?. 61% possession on the night, with 12 shots and only 2 of those being on target - we’re just not going to see success playing Gerrard’s brand of football (or whatever you’d like to call it), are we?
SB Nation
Ornstein: Tottenham in talks with Google over stadium naming rights deal
Tottenham Hotsur’s new stadium has been open for three and a half years without a sponsor name. This is unusual. When it opened in April of 2019, Daniel Levy formally announced that Spurs’ new ground would be known as “The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium” until such time as a naming rights deal could be established. But enough time has passed, which has included a global pandemic which has sapped the global economy in a rather significant way, that I’m sure a lot of fans have started to wonder if it might just stay this way.
SB Nation
Gut Feelings for FC Copenhagen v Manchester City
Manchester City have completed the first half of their UEFA Champions League Group G fixtures and are now starting the push to the knockout rounds. After hosting FC Copenhagen last week, now it is City’s turn to visit the Danish capital. Here’s how our collection of Man City contributors feel the match will unfold.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SB Nation
Could Brendan Rodgers’ Job Come Down to the Next Three Matches?
Leicester City are in sole possession of last place in the Premier League. Through nine matches, the Foxes have managed a measly four points. After an improved performance against 19th placed Nottingham Forest, Rodgers’ squad regressed by blowing a one goal advantage in three minutes to lose 2-1 against Bournemouth.
SB Nation
Villama Preview: Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa
While the point at Leeds is better than none at all, you can’t help but feel a little disappointed with leaving the other two points at Elland Road. Another one of those matches comes up Monday against Nottingham Forest. Sitting last in the table, Forest have most recently lost 4-0 at Leicester City, with a 2-3 home loss to Fulham prior to that, and a 2-3 home loss to Bournemouth to round things out. They’re not very good. Players to look out for include midfielder Jesse Lingard, midfielder Lewis O’Brien, and and right-back Neco Williams.
SB Nation
Liverpool Loanee Tyler Morton Turns in Man of the Match Performance
It’s been something of a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad season for Liverpool FC’s men’s football team so far in 2022-23, leaving us with few positive stories to track far too often two months into the season. After gifting Arsenal three goals through defensive breakdowns in...
SB Nation
Kanté, Ziyech miss AC Milan trip as Potter looks for another statement win for Chelsea
A squad of 22 players landed safely in Milan this evening, ahead of tomorrow night’s match against AC Milan. Three players were left back in London, one expected in Wesley Fofana, one surprising in Hakim Ziyech, and one increasingly frustrating, in N’Golo Kanté, who has suffered a setback in his recovery from his hamstring problem.
SB Nation
Chelsea closing in on Southampton’s Joe Shields for ‘Director of Recruitment’ — report
An exclusive report form the Oracle Fabrizio Romano, for whom it’s always transfer season, claims that Chelsea are “closing in” on Joe Shields as our new “Director of Recruitment”, which I presume is a fancy term for sporting director (like we don’t have a CEO but rather a “President of Business”).
SB Nation
Klopp Defends New System In Wake of Arsenal Defeat
It’s not the system. That’s the conclusion from manager Jürgen Klopp as his team lost against Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday while playing in a 4-4-2 formation. The team has been known for their 4-3-3 set up for years now, focusing their attack on the trio of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, and the departed Sadio Mané.
SB Nation
Staff Takeaways: Everton 1-2 Manchester United
This was supposed to be the return of Anthony Martial, but once again Manchester United’s no. 9 has been sidelined due to injury. After suffering a knock in warm-ups it was rumored that Martial would not start, but while he did come out to begin the match it became clear that he wouldn’t be able to continue, and he was subbed off for Cristiano Ronaldo. Martial’s goal off the bench to help United win their Europa League tie away at Omonia Nicosia last Thursday was such a positive, and many were looking forward to his return to the XI. He’s already suffered two separate injuries ahead of Premier League matches this season that has kept him off the pitch, and now it looks as though he’ll miss even more time.
SB Nation
Pep Talk: “We will speak with the physios and then decide...”
Manchester City prepare the return match vs Copenhagen as the club look to secure passage to the next round. Pep had some talk of injuries, rotations, Foden and much more. “We will speak with the physios and then decide...”. “We have to speak with the players. It’s true there is...
Comments / 0