Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rick Caruso has made it a point that, if elected, he will make the homelessness crisis one of his office's main focuses."Homelessness [is] the biggest problem we have in the city right now," the billionaire developer said.With the election for the leader of the second-largest city in the United States just a month away, Caruso said he would declare a State of Emergency to give himself the authority to homeless shelters. The homeless shelters would help him achieve his goal of housing 30,000 homeless people within his first 300 days in office."I take a complicated problem,...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO