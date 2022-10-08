2022 Record: 60-102 Team ERA: 4.52 (24th) Not a whole heck of a lot, but, a few things. In what very well could have been his last year as a member of the Athletics, Sean Murphy had a solid season; hitting 18 homers with an OPS+ of 120 while remaining one of the best defensive backstops in the American League. He was one of two regulars for the A's that finished with an OPS+ above the average 100; the other being Seth Brown, who showed defensive versatility while also homering 25 times and stealing 11 bases. On the pitching side, Frankie Montas was excellent over his 19 starts with the Athletics before he was dealt to the Yankees at the deadline with a 3.18 ERA and 109/28 K/BB mark. The bullpen -- a serious concern coming into the season -- was actually a strength of the team, as well. Dany Jiménez saved 11 games and struck out 34 hitters in 34 1/3 innings before being shut down with a shoulder strain late in August. Domingo Acevedo and A.J. Puk both looked the part as full-time relievers as well, with Zach Jackson and Sam Moll also more than held their own, as well.

