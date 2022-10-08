ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Marshall Honored as Landmark Conference Men’s Tennis Athlete of the Week

TOWSON, Md. --- Moravian University sophomore Wyatt Marshall has been honored as the Landmark Conference Men's Tennis Athlete of the Week for his performance last week. Marshall helped the Hounds to a 3-0 week as the Greyhounds completed the fall undefeated. Marshall was 4-0 on the week with a pair of doubles wins with sophomore Ronny Pimentel Ferrer and two singles victories as well. Marshall and Pimentel Ferrer's first win of the week saw the duo rally from a 7-2 deficit for an 8-7 (7-2) win at second doubles versus FDU-Florham, and Marshall earned the winning team point in the match with a straight sets win at third singles. Marshall added wins in singles and doubles in a victory at Alvernia University Sunday.
Smurla Honored as Landmark Conference Women’s Cross Country Athlete of the Week

TOWSON, Md. --- Moravian University freshman Tara Smurla has been honored as the Landmark Conference Women's Cross Country Athlete of the Week for her performance last week. Smurla collected her first collegiate win as she placed first of the 38 runners with a time of 24:03.5 on the 6,000-meter course at the Caslin Classic hosted by Goucher College last Saturday as the Greyhounds finished first. Smurla won the race by a minute and 15 seconds over the next competitor.
