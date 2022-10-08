ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Supposedly You Shouldn’t Go To These 2 Haunted El Paso Locations

It's never a good idea to go somewhere you're not supposed; you never know what you could find or what could happen. If that place is haunted for example, perhaps it's a good idea to think about not going in when it's late at night. Unless you get the right permission & if you're going to do some ghost hunting, be prepared to capture any evidence on camera.
EL PASO, TX
A Las Vegas Entrepreneur Shows Off a Huge Fancy Home In El Paso

There are some people who sometimes play pretend about winning the lottery. If you've never been rich then you know what kind of pretend I am referring to. Sometimes driving around certain neighborhoods in El Paso sure have you wishing you could win the lottery. For example, cruising in the Upper Valley or even on Piedmont Dr. has some people wishing to own luxurious homes.
Which Artists Promised El Paso A Show & Left Us All Hangin’

Don't you hate it when you purchase a ticket for a concert, only to have it cancel on you? Sadly that's happened quite a few times here in El Paso. With the announcement that Rage Against the Machine canceling their 2023 US tour (and yes that includes the shows in El Paso & Las Cruces), let's look back on other artists who promised a show but through whatever means, couldn't do it.
Club ‘101’ Is Back With Retro Vibes Off North Mesa In El Paso

A new mini version of the original Club 101 has reopened and re-branded simply as '101', giving off nostalgic and retro vibes. Once upon a time, Club 101 ruled the scene where El Pasoans would line up en masse to discover new music and check out their favorite underground artists taking the stage while dancing and drinking the night away inside the hottest dance club in the city.
Data: El Paso operation has bused almost as many migrants as Texas this year

As of Monday morning, El Paso reported charter buses organized by the city ferried 11,197 migrants to Chicago and New York this year alone — with 2,441 going to Chicago and the other 8,756 to New York. That's according to data posted on the city's recently launched migrant situational awareness dashboard, which tracks various ways the city is working with and keeping track of migrants there.
El Paso Winterfest 2022

EL PASO, Texas -- Winterfest 2022 is approaching and this year there have been some upgrades. The City of El Paso states that the ice skating rink will be larger and in a new location. The ice rink will now be made of real ice instead of the synthetic used last year. The ice skating The post El Paso Winterfest 2022 appeared first on KVIA.
Texas city ignores NYC mayor's call to stop sending migrant buses

A Texas city issued a response Friday after New York City Mayor Eric Adams called on El Paso's mayor and city manager to stop sending buses of migrants to New York. "El Paso, the city manager, the mayor, they should stop sending buses to New York. New York cannot accommodate the number of buses we have coming here to our city," Adams said at a news conference.
Michelin Star chef teaches special cooking class for El Paso Children’s hospital patients

EL PASO, Texas -- Some children at El Paso Children's Hospital got a yummy treat Sunday. Michelin Star chef Carlos Gaytan paid a visit to the hospital to share some healthy recipes with the kids. The Children's Hospital partnered with Southwest University Culinary Institute to help family members learn to cook and eat more nutritiously. Mexico’s first The post Michelin Star chef teaches special cooking class for El Paso Children’s hospital patients appeared first on KVIA.
Novipax To Open New Manufacturing Plant In El Paso, TX

Novipax has announced its plans to open a new manufacturing facility in El Paso, Texas. The plant will help Novipax support its growth plans, including continued growth into markets adjacent to protein, which include healthcare, produce and foodservice. The new location, in addition to its other manufacturing facilities, will offer...
