TOWSON, Md. --- Moravian University sophomore Wyatt Marshall has been honored as the Landmark Conference Men's Tennis Athlete of the Week for his performance last week. Marshall helped the Hounds to a 3-0 week as the Greyhounds completed the fall undefeated. Marshall was 4-0 on the week with a pair of doubles wins with sophomore Ronny Pimentel Ferrer and two singles victories as well. Marshall and Pimentel Ferrer's first win of the week saw the duo rally from a 7-2 deficit for an 8-7 (7-2) win at second doubles versus FDU-Florham, and Marshall earned the winning team point in the match with a straight sets win at third singles. Marshall added wins in singles and doubles in a victory at Alvernia University Sunday.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO