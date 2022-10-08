EDWARDSVILLE - Locally-owned Coldwell Banker Brown Realtors (CBBR) is encouraging people to consider a sweet, not scary, addition to their families this Halloween. The REALTOR group will be hosting its 6th annual Partners for Pets event on October 15. The Howl-O-Ween Open House event is open to the public and will take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 9136 Lower Marine Road in St. Jacob, Illinois. The event is designed to raise donations to support Partners for Pets and find adoptive homes for the animals currently in their care.

