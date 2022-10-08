Read full article on original website
This Week in K Athletics (Oct. 10-16)
Coming off a 32nd-place finish at the NCAA DIII Pre-Nationals race on Oct. 1, the Hornets did not compete this past week. However, the team is back in action this week at the Augustana College invite on Saturday (Oct. 15) in Rock Island, Ill. Women's Cross Country. The Hornets grabbed...
Ben Pickrel Selected as MIAA Men's Swimmer of the Week
Ben Pickrel of the Kalamazoo College men's swimming & diving team was selected as the MIAA Men's Swimmer of the Week on Monday (Oct. 10). Entering his second season as a Hornet, this is Pickrel's first time earning the distinction. The men's swimming & diving team traveled to Saginaw Valley...
Sarah Densham Garners MIAA Women's Diver of the Week Accolades
Sarah Densham of the Kalamazoo College women's swimming & diving team was selected as the MIAA Women's Diver of the Week on Monday (Oct. 10). Entering her senior season as a Hornet, this is Densham's first time earning the distinction. The women's swimming & diving team traveled to Saginaw Valley...
Camille Misra Collects MIAA Women's Swimmer of the Week Honors
Camille Misra of the Kalamazoo College women's swimming & diving team was selected as the MIAA Women's Swimmer of the Week on Monday (Oct. 10). Entering her senior season as a Hornet, this is Misra's second time earning the distinction with the other coming in the 2019-20 season. The women's...
