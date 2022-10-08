Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Republican 1/6 committee member endorses Nevada’s Aguilar; a Democrat
WASHINGTON D.C. (KOLO) - Republican House member and January 6th committee member, Adam Kinzinger, has announced his endorsement of Cisco Aguilar for Nevada Secretary of State. Aguilar, a Democrat, is running against Republican Jim Marchant in the Nov. 8 election. Kinzinger had the following to say of Aguilar:. “(Cisco) Aguilar...
2news.com
Governor Sisolak, Dr. Enfield Surprise Connie Hall as 2023 Nevada Teacher of the Year
A local teacher has been surprised with the title of Nevada's 2023 Teacher of the Year. Connie Hall has been with the Washoe County School District for nearly 14 years and she is currently a teacher at Lloyd Diedrichsen Elementary School in Sparks. Hall was voted teacher of the year...
2news.com
BLM and Northern Nevada Correctional Center saddle-started wild horse adoption a success
The Bureau of Land Management and the Nevada Department of Corrections – Silver State Industries conducted a saddle-started wild horse adoption event at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center on October 8, 2022. All available horses were successfully adopted at the event. Fifteen saddle-started wild horses from herd management areas...
2news.com
Sparks Elementary School Teacher Awarded Nevada’s Teacher Of The Year
Connie Hall has been with the Washoe County School District for nearly 14 years. Hall will now represent Nevada at the National Teacher of the Year competition.
2news.com
Nye County Responds to ACLU Lawsuit Over Hand-Counting Ballot Plan
The ACLU’s Nevada chapter filed a lawsuit Tuesday against a rural Nevada county and its interim clerk to stop the implementation of the county’s new hand-counting process, which was spurred by false claims of election fraud. The process entails hand-counting all paper ballots alongside a machine tabulator. The...
Wild horse rights advocates say 14 horses killed in Arizona
Wild horse rights advocates are calling on authorities to prosecute whoever is responsible for the reported killing of more than a dozen wild horses in northeastern Arizona. U.S.
2news.com
Four Attorneys and Two Judges Apply to Fill Empty Nevada Supreme Court Seat
Chief Justice Ron Parraguirre announced Monday afternoon the Nevada Commission on Judicial Selection has received six applications from individuals who wish to fill the judicial opening in Seat F of the Nevada Supreme Court. This judicial selection will fill the seat made available by the retirement of the Honorable Abbi...
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County teachers union refuses to endorse Nevada gubernatorial candidate in 2022 election
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A big education union announced they will not endorse a candidate in the 2022 gubernatorial race, despite supporting Gov. Steve Sisolak in previous elections. Clark County Education Association said it interviewed both Gov. Sisolak and Sheriff Joe Lombardo multiple times. CCEA endorsed Gov. Sisolak in...
2news.com
The Source+ To Support Two Nevada Nonprofits Through Monthly Roundup Initiative
The Source+, an award-winning cannabis company with five dispensaries across Nevada, will support two local charities through its October roundup initiative: Never Forgotten Animal Society, Inc., in Pahrump and Pinocchio’s Moms on the Run in Reno. Now through Monday, Oct. 31, customers may round up purchases while shopping in-store...
2news.com
Nearly 9,100 Jobs Supported by Transportation Contracts Approved Over Past Year
As the federal fiscal year ends, the Nevada Department of Transportation is announcing that state transportation contracts approved over the past federal fiscal year are supporting 9,099 construction, engineering and other jobs. An estimated 9,099 jobs are being supported for one year by the highway contracts and agreements reviewed as...
2news.com
Nevada launches website related to reproductive rights, abortion access
On Monday, the State of Nevada launched a new website that makes clear Nevada’s legal landscape as it relates to abortion and abortion access. The site is another step forward in protecting and expanding abortion access in response to the Supreme Court's decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade and a resulting uptick in disinformation.
2news.com
DMV Offers Walk-in Voter Registration for New Nevada Residents
New Nevada residents can transfer their out-of-state driver license or ID and apply for voter registration without an appointment at the Department of Motor Vehicles. DMV’s metro offices in Reno, Carson City, Henderson and Las Vegas will serve new residents as walk-in customers from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday until Election Day on Nov. 8.
boisestatepublicradio.org
A West-wide electricity market would be a boon for Nevada, study finds
Many other parts of the country have shared electric grids known as a regional transmission organization, or RTO. They allow electric utilities across multiple states to share energy resources. A report published in July showed that creating an RTO that includes all 11 Western states would bring a huge number of jobs while lowering energy costs.
Elko Daily Free Press
Marijuana crop worth $7.8 million confiscated in rural Nevada
CARSON CITY – Thousands of pounds of marijuana being grown at a remote rural Nevada site have been confiscated, and authorities say the crop was worth more than $7.8 million. The operation in September “resulted in the eradication of approximately 8,784 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $7,808,000,” reported...
theeastcountygazette.com
Gov. Sisolak has Declared the Resignation of Nevada’s Corrections Director After a Prisoner Escape
The director of Nevada’s Department of Corrections has resigned at the request of Gov. Steve Sisolak, after a four-day breakout by a convicted bombmaker. The governor’s office stated in a statement Friday that Sisolak “asked and accepted the resignation of Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels, effective immediately.” Six other cops have been put on administrative leave.
2news.com
Study: Nevada hunters generate millions in economic impact for rural communities
A new study by researchers at the University of Nevada, Reno documents that hunting generates millions of dollars in economic impact in Nevada, especially in rural communities where wildlife is plentiful, including Elko, White Pine and Lincoln counties. The study, led by researchers in the University’s Department of Economics, Extension...
Elko Daily Free Press
Goicoechea returns as state veterinarian
ELKO – Former state veterinarian J.J. Goicoechea is back on the job, at least for now. The Nevada Department of Agriculture announced that Goicoechea is interim state veterinarian. He replaces Dr. Amy Mitchell, who resigned. The state’s animal health programs, regulatory procedures and NDA laboratories will be overseen by...
2news.com
Nevada State Police Eradicate Illegal Marijuana Growth Site Valued At $7.8 Million
This operation resulted in the eradication of approximately 8,784 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $7.8 million.
Fox5 KVVU
More Nevada clinicians go cash-only, limiting accessibility to therapy, counseling
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nine out of 10 adults believe there is a mental health crisis in the US, according to a recent poll. Still, on World Mental Health Day, there is a concern in Las Vegas that people who need help are not able to get it. That...
4 Great Burger Places in Nevada
If you happen to live in Nevada or you love traveling there often and you also like eating burgers, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Nevada that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
