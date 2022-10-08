Sunday’s NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Phoenix Communications 150 proved to be one of the most uniqute series events every at Thompson Speedway. Race winner Eric Goodale lapped all but five of the other 23 cars in the field and led by as much as six second late in the event. After a lap 13 caution for a multi-car incident in turn four, the race went green from a lap 16 restart to the checkered flag. Championship contender Ron Silk was one who was openly was critical of NASCAR for not throwing a caution when opportunities arose to do so.

THOMPSON, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO