Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas is Pushing Back Against Requests From New York Over the MigrantsTom HandyTexas State
Governor Abbott Continues to Bus Migrants but New York Mayor is Challenging His ActionTom HandyNew York City, NY
This Democratic City in Texas is Out-Bussing Abbott and the Rest of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
Supposedly You Shouldn’t Go To These 2 Haunted El Paso Locations
It's never a good idea to go somewhere you're not supposed; you never know what you could find or what could happen. If that place is haunted for example, perhaps it's a good idea to think about not going in when it's late at night. Unless you get the right permission & if you're going to do some ghost hunting, be prepared to capture any evidence on camera.
5 El Paso Places To Help You Get Rid of Your Old CDs & DVDs
In today's day & age, people don't get CDs or DVDs as much anymore. Of course you still have people who love having physical copies (I myself still have boxes of my old albums & movies). But on the El Paso Reddit, one user called "bucketofmonkeys", asked if there were...
Here’s Where You Can Find Your McDonald’s Adult Happy Meal In El Paso
Adult Happy Meals have arrived…..and in some parts of town, they’re gone. Yup. Within just days of being released, McDonald’s Adult Happy Meals have sold out in some El Paso locations. I probably contributed to this issue because the day they were released, my son and I...
Discover A Fresh Taste Of Japan At Sushi Itto Now Open El Paso
Savor a fresh taste of Japan at the all-new Sushi Itto inside the WestStar Tower in Downtown El Paso. Sushi Itto, Mexico's largest sushi franchise, just opened its first flagship US restaurant in El Paso, and it's here to indulge and delight palates across the borderland. During a recent press...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What To Do If You Have A Wasp Nest Outside Your House
Since living in El Paso, I have seen my fair share of snakes, spiders, and certainly cockroaches - but I haven't had the experience of dealing with an actual NEST of some sort. Until recently... when a family of wasps decided to make home base my front door. Do I...
A Las Vegas Entrepreneur Shows Off a Huge Fancy Home In El Paso
There are some people who sometimes play pretend about winning the lottery. If you've never been rich then you know what kind of pretend I am referring to. Sometimes driving around certain neighborhoods in El Paso sure have you wishing you could win the lottery. For example, cruising in the Upper Valley or even on Piedmont Dr. has some people wishing to own luxurious homes.
Which Artists Promised El Paso A Show & Left Us All Hangin’
Don't you hate it when you purchase a ticket for a concert, only to have it cancel on you? Sadly that's happened quite a few times here in El Paso. With the announcement that Rage Against the Machine canceling their 2023 US tour (and yes that includes the shows in El Paso & Las Cruces), let's look back on other artists who promised a show but through whatever means, couldn't do it.
You’re Probably Feeling Old If This Was Your Party Spot In EPTX
El Paso has certainly changed its appearance over the years and for the better. You know you're feeling old when a spot you would go to do pendejadas no longer exists. If someone would have told you El Paso would get a Triple-A baseball team you would think they're crazy.
RELATED PEOPLE
Hurray! Cracker Barrel Set To Open Soon At Eastlake In El Paso
A second Cracker Barrel location in El Paso at Eastlake is opening soon, and we're already craving everything on the menu. It's been 28 years since Cracker Barrel opened its doors in West El Paso. As Eastlake Marketplace Center continues to expand, a second location will soon open for eastside fans to enjoy.
El Paso’s ‘A Christmas Fair’ Sets Dates for 2022 Holiday Market Return
It’s the spooky season so you know what that means; time to start planning for Christmas. Kidding. Sort of. While the holiday itself is still weeks away, it’s not too early to start planning for it. To that end, the Junior League of El Paso has locked in the dates for this year’s "A Christmas Fair"
Club ‘101’ Is Back With Retro Vibes Off North Mesa In El Paso
A new mini version of the original Club 101 has reopened and re-branded simply as '101', giving off nostalgic and retro vibes. Once upon a time, Club 101 ruled the scene where El Pasoans would line up en masse to discover new music and check out their favorite underground artists taking the stage while dancing and drinking the night away inside the hottest dance club in the city.
El Paso Girl Walks For First Time Thanks To Donation From New Jersey Nonprofit
There are a lot of things in life that I can admit I take for granted. One of those things is the ability to walk. For one El Paso girl, having that ability is something she wished for and she was able to get that wish come true all thanks to an act of kindness from a non-profit organization based out of New Jersey.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Data: El Paso operation has bused almost as many migrants as Texas this year
As of Monday morning, El Paso reported charter buses organized by the city ferried 11,197 migrants to Chicago and New York this year alone — with 2,441 going to Chicago and the other 8,756 to New York. That's according to data posted on the city's recently launched migrant situational awareness dashboard, which tracks various ways the city is working with and keeping track of migrants there.
El Paso Winterfest 2022
EL PASO, Texas -- Winterfest 2022 is approaching and this year there have been some upgrades. The City of El Paso states that the ice skating rink will be larger and in a new location. The ice rink will now be made of real ice instead of the synthetic used last year. The ice skating The post El Paso Winterfest 2022 appeared first on KVIA.
WPMI
Texas city ignores NYC mayor's call to stop sending migrant buses
A Texas city issued a response Friday after New York City Mayor Eric Adams called on El Paso's mayor and city manager to stop sending buses of migrants to New York. "El Paso, the city manager, the mayor, they should stop sending buses to New York. New York cannot accommodate the number of buses we have coming here to our city," Adams said at a news conference.
Michelin Star chef teaches special cooking class for El Paso Children’s hospital patients
EL PASO, Texas -- Some children at El Paso Children's Hospital got a yummy treat Sunday. Michelin Star chef Carlos Gaytan paid a visit to the hospital to share some healthy recipes with the kids. The Children's Hospital partnered with Southwest University Culinary Institute to help family members learn to cook and eat more nutritiously. Mexico’s first The post Michelin Star chef teaches special cooking class for El Paso Children’s hospital patients appeared first on KVIA.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theshelbyreport.com
Novipax To Open New Manufacturing Plant In El Paso, TX
Novipax has announced its plans to open a new manufacturing facility in El Paso, Texas. The plant will help Novipax support its growth plans, including continued growth into markets adjacent to protein, which include healthcare, produce and foodservice. The new location, in addition to its other manufacturing facilities, will offer...
As Rio Grande Shrinks, El Paso Plans for Uncertain Water Future
Since before El Paso was founded by a Spanish missionary in the late 17th century, the Chihuahuan Desert region has been nourished by a steady supply of water: the Rio Bravo Del Norte, as the river is known in Mexico, or the Rio Grande, as it’s known in the United States.
4 El Paso Bars Proudly Owned By El Paso Musicians
We love getting a drink around El Paso; some bars allow open mic nights or concerts every week. But did you know some bars are owned BY El Paso musicians?. 1. The Lucky Boy Bar & Grill, 2706 N Piedras St. The Lucky Boy is owned by Nando Gallardo. You...
Chaos surrounding rookie El Paso DA Yvonne Rosales fuels concerns about Walmart massacre prosecution
The office of El Paso County District Attorney should be preparing for one of the most high-profile murder trials in Texas -- seeking a death sentence for the man accused in a racist massacre at a Walmart that killed 23.
Mix 97.9 FM
Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
578K+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mix979fm.com
Comments / 1