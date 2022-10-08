ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
edglentoday.com

Ex-Michigan governor asks court to drop Flint water charges

DETROIT (AP) — Lawyers for former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder urged a judge Tuesday to dismiss https://apnews.com/article/environment-michigan-flint-rick-snyder-f5987ee1f56b62b6858052bb759f996f">misdemeanor charges related to the Flint water crisis, a week after another judge https://apnews.com/article/health-michigan-rick-snyder-flint-legionnaires-disease-ca34b527b0f46ac00d80aacd770c1ed2">took that step with seven other former officials. Snyder wasn't covered by Judge Elizabeth Kelly's decision because she was overseeing...
FLINT, MI
edglentoday.com

Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors Hosts 6th Annual Partners For Pets Event

EDWARDSVILLE - Locally-owned Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors (CBBR) is encouraging people to consider a sweet, not scary, addition to their families this Halloween. The REALTOR group will be hosting its 6th annual Partners for Pets event on October 15. The Howl-O-Ween Open House event is open to the public and will take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 9136 Lower Marine Road in St. Jacob, Illinois. The event is designed to raise donations to support Partners for Pets and find adoptive homes for the animals currently in their care.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy