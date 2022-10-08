ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the latest episode of Bet the Edge, Jay Croucher and Brad Thomas look at the highest-leverage game of the 2022 NFL season when the Buffalo Bills (-3) take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6, as well as the DPOY market, and NBA Win totals for the upcoming season.
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long.
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long.
Editor's Note: Looking to place a player prop bet on this week's NFL game? New users receive a risk-free bet up to $1,000: Sign up here and bet now with code PEACOCK. Thursday Night Football! The best day of the week if you like betting Unders!. Of course and naturally,...
It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat),...
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long.
On the latest episode of Bet the Edge, Jay Croucher and Brad Thomas look at the some attention worthy Week 6 NFL games ahead of eyeing up the best prices of the Atlantic division in the upcoming NBA season. Bet the Edge discusses what they are expecting when the suddenly...
Roughly a third...
Editor's Note: It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. If...
Editor's Note: Make NBC Sports Predictor a pregame ritual every week. Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU - Class of 2023. It took...
It’s NFL season and that means you’ve got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you’ll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app.
Editor's Note: Looking to place a player prop bet on this week's NFL game? New users receive a risk-free bet up to $1,000: Sign up here and bet now with code PEACOCK. As if things couldn't get worse for the Packers, Green Bay drop a competitive game in London to the New York Giants. Now, they return back home and host the other New York squad (kind of) in chilly Green Bay.
Editor's Note: Use promo code HOOPS5 for your $5 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide. Get up to date rankings, projections, mock drafts, and more. Plus access to season tools to keep you at the top of your league. Get it here. We are now just one week away from tip-off...
It’s NFL season and that means you’ve got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you’ll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app.
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long.
The NHL season officially kicked off last week with a couple of games in Prague, but the season truly gets underway this evening, with two games set to take place here in North America. Below you will find my projections for the two games as well as any wagers worth...
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long.
The App is Back! Don't forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. We've got two games on our hands this Wednesday as we power...
MLB Team Roundup: Oakland Athletics

2022 Record: 60-102 Team ERA: 4.52 (24th) Not a whole heck of a lot, but, a few things. In what very well could have been his last year as a member of the Athletics, Sean Murphy had a solid season; hitting 18 homers with an OPS+ of 120 while remaining one of the best defensive backstops in the American League. He was one of two regulars for the A's that finished with an OPS+ above the average 100; the other being Seth Brown, who showed defensive versatility while also homering 25 times and stealing 11 bases. On the pitching side, Frankie Montas was excellent over his 19 starts with the Athletics before he was dealt to the Yankees at the deadline with a 3.18 ERA and 109/28 K/BB mark. The bullpen -- a serious concern coming into the season -- was actually a strength of the team, as well. Dany Jiménez saved 11 games and struck out 34 hitters in 34 1/3 innings before being shut down with a shoulder strain late in August. Domingo Acevedo and A.J. Puk both looked the part as full-time relievers as well, with Zach Jackson and Sam Moll also more than held their own, as well.
OAKLAND, CA

