Madera, CA

Hanford Sentinel

Moon Room upgrades to store front in Hanford mall

The Moon Room, a locally owned crystal shop that has enthralled customers with local art, beautiful stones and occult items, will open a new storefront in the Hanford mall this month. The event, announced by co-owners Alfred Trujillo and John Charles, will take place on Oct. 29, and is an...
HANFORD, CA
Madera Tribune

MCSO participates in Pink Patch campaign

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness month, law enforcement agencies from throughout the Central Valley gathered at the Marjorie E. Radin Breast Care Center at Clovis Community Medical Center to officially kick off this year’s Pink Patch campaign. Locally, MCSO joined the Madera County District Attorney’s Office and Madera...
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Body of Jolissa Fuentes found near Pine Flat Lake

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have confirmed that the body of a missing Selma woman has been found. During a press conference Tuesday morning, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Selma Police Department announced that the body of 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes had been recovered in a rural area of Fresno County. On Monday, […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera Police Officer borrows bike to stop suspects

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say a Madera Police Officer chased down multiple suspects while riding a bike Monday. According to police, Officer Gaona responded to a call that multiple people were trying to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a local business. Before the police arrived the suspects ran according to officials. Authorities say […]
MADERA, CA
GV Wire

Lots of Traffic Tickets Coming for Fresno’s Notoriously Bad Drivers

Fresno’s notoriously bad drivers had better stop speeding, driving while under the influence, and texting while behind the wheel. Not to mention no longer blowing through stop signs and red lights. The Fresno Police Department announced Tuesday that it has received a $500,000 grant to increase traffic patrols and...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Can You Solve the Murder Mystery at Kearney Mansion?

For the second year in a row, the Fresno County Historical Society will host a set of Murder Mystery events at the Kearney Mansion Museum. There will be six sessions starting Oct. 27 and continuing through Halloween night on Oct. 31. “People are always looking for something fun to do...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Lake in Madera impacted by harmful algal bloom

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A recreational advisory has been issued at Madera County’s Hensley Lake due to a Harmful Algal Bloom (HABs) in the water, according to the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board. Fishermen and recreational users are urged to stay out of Hensley Lake after the water tested positive for HABs, […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
SFGate

A California city's water supply is expected to run out in two months

COALINGA, Calif. - The residents of this sun-scorched city feel California's endless drought when the dust lifts off the brown hills and flings grit into their living rooms. They see it when they drive past almond trees being ripped from the ground for lack of water and the new blinking sign at the corner of Elm and Cherry warning: "No watering front yard lawns."
COALINGA, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Merced man convicted on federal charges of manufacturing bombs, destroying property

A Merced man arrested last year for having improvised explosive devices was convicted in federal court Tuesday. Wes Parker McDaniel, 53, pleaded guilty to felony manufacturing destructive devices and maliciously destroying two residential properties by means of explosive material in Merced, according to the office of U.S. District Attorney Phillip A Talbert.
MERCED, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Road 16 and Avenue 20 in Madera County

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatality following a car vs. motorcycle crash on Avenue 20 on October 5, 2022. The traffic collision occurred shortly after 6:15 p.m. on Road 16 and Avenue 20 in Madera County, officials said. Details on the Motorcycle Crash Fatality Reported on Avenue 20 in...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Man killed in Turlock hit-and-run crash, police say

TURLOCK, Calif. — A pedestrian died Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle hit them and drove off, the Turlock Police Department said. The hit-and-run crash in the 2100 block of Fulkerth Road was reported at 3:31 p.m., police said. It is unknown if the pedestrian, a man, was walking along the roadway or was on a sidewalk or crossing the road.
TURLOCK, CA
Madera Tribune

MAC to host health and wellness fair

Jacob Smith Racing will host a Drive to Live Community Health & Wellness Fair on Wednesday at Madera Auto Center. The collaborative event with the Madera County Behavioral Health Services will include 16 booths with information on mental health resources for Madera-area youth. The event will take place from 4-7...
MADERA, CA

