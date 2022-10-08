ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

What is your favourite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Stacey Abrams did not lobby against major Atlanta events

CLAIM: Stacey Abrams lobbied for moving Major League Baseball’s 2021 All-Star Game and Atlanta’s 2022 Music Midtown festival out of Georgia. ASSESSMENT: False. Abrams, the Democratic candidate in Georgia’s gubernatorial race, did not advocate for either the All-Star Game or Music Midtown to be moved out of the state. In fact, she has publicly discouraged boycotts of Georgia, and expressed disappointment when the game was moved and the concert was canceled.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly delicious food and come highly recommended by other readers who live in Georgia, on top of having excellent online reviews.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
The Citizen Online

Fayette’s 2022 graduation rate 7th highest in state, 3rd in metro

Fayette’s graduation rate remains among the best in Georgia. The 2022 four-year high school graduation rate for Fayette County Public Schools is 89.81, topping the state’s graduation rate of 84.1. The school system’s graduation rate increased slightly, up from 89.7 in 2021. The school system has the...
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
atlantafi.com

Nordstrom Rack Opening In Kennesaw

Kennesaw, Georgia is getting an upscale clothing retailer that is well known in Atlanta and other cities. Nordstrom Rack is an off-price outlet version of the Nordstrom’s department store. The new Nordstrom Rack is slated to open in the spring of 2024, according to a news release. The new...
KENNESAW, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Tigers#American Football#Dawgs#Sec
WSB Radio

Georgia schools not using most of federal relief money on recovering from learning loss, study shows

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A Channel 2 investigation has found that very few Georgia school systems plan to spend at least half their federal COVID relief money to help students recover from learning losses, and DeKalb school officials told the state that the district would spend just above the 20% minimum required by Washington in the 2021 American Rescue Plan. DeKalb’s expected spending is the least among the metro area’s largest school districts.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saportareport.com

‘Red Hot City’ is perfectly timed for Atlanta gentrification to look in the mirror

The best thing about “Red Hot City,” GSU professor Dan Immergluck’s new book on the hyper-gentrification of Atlanta, might be its timing. Every decade or so, an academic issues one of these landmark, civic-myth-puncturing books on the “City Too Busy to Hate’s” racist working-class displacement and deliberately horrific inequity: Ronald Bayor’s “Race and the Shaping of Twentieth-Century Atlanta” in 1996; Larry Keating’s “Atlanta: Race, Class and Urban Expansion” in 2001; Lawrence J. Vale’s “Purging the Poorest: Public Housing and the Design Politics of Twice-Cleared Communities” in 2013.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Hopdoddy Burger Bar Opens First Of Several Atlanta-Area Locations

Hopdoddy’s foray into the Southeast market brings the restaurant to Atlanta, Georgia, where it recently opened its first restaurant in Druid Hills. The burger bar, whose menu is known to feature “the familiar in an unfamiliar way,” opened Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 just off Briarcliff Road in northwest Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
The Hill

Former Atlanta mayor ‘very concerned’ about low voter enthusiasm in Georgia

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) said in an interview aired on Friday that she’s “very concerned” about diminished enthusiasm among voters in Georgia. “Just as a voter, I can tell you I am very concerned at the lack of enthusiasm in our state right now. Of course with my position as senior adviser to the president for public engagement, I have to be very careful in what I say about political affairs,” the Biden official said on “Joe Madison, The Black Eagle.”
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Cold front on the move this week, rain in the forecast for Metro Atlanta

Rain has been missing from the forecast for the past 3+ weeks, but it finally returns on Wednesday as a cold front sweeps through the Southeast. Ahead of the cold front, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will develop over North Georgia, including Metro Atlanta. These rain showers will potentially develop after 12pm Wednesday and continue through Midnight Thursday, with the heaviest rain likely Wednesday evening.
ATLANTA, GA
wschronicle.com

Quartet king/gospel star Keith ‘Wonder Boy’ Johnson has died suddenly at 50

The king of gospel quartet music, Keith “Wonderboy” Johnson, has died suddenly at the age of 50. Johnson was found dead in his Atlanta, Georgia, home on Sept. 30. Johnson was known for gospel radio hits such as “Be Right,” “Let Go and Let God Have His Way,” “Send A Revival,” and “Hide Behind the Mountain.”
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy