kzoo.edu
This Week in K Athletics (Oct. 10-16)
Coming off a 32nd-place finish at the NCAA DIII Pre-Nationals race on Oct. 1, the Hornets did not compete this past week. However, the team is back in action this week at the Augustana College invite on Saturday (Oct. 15) in Rock Island, Ill. Women's Cross Country. The Hornets grabbed...
Ben Pickrel Selected as MIAA Men's Swimmer of the Week
Ben Pickrel of the Kalamazoo College men's swimming & diving team was selected as the MIAA Men's Swimmer of the Week on Monday (Oct. 10). Entering his second season as a Hornet, this is Pickrel's first time earning the distinction. The men's swimming & diving team traveled to Saginaw Valley...
Camille Misra Collects MIAA Women's Swimmer of the Week Honors
Camille Misra of the Kalamazoo College women's swimming & diving team was selected as the MIAA Women's Swimmer of the Week on Monday (Oct. 10). Entering her senior season as a Hornet, this is Misra's second time earning the distinction with the other coming in the 2019-20 season. The women's...
Men's Golf Fifth at Season's Fourth MIAA Jamboree
KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The Kalamazoo College men's golf team finished fifth at an MIAA Jamboree at Kalamazoo Country Club on Monday. Kalamazoo shot 335 as a team, 19 strokes out of fourth place. Tyler Omness tied for seventh overall with a 76. Alec Rosenbaum shot 82, Luke Rop 88 and...
