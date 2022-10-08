Read full article on original website
Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz moves step closer to freedom with judge’s orderRobert J HansenFresno, CA
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno. It didn’t make the grade.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Sakura Chaya Japanese Steak House in ClovisMark-John CliffordClovis, CA
Hanford Sentinel
Moon Room upgrades to store front in Hanford mall
The Moon Room, a locally owned crystal shop that has enthralled customers with local art, beautiful stones and occult items, will open a new storefront in the Hanford mall this month. The event, announced by co-owners Alfred Trujillo and John Charles, will take place on Oct. 29, and is an...
Madera Tribune
MCSO participates in Pink Patch campaign
In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness month, law enforcement agencies from throughout the Central Valley gathered at the Marjorie E. Radin Breast Care Center at Clovis Community Medical Center to officially kick off this year’s Pink Patch campaign. Locally, MCSO joined the Madera County District Attorney’s Office and Madera...
Body of Jolissa Fuentes found near Pine Flat Lake
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have confirmed that the body of a missing Selma woman has been found. During a press conference Tuesday morning, officials with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and Selma Police Department announced that the body of 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes had been recovered in a rural area of Fresno County. On Monday, […]
Shooting investigation closes northbound Highway 99 Fresno Street off-ramp
California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting after a man walked into a local Chevron gas station reporting he had been shot Wednesday morning.
Fallen light pole at former Fresno CVS: who’s responsible?
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The CVS Pharmacy in Downtown Fresno closed its doors for the last time on September 13 – and in less than a month, a piece of debris lying in the parking lot is raising concerns. In the parking lot of 1302 Fulton Street lays a fallen light post – with signage […]
1 hospitalized after drive-by shooting near Downtown Fresno, CHP says
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was shot after a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning near Downtown Fresno, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says the man was shot once in the upper part of his body around 6:40 a.m. near Fresno Street and Highway 99. The victim was talking and was transported to a […]
Madera Police Officer borrows bike to stop suspects
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say a Madera Police Officer chased down multiple suspects while riding a bike Monday. According to police, Officer Gaona responded to a call that multiple people were trying to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a local business. Before the police arrived the suspects ran according to officials. Authorities say […]
GV Wire
Lots of Traffic Tickets Coming for Fresno’s Notoriously Bad Drivers
Fresno’s notoriously bad drivers had better stop speeding, driving while under the influence, and texting while behind the wheel. Not to mention no longer blowing through stop signs and red lights. The Fresno Police Department announced Tuesday that it has received a $500,000 grant to increase traffic patrols and...
20-year-old woman killed in Madera County crash, CHP says
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 20-year-old woman was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in Madera County, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP says, around 2:45 a.m. the woman was driving east on Avenue 12 west of Road 30. According to officials, she was driving at an unknown high rate of speed […]
GV Wire
Can You Solve the Murder Mystery at Kearney Mansion?
For the second year in a row, the Fresno County Historical Society will host a set of Murder Mystery events at the Kearney Mansion Museum. There will be six sessions starting Oct. 27 and continuing through Halloween night on Oct. 31. “People are always looking for something fun to do...
Lake in Madera impacted by harmful algal bloom
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A recreational advisory has been issued at Madera County’s Hensley Lake due to a Harmful Algal Bloom (HABs) in the water, according to the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board. Fishermen and recreational users are urged to stay out of Hensley Lake after the water tested positive for HABs, […]
SFGate
A California city's water supply is expected to run out in two months
COALINGA, Calif. - The residents of this sun-scorched city feel California's endless drought when the dust lifts off the brown hills and flings grit into their living rooms. They see it when they drive past almond trees being ripped from the ground for lack of water and the new blinking sign at the corner of Elm and Cherry warning: "No watering front yard lawns."
Car fire put out after vehicle crashes into home near Selma
A vehicle collided with house that prompted both the car and house to go up in flames Tuesday morning.
Fresno County recommends no Squaw Valley name change, but offers alternatives
Fresno County supervisors are giving a nod to the people who don't want to change the name of the town of Squaw Valley.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Merced man convicted on federal charges of manufacturing bombs, destroying property
A Merced man arrested last year for having improvised explosive devices was convicted in federal court Tuesday. Wes Parker McDaniel, 53, pleaded guilty to felony manufacturing destructive devices and maliciously destroying two residential properties by means of explosive material in Merced, according to the office of U.S. District Attorney Phillip A Talbert.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Road 16 and Avenue 20 in Madera County
The California Highway Patrol reported a fatality following a car vs. motorcycle crash on Avenue 20 on October 5, 2022. The traffic collision occurred shortly after 6:15 p.m. on Road 16 and Avenue 20 in Madera County, officials said. Details on the Motorcycle Crash Fatality Reported on Avenue 20 in...
Alleged DUI driver crashes into a power pole and fire hydrant in Central Fresno
An alleged DUI driver crashed into a power pole and fire hydrant in Central Fresno early Monday morning.
KCRA.com
Man killed in Turlock hit-and-run crash, police say
TURLOCK, Calif. — A pedestrian died Tuesday afternoon after a vehicle hit them and drove off, the Turlock Police Department said. The hit-and-run crash in the 2100 block of Fulkerth Road was reported at 3:31 p.m., police said. It is unknown if the pedestrian, a man, was walking along the roadway or was on a sidewalk or crossing the road.
Madera Tribune
MAC to host health and wellness fair
Jacob Smith Racing will host a Drive to Live Community Health & Wellness Fair on Wednesday at Madera Auto Center. The collaborative event with the Madera County Behavioral Health Services will include 16 booths with information on mental health resources for Madera-area youth. The event will take place from 4-7...
WATCH: 2 wanted after 7-Eleven robbery in Tarpey Village, deputies say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of suspects are wanted by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office after deputies say they robbed a 7-Eleven store in Tarpey Village, Fresno County, on Sept. 19. Officials say two unidentified men robbed the store on Clovis Avenue and Ashlan Avenue at around 5:00 p.m. Investigators added that the suspect […]
