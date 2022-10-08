ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

msuspartans.com

Hockey Welcomes UMass-Lowell For Thursday-Friday Set

Date/Locations Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, 7 pm/ Munn Ice Arena, East Lansing, Mich. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, 7:30 pm/ Munn Ice Arena, East Lansing, Mich. Tickets Spartan Ticket Office Ph: 517-355-1610 | Gameday Answers. Promotions. Youth Hockey Jersey Night (Thursday) Family Four Pack - (Friday - Advance Purchase Required) 2007...
msuspartans.com

MSU Ends Non-Conference Action Against Saint Mary's Tuesday

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State men's soccer returns home to end non-conference action, hosting Saint Mary's on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. at DeMartin Stadium. Zach Surdenik and Michael Markoch will be on the broadcast for BTN StudentU. The Spartans had their three-game unbeaten streak come to an...
msuspartans.com

Spartans Denied by #11 Minnesota

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan State volleyball team was defeated in conference-play on Sunday afternoon, falling to No. 11-ranked Minnesota 3-0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-14) in front of a strong crowd at the Breslin Student Events Center. Michigan State (10-7, 1-5 B1G) welcomed fifth-year Zoe Nunez and senior Emma...
