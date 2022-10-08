ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Bronco Sports

Ticket Sales Open for Capital City Classic Against Washington State

BOISE, Idaho – Ticket sales for the Capital City Classic, presented by Idaho Central Credit Union, has opened to the public, Idaho Central Arena announced on Wednesday. The downtown Boise arena is hosting and managing the ticket operations for the neutral-site game. Boise State men's basketball will face Washington...
BOISE, ID
mwcconnection.com

Mountain West Connection Players of the Week: Week Six

Week six had some great performances for a number of Mountain West players on both sides of the ball. There were a number of deserving athletes, but here are our top performances from this past weekend. Offensive Player of the Week. Chevan Cordeiro (San Jose State) Cordeiro with another dynamic...
BOISE, ID
Bronco Sports

Shields Adds John Chin for Spring 2023

BOISE, Idaho – Boise State Men's Tennis Head Coach Luke Shields announced today the addition of John Chin for the spring 2023 campaign. Chin is a sophomore transfer from Middle Tennessee State where he played for one season accumulating a combined 20 wins for the Blue Raiders. "We are...
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

This Huge $4.25 Million Idaho Home Has a Spectacular Indoor Basketball Court

If you’re raising a family of aspiring athletes, your dream home may be waiting for you in Eagle!. Search through Zillow long enough and you’re bound to stumble across some quirky real estate in the Treasure Valley. Like a Boise home with a full-blown speakeasy in the basement. Or a sprawling Caldwell mansion with its own 50s-style diner. There are even a few homes with indoor pools scattered around the area!
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

7 Painful Questions Outsiders Are Still Asking About Idaho

When it first settled in that I would be moving to Idaho from South Texas, I'm not gonna lie I didn't know what to expect. I honestly can say I am not sure that I could have identified where Idaho was on the map before receiving the offer to work here. Since being here, I've been fascinated by the constantly changing weather, the beautiful scenery, and of course, the food.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Is Idaho in a housing bubble?

IDAHO, USA — This story is part of a new weekly piece, Growing Idaho, where we'll look at how our area is growing and how that growth is affecting you. We're kicking things off with a couple big questions. Are we in a housing bubble, and is that bubble ready to burst, which would tank the whole economy again?
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Is No Longer The Most Overvalued Housing Market!

It feels like forever now, but for a while, Boise has been the most overvalued housing market in the country. Meaning, houses here cost way more than they should, and most folks can't afford to purchase a home here. New numbers are coming out, and surprisingly, the Cape Coral /...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Earthquake shakes small Oregon town

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The United States Geological Survey or (USGS) is reporting a 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook the small town of Lacomb, Oregon this morning. Lacomb is roughly thirty miles East of Corvallis, Oregon. The USGS registered the earthquake at 4:52 am PST this morning. While there have...
BOISE, ID
Mesquite Local News

Elder Gilbert & Sister Deon Felshaw

Elder Gilbert & Sister Deon Felshaw have been called to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They will serve for 6 months in the Idaho Boise Mission as MLS (Member Leader Support) Missionaries. The Felshaws. will enter Provo Missionary Training Center on October 24th...
MESQUITE, NV
eastidahonews.com

Meet Terry Gilbert, Democratic nominee for state superintendent

BOISE (IdahoEdNews.org) — Terry Gilbert, a Boise resident and former teacher, is the Democratic nominee for superintendent of public instruction. If elected, he plans to draw upon his experience as a teacher and a teachers’ union leader to keep public money in public schools, support early literacy and vocational programs, and address aging school facilities. He wants to collaborate with teachers, students and parents to forward the idea that “public education is the cornerstone of democracy.”
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two vandalism attacks on LGBTQ community in Idaho spark support

BOISE — On Oct. 4, two separate incidents of vandalism were reported to the Boise Police Department. BPD said there’s no information the two are related; however, both incidents targeted members of the LGBTQ community. The first involved a home located in the North End neighborhood of Boise and is thought to have happened around 8 p.m. A Progress Pride flag was burned, and the security camera at the home was covered prior to it happening. The flag represents diversity and inclusion and recognizes marginalized...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Shelter pets make safe landing in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Over 150 animals made the flight from hurricane-impacted parts of Florida to Boise Sunday afternoon. The animals, which included dogs, cats and guinea pigs, landed in Boise thanks to the help of Good Flights, a program part of the Greater Good Charities, and the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS). Boise is the first of three stops for the animals, which are being taken to shelters in Idaho, Oregon and Washington. Eventually, the pets will be in adoptive homes.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Lowell Scott Middle School receives threat from Snapchat

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Lowell Scott Middle School received a threat on Snapchat Sunday night. Boise Police Department (BPD) is investigating the threat made against the school. West Ada School District said events like this are not uncommon. The district sent out an update to parents and guardians this...
BOISE, ID

