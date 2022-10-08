Read full article on original website
thefamuanonline.com
Luxury headwear company HBCU CRWNS originated at FAMU
Historically Black Colleges and Universities’ apparel just reached an all-new level of luxury. Luckily for Florida A&M University students, the business happens to be right here at home. HBCU CRWNS is a luxury headwear solutions brand that specializes in creating silk infused apparel for HBCUs. From hats to hoodies,...
Florida A&M reportedly has its AD
Florida A&M appears to have found an AD with Ivy League and extensive HBCU experience. The post Florida A&M reportedly has its AD appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
thefamuanonline.com
Football players on President Robinson: More needs to be done
Earlier in the academic school year, Florida A&M University’s football team wrote a five-page letter signed by 89 players to Larry Robinson, president of the university, The letter was written after the NCAA ruled that 26 football players were ineligible or uncertified for the season opener at University of North Carolina.
miamitimesonline.com
FAMU to host ‘Good Morning America’ during homecoming
Florida A&M University – one of the nation’s best-known historical Black colleges – celebrated its 135th birthday this past week. But the good news doesn’t end there. “Good Morning America” will film from FAMU’s campus during homecoming. Homecoming Week begins Oct. 22, and “GMA”...
thefamuanonline.com
Washington leads Rattlers’ quest for another championship
It’s not every day that you get a high-caliber player to come to your school and immediately make an impact on the team’s performance and her teammates. The Florida A&M volleyball team couldn’t be more thrilled to have transfer star outside hitter Dominique Washington on their side. Washington, who is a graduate transfer student from Georgia Tech in the Atlantic Coast Conference, says that FAMU gave her a different feeling when making the decision to transfer.
thefamuanonline.com
Ranking Tacos goes from food truck to restaurant
Rankin Tacos is a family owned Mexican-American restaurant that has been serving the Tallahassee community since February 2020. The restaurant features three dining areas that include traditional booth seating, a covered patio and lawn deck that also serves as the host site for events such as live shows and luncheons.
AdWeek
Jasmine Monroe Joins WTXL in Tallahassee as Morning Anchor
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Jasmine Monroe will be joining Tallahassee ABC affiliate WTXL as a morning anchor. “I’m excited to join an award-winning team, bright and...
thefamuanonline.com
Upset over homecoming lineup
Homecoming week at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), is a time to celebrate the history and legacy of each HBCU across the country. The week-long celebration includes a range of events for both alumni and students. During homecoming, celebrities make appearances, and events range from the club environment to...
fsunews.com
Clyde's Before Dark: Managing one of Tallahassee's top night clubs
Tallahassee’s college students are under constant stress. From exams, to work, to finding a job after graduation, it can feel like the pressure never ends at times. Luckily, Tallahassee's night includes several local spots where students can unwind after a long day of classes. Right in the heart of Downtown Tallahassee sits a staple of the city's going out scene: Clyde’s and Costello’s. Since 1976, students have been able to unwind at the club, dance by the DJ booth and socialize, all under hanging statues of the iconic Blues Brothers.
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU should offer mental health days
As World Mental Health Day passes us by, it’s easy for students to wonder whether our. mental health is actually being taken seriously, or only briefly discussed on days like. Monday where a holiday had to be designated for it to be brought up. It is fair to say...
floridapolitics.com
Former Tallahassee Mayor blasts Corey Simon as an ‘election-denier’
‘As an election-denier, who’s to say Corey Simon will accept the results of his own race for SD 3?’. Former Tallahassee Mayor Dorothy “Dot” Inman-Johnson is criticizing Senate District 3 Republican candidate Corey Simon for refusing to say President Joe Biden was legitimately elected. Simon’s statement instead...
Florida woman’s stop at gas station wins her $1 million
A Florida woman won a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery after purchasing a winning scratch-off ticket from a gas station.
fsunews.com
Increased Surveillance on FSU campus
In collaboration with the Tallahassee Police Department, the FSU Police Department, and Leon County Sheriff’s Office, the FSU Criminology department has plans to install a Real Time Crime Center (RTCC) in the Sliger building. The most prominent argument in favor of the installation of the RTCC is that it would act as an educational lab for students at the College of Criminology and Criminal Justice. It is being propped up as a learning resource as the only RTTC with a built-in research component.
3 Family Members Killed In A Car Crash In Thomasville (Columbus, GA)
Authorities responded to a car crash that claimed three lives in Thomasville. According to the police, Byron, Katrina Jakes, and Kamryn Jakes were driving home from their son’s football game [..]
ecbpublishing.com
Local pastors can win free overnight stay at Monticello Mansion
Monticello Ministries Center at Monticello Mansion has teamed up with Couples Connect-3 and Faith Radio to offer complimentary overnight stays for local ministry leaders. A total of four giveaways are being awarded during October, in celebration of Pastors Appreciation Month. To enter the contest, go to Faith Radio's website at...
Marianna awarded $9 million in grants from Gov. DeSantis
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Marianna city officials are ecstatic about $9 million in state infrastructure grants. Governor Ron DeSantis awarded the city the money earlier this week on the four-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael. $5.2 million is going towards the construction of a storm shelter. The facility will be a state resiliency hub. That means […]
LCSO: Crash with injuries blocking Blountstown Highway
Leon County Sheriff's Office reports a two-vehicle crash involving a Tallahassee Fire Department truck has occurred, blocking Blountstown Highway at Geddie Road.
Leon County Commission to Consider 244 Unit Multi-Family Project on Cawthon Property
On October 11, the Leon County Commission will consider an item on their agenda designed to “conditionally approve” the Cawthon Multi-Family Residential development and its “development plan application.” The location of the new development is on Bannerman Road southeast of Glenoak Trail. The development will be adjacent to a commercial project, which will consist of […]
wfxl.com
Brooks County man convicted of distributing drugs at Valdosta apartment complex
A Brooks County resident with a lengthy criminal history was found guilty by a federal jury on two charges related to his drug distribution activities out of a Valdosta apartment complex. 46-year-old Barry Kiya Daise, of Quitman, was convicted of one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and...
WCTV
Tallahassee Police make arrest after stabbing on Shoreline Drive
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they have arrested a man following a stabbing early Monday morning in the 3700 block of Shoreline Drive. According to TPD, officers responded to a nearby Circle K gas station after an adult female victim arrived inside the store with stab wounds.
