Graduate student Madelyn Desiano has been named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week for the week ending Oct. 9, 2022. Desiano, who hails from San Clemente, Calif., led top-ranked UCLA to a pair of shutouts, blanking Arizona State 4-0 on Thursday and Arizona 1-0 on Sunday while limiting both squads to single-digit shot totals. Desiano helped the Bruin defense hold the Sun Devils to just two shots; their offense came into the game ranked seven in the nation in points per game. Additionally, she scored the first goal of her collegiate career in the Arizona State contest, a long-distance strike in the second half of the victory. Desiano has played every game this season for UCLA, who remains perfect with a 13-0 record and is off to its best start in school history.

SAN CLEMENTE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO