ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma demolished 49-0 by Texas in most lopsided Red River game in history

By Sam Cooper, Yahoo Sports
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AFDHm_0iRgN0P200

With its starting quarterback sidelined, Oklahoma turned in another miserable performance on Saturday. And this time it came against its most-heated rival, Texas.

The Sooners were trounced 49-0 by the Longhorns on Saturday in the Red River Rivalry. With the loss, Oklahoma dropped to 3-3 for the first time since 2009 and saw its four-game winning streak over Texas come to an end. Additionally, the 49-point margin is the biggest ever in a loss to Texas. The loss also marks the first time that Oklahoma is 0-3 in Big 12 play since 1998.

It was ugly all around for Brent Venables’ team.

With Dillon Gabriel out due to an injury he suffered in last week’s loss to TCU, the Sooners were completely lost offensively. Pitt transfer Davis Beville got the start at quarterback and struggled mightily, completing only six of his 12 attempts for 38 yards and an interception. Oklahoma’s only success on offense came via a wildcat package, but even that resulted in disaster.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma’s defense got torched for the third consecutive week. Texas had Quinn Ewers back in the lineup at quarterback for the first time since he was injured vs. Alabama. He was locked in.

Ewers threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns on the day. Three of those scores came in the second quarter to help the Longhorns jump out to a 28-0 halftime lead.

The UT rushing attack with Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson also thrived. Robinson led the way with 130 yards and two scores while Johnson pitched in 57 yards.

It was a strong and efficient performance from the Longhorns against an opponent that was completely overmatched.

In all, Texas racked up 585 yards of offense, 354 of which came in the first half. With Saturday’s result, Oklahoma has given up a combined 1,762 yards in its first three Big 12 games. That's an average of 587.3 yards in those three games.

Texas is now 4-2 overall and 2-1 in Big 12 so far this year. Iowa State will visit Austin next weekend before what could be a pivotal road trip to Oklahoma State in a tight Big 12 race.

An embarrassment for Oklahoma

Oklahoma was going to struggle without Gabriel in the lineup, but losing 49-0 is an unacceptable outcome for Venables’ program.

Venables is in his first year on the job after Lincoln Riley bolted for USC. Following his long and successful run as Clemson’s defensive coordinator, an infusion of toughness and discipline on that side of the ball was expected to come with Venables’ arrival.

Instead, Oklahoma has one of the worst defenses in the country.

And as bad as the defense played, it was jarring to see Oklahoma so lifeless on offense. The Sooners finished the day with just 195 yards and were a miserable 3-of-15 on third down.

The Sooners have long had one of the top offenses in the country, so it’s pretty baffling that OU had no options at quarterback beyond Beville — who was no higher than third on the depth chart at Pitt during his three seasons with the Panthers.

The Sooners saw a significant exodus of players from the program after Riley’s departure and subsequently were forced to add plenty of players of their own from the transfer portal. As a result, there are a lot of new and inexperienced players getting significant action for Oklahoma this year.

But that’s no excuse for the product that has shown up on the field in losses to Kansas State, TCU and now Texas.

The Sooners won four Big 12 titles in Riley's five seasons and made three trips to the College Football Playoff. In Year 1 under Venables, the Sooners could struggle to reach a bowl game.

Once Gabriel returns, the offense should be much better and keep the Sooners competitive. But it’s hard to win games with a defense that is playing this poorly.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Finalists for 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year announced, five are in Green Country

State Superintendent and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister has shared the 12 finalists for the 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year. “These finalists represent some of the top teaching talent in Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said. “They are exceptional individuals who have a tremendous heart for their students and an unwavering dedication to the teaching profession.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Memorial headstone placed at Fort Gibson National Ceremony for Oklahoma sailor

More than 77 years after he was lost at sea, a memorial headstone was placed at Fort Gibson National Cemetery Wednesday, to honor Fireman 1st Class Joseph West of Tulsa. West was aboard USS Drexler when it was attacked by a kamikaze March 28, 1945. The ship was headed to Okinawa when it was attacked at 7 A.M. Three minutes later, the Drexler was hit by another aircraft and sank in less than 50 seconds.
FORT GIBSON, OK
KRMG

Calaveras back open in Kendall Whittier after more than 2 years

TULSA, Okla. — If you’ve been to the Tulsa Farmers Market you’ve likely noticed the corner Mexican restaurant closed month after month, year after year. Calaveras Mexican Grill was closed for about two and a half years, transitioning at first to take out only during the pandemic. Soon after, the restaurant utilized their food truck as well, booking events such as Mayfest and Dia De Los Muertos.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stillwater, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Stillwater, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Stillwater, OK
City
Norman, OK
Austin, TX
Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
State
Alabama State
Austin, TX
College Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
City
Austin, TX
State
Oklahoma State
KRMG

First responders in east Tulsa neighborhood

TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters and police officers can be seen at a home near East Admiral Place and Memorial Drive. There are no details yet on why they are there. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

World debut of virtual reality tech to the public in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A 100-year-old building in downtown Tulsa has been renovated to become home to some pretty high-tech gadgets that will soon be available to the public. Aaru Entertainment will feature VR gaming, a café and bar, and game development studio. Believe or not though, that’s small stuff compared to the Omnideck VR Treadmill.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Coming soon to Owasso: Andy’s Frozen Custard

A press release reveals the company will open the store, to be located at 11502 east 96th Street, October 26. “After serving Andy’s to Tulsa residents for 10 years, we are thrilled to expand into Owasso and connect with residents as we become their treat of choice,” said Tulsa District Manager, Ashleigh Markland.
OWASSO, OK
KRMG

Police say stolen U-Haul involved in east Tulsa car crash

TULSA, Okla. — A car crash involving a stolen moving truck, according to Tulsa police, closed lanes of an east Tulsa intersection Wednesday morning. A U-Haul was seen off the side of the road, and a black car was seen with damage to its hood at East 31st Street and South 177th East Avenue in east Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lincoln Riley
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
17K+
Followers
96K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy