ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Police: 4 killed in Fort Worth shooting over robbery involving drugs

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IcUoq_0iRgNcfH00

FORT WORTH, Texas — Four people were fatally shot in North Texas on Friday night in a case Fort Worth police believe was an attempted robbery involving drugs, authorities said.

In a statement Saturday, police said three people died at the scene, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. A fourth person died at an area hospital, according to WFAA-TV.

Their identities and ages have not been released and no arrests have been made, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting as an attempted robbery involving drugs, The Dallas Morning News reported. Police recovered multiple weapons that were allegedly fired during the incident.

Police said the shooting occurred at about 7 p.m. CDT, WFAA reported.

According to home security videos viewed by the television station and the Star-Telegram, a black sports car was parked on a Fort Worth street for several minutes before an SUV arrived. A person exited the sports car and entered the SUV, and within seconds gunfire began, according to WFAA.

Witnesses told the Star-Telegram that they heard multiple shots fired, as well as screaming and shouting before and after the shooting.

A police spokesperson told the newspaper that the investigation was “unique and devolving” and said “we have to use caution before we release any public information.”

“I can’t recall when the last time there was a quadruple homicide in Fort Worth,” community leader Corey Session told WFAA. “This is unnerving.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Fort Worth, TX
Crime & Safety
nypressnews.com

Dallas Police arrest 1 person following fatal shooting

DALLAS — Dallas Police arrested a man Friday afternoon after he reportedly shot and killed another man. Officers responded at about 5:02 p.m. Friday to 5900 Roseville Drive, police say, regarding the shooting. Preliminary investigation determined one man was shot by another, police say. The victim was taken to...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth pastor uses dead teen photo to shock leaders

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth community leader and pastor, Reverend Kyev Tatum, explained why he used a photo of the dead teens in the Fort Worth quadruple murder as part of his invitation to a neighborhood meeting. The meeting will take place at his church this week. Tatum...
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Robbery#Police#Drugs#Violent Crime#Wfaa Tv#2022 Homicide
Larry Lease

Multiple Suspects Arrested for Theft of Thousands of Dollars Worth of Alcohol from Texas Distributer

Four suspects arrested in connection to stealing thousands of dollars' worth of alcohol from Texas distributer.Andreas M/Unsplash. The Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission confirmed the arrest of four individuals connected to the theft of thousands of dollars' worth of alcoholic beverages from a local North Texas distributer. WFAA reports that the four men identified as Janish Pankaj Vaishnav, 33, Victor Antonio Aguilar-Leon, 34, Carlos Jaime Munoz, 43, and Michael Angel Medrano, 22, all face charges of organized retail theft.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Surveillance video shows shootout that killed 4 in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Surveillance video from a nearby home captured a shootout in Fort Worth that killed four people on Friday. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on East Jessamine Street. Fort Worth police say a gray Dodge Challenger was parked on the street just before 7 when...
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano Man Describes Being Shot After Helping Neighbor During Domestic Dispute

A North Texas man says he ended up getting shot while trying to protect his neighbor and her young child during a domestic dispute. Plano police are still investigating the confrontation. Steven Bolton’s backyard still bares signs of a confrontation that nearly cost him his life. There’s a bullet hole...
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Laundromat stabbing leads to standoff in Grapevine

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A stabbing at a Grapevine laundromat has led to a standoff at some apartments elsewhere in the city. It started around 4:30 p.m., according to Grapevine Police. The victim was assaulted by two men during a domestic dispute. The victim ran from the laundromat to the Tap In Grill and Pub on Main Street, where paramedics were called. He was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. The suspect was linked to an apartment complex not far form the Mustang Panther Stadium. A command post was set up and efforts made to determine whether the suspect was inside.Police breached the door of the apartment and discovered the apartment was empty. Police say they know who the suspects are and arrest warrants have been issued. 
GRAPEVINE, TX
fox4news.com

Couple found dead in their North Texas home; person of interest in custody

JOSHUA, Texas - A couple found dead in their Joshua home last week was remembered by friends and colleagues Sunday. Authorities said 66-year-old Mike Scarlett and his wife 68-year-old, Kay Scarlett, were found shot to death Thursday. The Johnson County sheriff said they do have a relative in custody as...
JOSHUA, TX
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
96K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy